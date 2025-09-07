The Overlooked Spot In Your Kitchen That's Perfect For A Built-In Pantry Cabinet For Extra Storage

Do you have a cabinet in your kitchen that looks like it was organized by a tornado? Just cans and boxes and jars all crammed in as tight as possible to fill the space? You wouldn't be the first person to try to make the most of pantry space only to come up short. Creating more storage is often easier said than done; if the cabinet only has three shelves, what are you supposed to do? Depending on your kitchen layout, you may be able to create extra storage in the space beneath your cabinet.

Maximizing small kitchen space isn't always easy. That said, there are some clever storage spaces you may be overlooking right now. If you have empty counter space between your lower cabinets and upper cupboards, you can fill it with a pre-assembled center cabinet. You can also add an extra shelf or two, depending on the space available. You'll be able to reduce counter clutter, optimize the space you have, and give that cramped pantry cupboard some room to breathe.

Places like Home Depot sell pre-assembled cabinets that you can install, or you can save money by assembling one yourself. Unless you have custom cabinetry, standard sizes should apply. This means you can find a cabinet that matches and fits, or nearly fits, requiring only a few tweaks to blend in.