Neither Dish Soap Nor Bleach: This Is The Best Way To Clean Your Cutting Board

There are some parts of the home where you might want to pull out the powerful cleaning agents, but for anything that comes in contact with food, a more natural approach is preferred. Cutting boards can certainly harbor bacteria but getting them clean doesn't have to mean exposing yourself to chemicals or drying out the wood with harsh cleaning products. In fact, all you need is salt.

Salt acts as an abrasive that helps to remove stains and food particles on the surface of the board. It is also a desiccant, meaning it draws in water from its surroundings. By sprinkling salt over your cutting board and leaving it to sit, it will absorb moisture from any bacteria cells, essentially killing them through dehydration.

You don't even need a special type of salt. Any coarse salt you have will give you a deep clean. Finer table salt will also work for a mild abrasive, which you can use if you prefer to scrub your cutting board on a more regular basis.

To make use of salt's cleaning capacity, it's easiest to use when paired with lemon. The acidity helps to break down greasy residue, and remove stains. Lemon can also help to neutralize odors from old food.