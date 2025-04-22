13 Best Steak Knife Sets, According To Reviews
If you follow the right tips, you can cook a restaurant-quality steak at home. However, if you want to be able to fully enjoy that delicious piece of meat that you prepared, it is essential to use a good steak knife to cut it. Not only will a sharp, high-quality knife allow you to easily cut clean slices, but it can also help ensure that each bite tastes amazing. With a dull knife, you'll struggle to cut, likely tearing or pushing down on the steak. This will result in more of the juices running out of the meat before it makes it to your mouth. Conversely, with a good, sharp knife, more of those juices are retained, ensuring a rich and flavorful bite every time.
With so many steak knife sets on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose just one. We've done the legwork for you and researched some of the best sets available. To help us finalize our selections, we looked closely at the customer reviews, choosing only products that have a high average star rating with a minimum of 100 reviews. We also considered other factors, such as the number of knives in the set and their overall style and design, aiming to recommend a variety of options to suit the needs and preferences of each reader.
Zwilling 8-Piece Steak Knife Set
This steak knife set from Zwilling will help you and your guests easily slice through a variety of cuts of meat for an enjoyable dining experience. The set includes eight knives with 4.5-inch serrated blades. Each knife is made from a single piece of German stainless steel, allowing them to deliver both quality and performance. Zwilling designed these knives to be comfortable to cut with. This set also comes with a wooden storage case. In addition to providing you with a safe spot to store the set, the box can also make it a great gift for a friend or loved one.
Overall, users are satisfied with their decision to purchase this steak knife set. Most reviewers awarded the knives with a 4- or 5-star rating. In their write-ups, customers praise the overall quality of the set, noting that the knives are sharp, comfortable to hold, and well-balanced. Several also share that they appreciate the wooden box that is included with the set, highlighting that it makes for an even more attractive presentation while also offering a convenient storage location.
Purchase the Zwilling 8-Piece Steak Knife Set at Amazon for $180 (on sale, as of this writing, from $89.99).
Bellemain Premium Steak Knives Set
The Bellemain Premium Steak Knives Set is available with four or eight knives, allowing you to choose the quantity that best matches your needs. The knives in this set feature a full-tang steel blade for added durability and ease of use. Bellemain opted for ice-tempered steel for this set. Ice-tempered steel is known for its ability to remain sharp, so you will be able to use these knives for many years to come. Each knife also offers an ergonomic handle to help reduce fatigue and keep your hand comfortable as you cut through your delicious steak. One other standout feature of these knives is that they can be washed in the dishwasher. Their surgical-grade, stainless-steel construction protects them against rusting.
According to the high ratings from customers, the Bellemain Premium Steak Knives Set is a good buy. One of the features that many note in their reviews is the cutting performance. They share that the knives are sharp and have a very solid feel to them, which makes them easy to use when slicing meat.
The ease of cleaning is another thing that many are pleased with, since unlike many sets that must be hand washed, these steak knives are dishwasher safe. Finally, several also highlight this set as a good value for the money. The set is relatively inexpensive given how well the knives perform.
Purchase the Bellemain Premium Steak Knives Set of 8 at Amazon for $38.99.
Lenox Portola 12-Piece Steak Knife Set
If you're looking for a steak knife set that is well-suited for an elegant dining experience, take a look at the Lenox Portola Steak Knife Set. The set includes 12 knives, each made from 18/10 stainless steel. Unlike some other knives which have a wooden or black handle that makes them look less formal, these feature all-metal handles for a more cohesive look with the rest of your flatware. Each knife is also rust-resistant and dishwasher safe. Plus, if you've been following the serrated vs. non-serrated steak knives debate and have decided that non-serrated is the way to go, you'll be happy with the design of this set.
The vast majority of reviewers gave this steak knife set a 4- or 5-star review, speaking to their overall satisfaction with its quality. The attractive design is one feature that comes up across many reviews. Customers share that because of the beautiful design, this set can also be paired with their china dinnerware for more formal occasions. Reviews are also happy with the overall feel and functionality of each knife. They note that the knives have a good weight and work well when slicing meat.
Purchase the Lenox Portola 12-Piece Steak Knife Set at Amazon for $84.95 (on sale, as of this writing, from $58).
Henckels Steak Knife Set of 8
This set of eight steak knives from Henckels is another top option to consider. Each German-engineered knife features a 4.5-inch sharp, micro-serrated blade to help you effortlessly cut through all of your favorite steak recipes. The micro-serrated design of the blade also removes the need for sharpening, ensuring that you always have the tools you need to enjoy a delicious steak dinner. To keep you comfortable when using the knives, Henckels also designed this set to be well-balanced with an ergonomic shape. With the rust-resistant stainless blades, you can even clean this set in the dishwasher.
With their high star rating from thousands of reviews, these steak knives from Henckels are another customer favorite. In their write-ups, users express their satisfaction with the performance of the knives, noting that the sharp, serrated edges allow them to easily slice through steaks and other cuts of meat. Other reviewers are very pleased with the cost of the set compared with others on the market and share that these knives are a great value pick.
Purchase the Henckels Steak Knife Set of 8 at Amazon for $49.99.
Cangshan N1 Series 8-Piece Steak Knife Set
If you're looking to splurge with your steak knife set purchase, then this N1 Series set from Cangshan might be for you. The set includes eight full-tanged, fine-grained German steel knives. It is hand-crafted, and each blade is especially heat-treated to deliver optimal strength and performance. Each knife has a 5-inch serrated-edge blade and comes with a lifetime warranty against manufacturer defects. The set also comes with an attractive solid acacia block for elegant and protected storage.
An overwhelming percentage of reviewers have given this steak knife set from Cangshan a 4- or 5-star review. Several praise the overall quality of the knives in the set. They note that they are very sharp, making quick and easy work of slicing through various types of meat. Another feature that many call attention to in their reviews is the beauty of the set. They find the knives to be attractive and are happy with the acacia block that is included for storage.
Purchase the Cangshan N1 Series 8-Piece Steak Knife Set at Amazon for $229.95.
Victorinox Swiss Classic Steak Knife Set of 6
Consider the Victorinox Swiss Classic Steak Knife Set if you're looking for a highly rated option that won't break the bank. The set includes six steak knives made from a high-carbon stainless steel. To ensure the knives stay sharp, Victorinox used a conical-grounding and ice-tempering process when making them. A few additional features of these knives include their serrated blade, non-slip, textured handle, and lightweight design for ease of use.
If you're looking for a reasonably priced steak knife set that won't disappoint when it comes to performance, many customers will direct you to give this set from Victorinox a try. In their reviews, customers share their satisfaction with the overall functionality of the set, noting that the knives are very sharp and comfortable to hold. Many are also happy with how easy cleanup time is, since they can simply put this set in the dishwasher instead of taking the time to wash it by hand.
Purchase the Victorinox Swiss Classic Steak Knife Set at Amazon for $32.69.
Messermeister Avanta Steak Knife Set
This Messermeister Avanta Steak Knife Set also has a lot to offer and might be the right fit for your cutting needs. The knives are available as a set of four or a set of eight. Each knife features an attractive pakkawood handle with three rivets to keep it securely in place. The 5-inch blades, which have a smooth and sharp edge, are made from high-quality and rust-resistant German stainless steel. The full-tang construction also means that these are well-balanced and weighted for optimal cutting results.
The majority of reviewers have given this steak knife set a 4- or 5-star rating. In their reviews, many customers praise the attractive style and design of the knives, sharing that they make a nice addition to a table setting. Users are also generally impressed with the overall quality of the set. They find the knives are sharp, balanced, and have a good weight to them.
Purchase the Messermeister Avanta Steak Knife Set at Amazon from $69.95.
Cuisinart 6-Piece Steak Knife Set
Those looking for a budget-friendly pick might want to take a look at the Cuisinart Steak Knife Set. It retails for less than $15 and includes six steak knives. Each knife features a high-carbon stainless-steel, full-tang blade for optimal cutting performance, balance, and durability. The blades are 4.5-inches long and serrated to help you slice through different cuts of meat with ease. These knives each feature an ergonomic, black handle, which is secured to the blade with three stainless-steel rivets.
Customers have mostly positive things to say about this steak knife set from Cuisinart. Overall, they share that the knives feel like a quality product. Customers say that they are sharp and sturdy, performing as expected. Many also say that this set is a good value, given how much less expensive it is than several other options on the market. While most customers are satisfied with the set, a few expressed disappointment that they spotted a few rust spots on their knives after only a few months.
Purchase the Cuisinart 6-Piece Steak Knife Set at Amazon for $14.95.
KitchenAid Gourmet 4-Piece Steak Knife Set
Once you've followed all the tips to cook the perfect steak and are ready to dip each piece into one of the best steak sauces, you'll need the right knife to help you reach that goal. This set of steak knives from KitchenAid is one option you might want to consider. It is another reasonably priced pick that comes with four knives with serrated edges. The knives in the set are forged from a single piece of steel and securely attached to the sleek black handles with three rivets. While the manufacturer recommends handwashing, you can also clean these on the top rack of the dishwasher.
Many customers rave about this steak knife set from KitchenAid. In their write-ups, they share that the knives are well-built and sharp. Other reviewers are also pleased with the grip and how comfortable they are to hold. With the relatively low purchase price, many customers also highlight this set as a good value for the money.
Purchase the KitchenAid Gourmet 4-Piece Steak Knife Set at Amazon for $39.99.
Viking Culinary Steak Knife Set
If you're looking for a steak knife set to give as a gift, take a look at the Viking Culinary Steak Knife Set. It comes with a beautiful wood storage box with individual slots for each knife. Six- and eight-piece sets are available, and you can choose between black or red handles. Made from German stainless steel, each knife has a pakkawood handle, which is secured into place with two rivets. The blades are partially serrated to deliver top-cutting performance.
According to reviewers, this is a great set of steak knives. The majority of customers have given it a 4- or 5-star review, with many praising the quality of the set. They share that the knives are very sturdy and feel great in their hands. Other customers appreciate the overall size of the knives, noting that they are a bit larger than others they have used.
Purchase the Viking Culinary Steak Knife Set at Amazon from $119.22.
Chicago Cutlery Fusion 6-Piece Steak Knife Set
The knives in this set from Chicago Cutlery offer a modern design with a handle that tapers out to be much wider at the end. Beyond its contribution to the sleek appearance, the angle of the taper also serves to deliver greater precision as you cut. Moreover, the handles are also contoured to deliver a comfortable fit. With the 4.5-inch non-serrated, sharp, stainless-steel blades, you'll find it easy to cut through grilled hanger steak, pork chops, and so much more.
With a vast majority of customers giving this set a 4- or 5-star rating, it's another top option that you might want to consider for your cutting needs. According to reviewers, the knives are very sharp. Several also appreciate the non-serrated design, which will make it possible to sharpen them in the future as the blades wear down a bit. Several reviewers also praise how comfortable these knives are to hold in their hands, which makes them easier to cut with. However, while many highlight the quality of the set, some reviewers were disappointed that some of the handles to some of their knives separated or broke after some use.
Purchase the Chicago Cutlery Fusion 6-Piece Steak Knife Set at Amazon for $42.
Amazon Basics 8-Piece Steak Knife Set
This Amazon Basics Steak Knife Set is another budget-friendly pick to consider. The set includes eight knives, each of which was forged from one stainless-steel piece. The full-tang blade is attached to the handle with three rivets. The knives feature a micro-serrated blade to help them provide exceptional cutting performance. They also have a full bolster to help protect your fingers from accidental injury as you cut.
These steak knives from Amazon Basics come highly recommended by most reviewers. Customers are pleased with their low price and identify them as a good value for the money. Despite the low price, reviewers highlight several top features of this set, including how sharp each knife is, how comfortable they are to hold, and the overall quality.
Purchase the Amazon Basics 8-Piece Steak Knife Set at Amazon for $23.33.
Syokami Steak Knives
These Syokami Steak Knives are available in sets of two, four, six, and eight to help each individual make sure they get the quantity that best matches their needs. The knives in the set are forged from Japanese high-carbon stainless steel with a 15-degree-angled blade to deliver clean and precise cuts. They feature full-tang, triple-rivet blades, and an ergonomic handle. These knives also offer a unique look with the grain-like pattern on each blade. Syokami also added gear teeth along the top of the blade to give individuals a place to rest their finger to provide greater stability.
With the vast majority of reviewers giving this set of steak knives from Syokami 4- or 5-star ratings, they appear to be a good pick to consider. One of the features that many highlight in their reviews is the cut quality. They share that they can easily slice through meat, making thin or thick slices, as desired. Other customers discuss the feel of the knives in their write-ups. They note that they are comfortable to hold and give them good control as they cut.
Purchase the Syokami Steak Knives Set at Amazon from $24.99.
Methodology
We considered a range of factors as we curated this list of the best steak knife sets. First, we closely evaluated customer reviews, looking for products that had a high average star rating that was based on feedback from several real users. Each of our selections has a minimum rating of 4 stars and has been reviewed by at least 100 customers (with many models receiving feedback from several hundred, if not thousands, of reviewers).
To help us further narrow down our selections, we tried to keep the varying wants and needs of each reader in mind. We sought to include sets of varying quantities, a mix of serrated and non-serrated choices, and different style options.