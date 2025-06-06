12 Absolute Best Flatware Sets, According To Online Reviews
You can't set the perfect table for a dinner party — or even really feed your family — without a flatware set. However, knowing that you need a new flatware set and deciding which of the many options that are available is right for you are two different things. If you've started looking around for a new set of silverware, then you probably already know that the number of pieces, design, and even color can vary. Moreover, the makeup of each set can vary. Some include various serving dishes, while others may come with steak knives. All of these options (along with the varying prices) can make it challenging to decide which flatware set is right for you.
We've worked to help simplify this decision for you. We researched the various flatware sets on the market and curated a list of some of the top options that can allow you to better focus your search. To develop this list, we evaluated customer reviews, looking for sets that had a high average rating based on reviews from a large sampling of users. All of our selections have a rating of at least four stars and have been reviewed by more than 1,000 customers. We also tried to include a variety of options to help each reader find something that will best work for their needs. As you continue reading, you'll notice that we have included sets of varying sizes, as well as some with and without serving pieces or steak knives. We were also careful to choose different styles and colors to match individual preferences. You can find a more in-depth explanation of our methodology at the end of this piece.
Lenox Portola 65-Piece Flatware Set
If you're looking to create a simple, yet elegant, table setting for your next gathering, the Lenox Portola flatware set may be just what you want. The set includes 65 pieces total. It has service for 12 people, with dinner forks, salad forks, dinner spoons, teaspoons, and dinner knives. A set of five serving utensils is also included with the set (serving spoon, pierced serving spoon, serving fork, butter knife, and sugar spoon). Each piece of flatware is made from rust-resistant, durable, and attractive 18/10 stainless steel. The stainless steel construction also means that you can clean all of the included utensils in the dishwasher.
Overall, customers seem satisfied with their decision to purchase this flatware set from Lenox. They appreciate the quality of the set, noting that each piece has a good weight to it. Many also highlight the attractive design in their write-ups, sharing that it is suitable for everyday use or entertaining. One other feature that impressed many reviewers is how well packaged the set was to keep it protected. They shared that all 65 pieces were individually wrapped upon delivery to their home.
Ewfen 49-Piece Silverware Set With Organizer
This silverware set from Ewfen could be a nice touch for those who favor the no-frills and cleaner lines of modern design. It includes 48 pieces of flatware, providing service for eight. Each place setting includes a salad fork, a dinner fork, a dinner spoon, a teaspoon, a dinner knife, and a steak knife. The set is constructed from food-grade stainless steel and features an attractive polished finish. One feature that differentiates this set from many others on the market is that it comes with a drawer organizer to help you store the set, potentially saving you the need to also add one of the best kitchen tool organizers to your space. The included organizer offers a soft-grip lining to keep the pieces from sliding around. It also has six compartments to help properly store the various pieces of flatware included with the set.
The vast majority of reviewers have awarded this flatware set from Ewfen with a four- or five-star rating. Users appreciate that the set comes with a drawer organizer to keep each piece separated and ready for use. Many also mention that the weight feels just right in their hands, allowing for comfortable use as they dine. The inclusion of steak knives with the set is another selling point, according to many customers. However, you might want to reconsider placing the knives in the dishwasher, since several reviewers shared that rust formed on their steak knives much more quickly than they would have expected, particularly after dishwashing them.
Pfaltzgraff Everyday Simplicity 53-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set
You might also want to consider the Pfaltzgraff Everyday Simplicity flatware set. With its 18/0 stainless steel construction, each piece is easy to clean in the dishwasher and will not tarnish or need polishing to keep it looking its best. Each set includes service for eight, with a dinner fork, salad fork, dinner spoon, teaspoon, dinner knife, and steak knife. In addition to these utensils, it also comes with a five-piece hostess set, consisting of a pierced tablespoon, a tablespoon, a cold meat fork, a butter knife, and a sugar spoon. With the eight place settings and the five-piece hostess set, you'll receive 53 pieces of flatware total with each purchase.
By and large, reviewers are happy with this Pfaltzgraff flatware set. Customers highlight the different pieces that come with the setting, noting that they appreciate that steak knives and serving utensils are included alongside the traditional place settings. The pattern on the utensils is something else that reviewers bring up. However, while many like the looks of this set, some customers find the pieces to be too thin and not heavy enough. They share that these attributes make the set feel cheaper than they would have expected, especially from such a well-known brand.
Amazon Basics 20-Piece Silverware Set
If you're just looking for an extra set of silverware to keep on hand, need to stock the kitchen of your first apartment, or simply want to keep your costs down, then you might like this set from Amazon Basics. It includes 20 pieces, with four dinner forks, four salad forks, four dinner knives, four teaspoons, and four soup spoons. The utensils in the set are made from stainless steel, are dishwasher safe, and offer a textured, pearl edge for a touch of flair. If you're looking for a set that comes with serving pieces, you might want to keep looking, as this only has the five-piece place setting for four people outlined above.
Customer opinions on this set are mostly positive. Many cite it as a great value for the money, especially compared to some of the more expensive options that are available online and in stores. For a budget-friendly pick, many reviewers are also impressed with the overall quality of the set. They share that each piece has a good weight and feels sturdy. Unfortunately, a few reviewers did share some issues with their set rusting, especially after frequent washing.
Oneida Satin Sand Dune 45-Piece Flatware Set
As one of the best silverware brands, Oneida offers a range of flatware sets. One that you might like is this Sand Dune set. It has 45 pieces, including a service for eight and a five-piece serving set. Each piece is elegantly designed, with a rounded handle and a slightly indented center. This design not only makes it comfortable to hold, but it also adds to the overall aesthetic appeal of the set. All the utensils are made from 18/0 stainless steel and are dishwasher-safe.
According to the high percentage of customers who gave this a four- or five-star rating, it is a solid option to consider. One thing that several praise is its design. They find that the utensils in the set are very attractive and that they make a wonderful addition to their dining table. Customers share that the design is more than just pretty. Many say that the various spoons, knives, and forks in the set are also comfortable to hold and eat with. However, a few users do not find the set as comfortable to use, noting that the handles are a bit too short.
Kingstone 20-Piece Black Silverware Set
If you're looking for something that offers a more unique look, then this set from Kingstone might be a top contender. It features a black mirrored finish, which gives it a very modern look. The design of each piece also contributes to its overall modern look; they feature long, thin handles without excess frills. The set comes with 20 pieces, providing service for four with salad forks, dinner forks, dinner spoons, teaspoons, and dinner knives. The set is made from stainless steel with titanium plating for added durability.
Most customers think highly of this silverware set. In their reviews, they praise how its color and overall design make it very attractive. Some note that the quality is really good too, which, combined with the sleek appearance, makes the set look more expensive than it actually is. Several also note that the finish holds up well after multiple rounds through the dishwasher.
Brightown 45-Piece Silverware Set
Those looking for an affordable option with a simple, yet graceful, design should check out this 45-piece set from Brightown. It will give you everything you need to set your table for up to eight people, and also comes with a five-piece serving set. The utensils in the set feature slightly flared handles that curve at the base to ensure that they are comfortable to hold and eat with. The stainless steel pieces in the set can be cleaned in the dishwasher, though the manufacturer does recommend hand-washing without any abrasive products to protect their finish.
The majority of the thousands of customers who have taken the time to review this set have a high opinion of it. The overall style and design is one thing that many point to in their write-ups. They note that the set offers a very sleek and clean look and appreciate its shiny finish. Several reviewers also share that they like the feel of the set — it is smooth, comfortable to hold, and well weighted.
Briout 20-Piece Gold Cutlery Set
If elegance and grace are your goal when setting the table, then you can make a real statement with this cutlery set from Briout. The 20-piece set features a brilliant golden colored finish that can help you transform your dining room into something royal and regal. Because the gold-colored finish is applied using vacuum plating technology, it shouldn't chip or fade over time, though the manufacturer does recommend hand-washing. This 20-piece set comes with service for four, with each setting including a dinner fork, salad fork, dinner spoon, teaspoon, and dinner knife.
With most reviewers giving this set a four- or five-star rating, it appears to be a solid pick if you're looking for an elegant silverware set. The gold mirrored finish is one of the features that many reviewers highlight in their write-ups. They share that it gives the set an upscale look and that it would be ideal to use when setting the table for holidays or other special occasions. The majority of customers also seem to be in agreement that this set offers a good value for the money, given its attractive looks and quality build.
Ewfen 40-Piece Hammered Silverware Set
Take a look at this silverware set from Ewfen if you're looking for a more textured option to add some depth and dimension to the dining table. Each piece in the set features a squared-off handle with a hammered design. Not only will this hammered look increase the visual appeal of your table, but it will also give the utensils a textured feel for a more comfortable and secure grip when eating. This set comes with 40 utensils to provide service for eight. A salad fork, dinner fork, dinner spoon, dessert spoon, and dinner knife are included with each place setting. With the stainless steel construction, you could opt to use this for everyday dining or reserve it for special occasions.
Numerous customers have taken the time to review this set, and most of them share very positive feedback about it. The hammered finish is one thing that comes up across many reviews. Users share that it gives these pieces an elegant appearance that allows them to stand out on the table. According to reviewers, the silverware pieces in this set are more than just pretty. They say that they are well weighted and that they are comfortable to hold.
Oneida Azalea 45-Piece Flatware Set
Those looking for flatware with a more ornate pattern for formal dinner parties might want to consider the Oneida Azalea set. Each piece in the set features gorgeous raised flowers and swirl patterns that will add elegance to each table setting. The 45-piece set includes service for eight and a five-piece serving set. It features 18/0 stainless steel construction and can safely be cleaned in the dishwasher.
Read through a few reviews for this flatware set, and you'll likely find a lot of positive feedback from customers. One feature that several praise is the quality. Users find that the various utensils feel well-made and sturdy. They appreciate the balanced weight and how comfortable the pieces are to hold. The design is something else that is brought up by many reviewers. They note that the utensils are beautiful with a detailed pattern.
Hiware 48-Piece Silverware Set
If you've been on the fence about investing in one of the best steak knife sets, then you might find that this Hiware silverware set offers the perfect compromise. Not only does each of the eight place settings in the set also come with a steak knife, but the whole set is reasonably priced to keep your costs down. In addition to the steak knife, each place setting also includes a dinner fork, a salad fork, a dinner spoon, a teaspoon, and a dinner knife. With the sleek, slightly squared-off handles, the 18/8 stainless steel utensils in this set could perfectly complement a modern kitchen or dining room.
With most reviewers giving this set a four- or five-star rating, it is one that you'll want to keep on your radar. Overall, customers share that it is a good value for the money. They appreciate the number of pieces (including steak knives) that are included for less than you'll pay for some other smaller sets. Many reviewers also praise the overall appearance of the pieces in the set, sharing that they are the right mix of elegant and practical. However, some reviewers are not as happy with how the polished surface shows fingerprints, and that some of the pieces started showing signs of rust before too long.
Vandbao 20-Piece Rainbow Flatware Set
No one will accuse you of being plain or boring with this Vandbao rainbow flatware set. The utensils in the set offer a very unique look with their mirrored design, consisting of various shades of blue and pink. Whether you want to use it for your everyday set or reserve it for special occasions, it will certainly draw attention from guests with its unique look. Each of the utensils is made from food-grade stainless steel with a multicolor vacuum plasma surface. They are PBA-free, nickel-free, and non-toxic. Pair them with anything from the best white dinnerware plates to a colorful and patterned option, depending on how bold you want your table to look.
This rainbow flatware set is very highly rated by customers. The unique coloring is one feature that many praise in their write-ups. They share that it gives them a fun and unique look that is especially exciting for children. However, the fun design is not the only thing to love, according to reviewers. Many also note that the various utensils are nicely weighted, feel durable, and are easy to clean in the dishwasher (without losing their coloring).
Methodology
Pulling this list of the best flatware sets together took some time. First, we wanted to make sure that we were only focusing on top-rated products that were recommended by the majority of real customers who had actually tried them. We used the average star rating of the various sets that were available to help us weed out those that are not highly rated by users. We also looked at the total number of reviews to help gauge how reliable the average star rating for each set was (feedback from a higher number of customers helped increase our confidence in the reliability of the average star rating.
As mentioned earlier, we also wanted to provide a variety of options to match the unique needs and preferences of each reader. To achieve this goal, we included a mix of smaller and larger sets, sought out options with and without some extras, such as steak knives and serving pieces, and selected products that would match different style, color, and design preferences.