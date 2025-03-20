Serrated Vs Non-Serrated Knives: Which Should You Be Using For Steak?

There is nothing quite like a luxurious steak dinner at home. You've brought home the best cut of steak to grill, seasoned it to perfection, and cooked it to a tender medium-rare with a gorgeous crust while a fine bottle of red opens up in a decanter. While the steak is resting, you open your silverware drawer to grab utensils for your hard-earned meal, but a question arises — which is the best type of knife to cut the succulent steak you just lovingly prepared? For insight into the great steak knife debate, we spoke with Troy Guard, the owner and executive chef of TAG Restaurant Group, which includes Guard and Grace, a Michelin-recommended steakhouse.

A sharp knife is critical for slicing beef, but it's hard to know if a knife with a flat, sharp edge or one with a serrated blade is better suited for this specific job. According to Guard, the choice is simple. "I don't like using a serrated knife," the executive chef reveals. "It saws through the meat instead of slicing it cleanly." Instead, the Guard notes that "a long, sharp slicing knife is the way to go." In general, Guard prefers a non-serrated steak knife because "it gives you those smooth, even cuts without tearing the steak apart."