The Affordable Ikea Solution For Cluttered Countertops That Shoppers Swear By

A kitchen countertop can easily become a magnet for clutter. It takes a bit of planning to deploy hacks to create more counter space, but a good place to start is with some affordable IKEA finds that make organization easy. One such item is a powder-coated metal organizer known as VALVARDAD, which costs less than $6 and helps keep household objects in order. With a handle that doubles as a divider, anything from utensils to condiment bottles and cleaning supplies can be confined to a specific area and moved with ease from cupboards to kitchen surfaces.

Designed by Mikael Axelsson, the measurements of this storage solution are convenient enough that it can be left on display without ruining any household aesthetic. Less than 9 inches in length, 5 inches in height, and 3.5 inches in width, the product has won over fans. "This small caddy works great for coffee making. Lightweight and fits all I need it to," wrote one happy Ikea shopper. "Love it and it works in my new small kitchen. Can hold a lot and easy to clean," added another.