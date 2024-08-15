Don't Make The Mistake Of Using The Wrong Knife To Slice Acidic Food

We all have our favorite go-to knife; the one that we reach for to cut just about everything. But we are likely making a big mistake when using our best knife for all purposes because, as it turns out, using a good knife when working with acidic foods such as tomatoes and citrus is ruining your blade. You see, cutting acidic foods contributes to the corrosion of its edge, which in turn deteriorates your favorite knife faster. The answer? Use serrated knives whenever you cut acidic foods. According to experts, the grooves of a serrated knife don't need to be super sharp to cut properly, and they also help to cut these foods neatly and faster. A serrated knife will keep tomatoes in shape as it can easily cut through the skin, yielding more even slices and preventing the juice from squeezing out.

Sure, you could go out and buy a special citrus and tomato knife, but try your bread knife or even a solid steak knife if you're not able to make the investment. While serrated knives aren't created equal, what you have handy will definitely do the trick and help you preserve your best knife for other purposes. You can check that your serrated knife is sharp enough to use with these easy tips.