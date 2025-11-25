Sam Adams Beer Was First Served On Tap At This Now-Shuttered Boston Pub

Samuel Adams has been brewing up some of the country's best, most popular beers since it opened in 1984. What's fascinating — and pretty rare for a brewery of its size — is that its very first sale can be tracked to one specific bar. One special bar had the foresight to give this brand-new, destined-for-success brewery a try. Once you learn about that bar, there are plenty of ways it proves a perfect partner for Sam Adams beer. The spot in question was Doyle's Cafe.

Doyle's Cafe was a natural first home for Sam Adams. It was in the brewery's own Boston home, serving up the aptly named Boston Lager. It was also a pub with a long, rich history, something a brewery named for a Bostonian founding father of the United States of America could certainly relate to. In fact, founded in 1882, Doyle's fostered the very kind of tavern environment that was crucial for the American Revolution's mission: a community gathering place that hosted everything from local meetings to birthday and anniversary celebrations. It's just the kind of place Sam Adams himself might have raised an ale.

In 1984, Samuel Adams founder Jim Koch headed out to personally try and sell local venues on his beer. Apparently, he'd already been turned down by some bigger, fancier businesses. But Doyle's Cafe owners Bill, Ed, and Gerry Burke decided to give the young entrepreneur a shot and debuted Sam Adams Boston Lager on tap — to immediately successful results.