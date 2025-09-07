The Overlooked Spot In Your Kitchen That's Perfect For A Built-In Pantry Cabinet For Extra Storage
Do you have a cabinet in your kitchen that looks like it was organized by a tornado? Just cans and boxes and jars all crammed in as tight as possible to fill the space? You wouldn't be the first person to try to make the most of pantry space only to come up short. Creating more storage is often easier said than done; if the cabinet only has three shelves, what are you supposed to do? Depending on your kitchen layout, you may be able to create extra storage in the space beneath your cabinet.
Maximizing small kitchen space isn't always easy. That said, there are some clever storage spaces you may be overlooking right now. If you have empty counter space between your lower cabinets and upper cupboards, you can fill it with a pre-assembled center cabinet. You can also add an extra shelf or two, depending on the space available. You'll be able to reduce counter clutter, optimize the space you have, and give that cramped pantry cupboard some room to breathe.
Places like Home Depot sell pre-assembled cabinets that you can install, or you can save money by assembling one yourself. Unless you have custom cabinetry, standard sizes should apply. This means you can find a cabinet that matches and fits, or nearly fits, requiring only a few tweaks to blend in.
Installing a center cabinet
Full installation depends on your kitchen layout. You may be able to attach it to a side wall, the rear wall, or the existing cabinetry. Since this is going to rest on the counter, your new cabinet doesn't need to be anchored as strongly as wall-mounted cabinets. The counter will hold the weight of what's inside, making installation easier and faster.
Depending on the way your kitchen was designed, you may have a backsplash or upstand in the way that prevents your new cabinet from being flush with the wall. If there is a gap during installation, don't worry, it's easy enough to fix. As with any unsightly gaps in your kitchen, matching wood trim can be cut to size, glued in place, and smoothed for a seamless look. Use some clamps to hold the pieces in place overnight until they set. A bead of silicone or caulking along the edge of the new trim can hide the seam and improve the aesthetic, as well.
The standard gap between the counter and upper cabinets is 18 inches, and the depth of a counter is typically 24 inches. You're giving yourself substantial storage space by filling that with a new cupboard. With matching hardware and design, the integration can be seamless. You'll finally have the space you need to keep your cupboards organized.