The Affordable Ikea Solution For Cluttered Countertops That Shoppers Swear By
A kitchen countertop can easily become a magnet for clutter. It takes a bit of planning to deploy hacks to create more counter space, but a good place to start is with some affordable IKEA finds that make organization easy. One such item is a powder-coated metal organizer known as VALVARDAD, which costs less than $6 and helps keep household objects in order. With a handle that doubles as a divider, anything from utensils to condiment bottles and cleaning supplies can be confined to a specific area and moved with ease from cupboards to kitchen surfaces.
Designed by Mikael Axelsson, the measurements of this storage solution are convenient enough that it can be left on display without ruining any household aesthetic. Less than 9 inches in length, 5 inches in height, and 3.5 inches in width, the product has won over fans. "This small caddy works great for coffee making. Lightweight and fits all I need it to," wrote one happy Ikea shopper. "Love it and it works in my new small kitchen. Can hold a lot and easy to clean," added another.
A simple solution for strategic storage
A few customers have noted that the material of the caddy can be prone to rust, particularly for units that have been placed by sinks, where water exposure has resulted in surface stains on countertops where the product was placed. Others have used the caddy outside of the kitchen to store toys and hold craft and sewing supplies. One Ikea reviewer wanted to buy additional organizers to place under sinks. The white organizer is also easy to carry between rooms, making it a practical choice to tote spices to a dinner party or carry condiments out to a backyard barbecue.
While the white caddy can earn its keep at the kitchen sink or on a countertop, it is the kind of purchase that is easy to justify buying more than one of. The clean aesthetic could even adorn a dinner table, holding glass jars of fresh blooms displayed as an elegant dining table centerpiece.