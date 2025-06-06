12 Absolute Best Flatware Sets, According To Online Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You can't set the perfect table for a dinner party — or even really feed your family — without a flatware set. However, knowing that you need a new flatware set and deciding which of the many options that are available is right for you are two different things. If you've started looking around for a new set of silverware, then you probably already know that the number of pieces, design, and even color can vary. Moreover, the makeup of each set can vary. Some include various serving dishes, while others may come with steak knives. All of these options (along with the varying prices) can make it challenging to decide which flatware set is right for you.

We've worked to help simplify this decision for you. We researched the various flatware sets on the market and curated a list of some of the top options that can allow you to better focus your search. To develop this list, we evaluated customer reviews, looking for sets that had a high average rating based on reviews from a large sampling of users. All of our selections have a rating of at least four stars and have been reviewed by more than 1,000 customers. We also tried to include a variety of options to help each reader find something that will best work for their needs. As you continue reading, you'll notice that we have included sets of varying sizes, as well as some with and without serving pieces or steak knives. We were also careful to choose different styles and colors to match individual preferences. You can find a more in-depth explanation of our methodology at the end of this piece.