Neither Dish Soap Nor Bleach: This Is The Best Way To Clean Your Cutting Board
There are some parts of the home where you might want to pull out the powerful cleaning agents, but for anything that comes in contact with food, a more natural approach is preferred. Cutting boards can certainly harbor bacteria but getting them clean doesn't have to mean exposing yourself to chemicals or drying out the wood with harsh cleaning products. In fact, all you need is salt.
Salt acts as an abrasive that helps to remove stains and food particles on the surface of the board. It is also a desiccant, meaning it draws in water from its surroundings. By sprinkling salt over your cutting board and leaving it to sit, it will absorb moisture from any bacteria cells, essentially killing them through dehydration.
You don't even need a special type of salt. Any coarse salt you have will give you a deep clean. Finer table salt will also work for a mild abrasive, which you can use if you prefer to scrub your cutting board on a more regular basis.
To make use of salt's cleaning capacity, it's easiest to use when paired with lemon. The acidity helps to break down greasy residue, and remove stains. Lemon can also help to neutralize odors from old food.
Cleaning and maintaining a wooden cutting board
To clean your cutting board with salt, start by rinsing to remove any leftover food. Sprinkle around ⅓ cup of salt evenly over the surface, then use the cut side of a lemon to scrub the salt into the cutting board. This doesn't have to be a fresh lemon; you can use one that's already been squeezed. If you are using bottled lemon juice, you'll need a sponge for this scrubbing step.
This salt and lemon concoction then needs to sit for 5-10 minutes. You may notice during this time that the paste turns gray as it mingles with any oils and food from the surface of the cutting board. Once the time is up, you can quickly remove the salt with a bench scraper or head directly to the sink to rinse it off with a sponge.
This technique doesn't replace daily cleaning, but is intended as a deep clean once a month, helping to remove those marks that don't come out with regular cleaning. After the salt scrub and subsequent wash, you'll need to restore moisture to the cutting board to keep it in good condition. Ensuring that the board is completely dry, apply food-safe mineral oil and rub in with a paper towel.