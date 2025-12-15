The Cutting Board Strategy Pros Use That Home Cooks Should Steal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you ever taken a bite of something you just cooked and realized it possesses a strange, lingering flavor of a different ingredient entirely? A hunk of fresh mozzarella, for example, with notes of ... salmon? This can be baffling, especially if the ingredient you're tasting doesn't even feature in the meal you're eating. But there's a pretty clear culprit: your cutting board. You can do everything you're supposed to do when it comes to keeping your cutting board clean, but all too often, unseen residue from different foods remains on the surface. Even juices can slip into the fibers of a wood cutting board. This not only means you're getting unwanted flavors mingling together, which can taint an entire meal; it also means the bacteria of various foods can cross-contaminate one another.

Fortunately, there's an easy fix for this. Of all the tips and tricks for best using cutting boards, this may be the most crucial, and it comes from restaurant pros: use a color-coded cutting board system. That's right, you want to stock up on a handful of different cutting boards and use a straightforward color-coded system to keep their uses separate, therefore keeping certain food groups to themselves and avoiding those undesirable flavors and, importantly, cross-contamination. That means individual cutting boards for various food categories like meat, fish, fruits, vegetables, cheeses, breads, and so on — and extras for washed versus unwashed or cooked foods versus raw.