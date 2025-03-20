Serrated Vs Non-Serrated Knives: Which Should You Be Using For Steak?
There is nothing quite like a luxurious steak dinner at home. You've brought home the best cut of steak to grill, seasoned it to perfection, and cooked it to a tender medium-rare with a gorgeous crust while a fine bottle of red opens up in a decanter. While the steak is resting, you open your silverware drawer to grab utensils for your hard-earned meal, but a question arises — which is the best type of knife to cut the succulent steak you just lovingly prepared? For insight into the great steak knife debate, we spoke with Troy Guard, the owner and executive chef of TAG Restaurant Group, which includes Guard and Grace, a Michelin-recommended steakhouse.
A sharp knife is critical for slicing beef, but it's hard to know if a knife with a flat, sharp edge or one with a serrated blade is better suited for this specific job. According to Guard, the choice is simple. "I don't like using a serrated knife," the executive chef reveals. "It saws through the meat instead of slicing it cleanly." Instead, the Guard notes that "a long, sharp slicing knife is the way to go." In general, Guard prefers a non-serrated steak knife because "it gives you those smooth, even cuts without tearing the steak apart."
Straight and smooth is the way to go for succulent sliced steak
One way to think about which knife to use is to consider how you would carve a large piece of meat with a larger version of each knife. You wouldn't slice a roast beef with a serrated bread knife, and you wouldn't slice a loaf of bread with a chef's knife. If slicing your steak on a cutting board before serving, it's best to use a long, sharp, thin blade like a meat slicer or a carving knife. If serving whole steaks, make sure each diner is supplied with a sharp, flat steak knife rather than one with serrated teeth. Etiquette matters when cutting steak with a fork and knife, especially if you're out at a fancy steakhouse. It can be helpful to take notice of what type of steak knives are provided at the table.
While you should use a serrated knife for acidic food, like tomatoes, the sharp teeth have a tendency to rip through the fibers of a steak. A serrated blade is also excellent for slicing crusty bread, like a sourdough boule or a baguette, as the sharp points are able to puncture the surface of the crust and then slice through with a sawing motion. Now that you are well informed on the best type of knife to use for cutting steak, further your knowledge by familiarizing yourself with the 30 most popular types of knives.