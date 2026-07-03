The History Of Samuel Adams: From Kitchen Experiment To Craft Beer Icon

There's no denying that the craft movement overhauled the beer industry in a big way. Gone are the days when the market was seemingly dominated by a handful of choices from large-scale producers churning out millions of gallons of the same thing, day in and day out, year after year. Browse any even halfway decent beer selection these days, and you're spoiled for choice. Creativity is the name of the game, and consumers have responded in a big way.

The craft beer industry is — as of 2025 — valued at about $28.9 billion, and sales of craft beers make up about a quarter of the entire market. There's no doubt that none of it would have happened without Samuel Adams, the tiny startup that was first available in a single, now-shuttered Boston pub. Today, Sam Adams is — of course — an absolute juggernaut in the craft beer world, and has a name that's synonymous with the movement. But have things stayed the same behind-the-scenes?

We wanted to know, so we at Tasting Table sat down with the founder and brewer of Sam Adams, Jim Koch, as well as Boston Beer Company's Master Cicerone and Associate Director of Research and Development, Shelley Smith. They were kind enough to give us a peek not only into the company's background and founding principles but also into how they have managed to maintain a craft vibe on such a large scale. The secret? Well, it's all in the name.