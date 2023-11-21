Etiquette Matters When Cutting Steak With A Fork And Knife

In fancy restaurants, table manners matter, and steakhouses are no exception. Just like proper chopstick etiquette in a Korean restaurant, there are specific rules about how to position your hands as you cut a steak.

In the modern era, it's less about left versus right and more about dominant versus non-dominant hand. Per proper American table etiquette, the majority of the meal is eaten with a fork held in the dominant hand. The only time the fork is moved to the non-dominant hand is when you pick up the knife to cut. Rather than cutting your entire steak into bite-sized pieces at once, you should cut off each individual bite as you take it. Be sure to saw against the grain, too. Watching someone orally wrestle a particularly tough bite isn't super appetizing for your dining companions, and cutting in the opposite direction of the muscle fibers makes for bites that are easier to chew.

To cut a steak, the knife is moved in a back-and-forth motion (known as the American zig-zag) using small, controlled movements with the elbows close to the body. In this position, your non-dominant hand should be holding the fork with the tines facing down, and with your index finger extended along the back of the utensil to press the fork into the steak, providing leverage as you cut. (Side note: Even if the conversation is lively and engaging, always avoid gesticulating with your steak knife.)