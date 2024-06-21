Why Samuel Adams Beer Was Named After The Founding Father

Samuel Adams was a patriot and he may have been a brewer. No, we don't mean that he played football in New England and baseball for Milwaukee; the Founding Father known for having a rebellious streak may have dabbled in brewing before the Revolutionary War. It was this connection founder Jim Koch was channeling when he launched the Boston Beer Company in 1984 and named his flagship lager after Adams.

"I had always admired Samuel Adams's role in the American Revolution," Koch told the History Channel. "As the rabble-rouser, he was the most independent-minded of the founding fathers."

Koch and Adams had more in common than a desire to go against the grain. Their fathers were both brewers, meaning they were born with beer in their blood. Koch is a sixth-generation brewer who started home-brewing in his kitchen using a recipe passed down in his family. The beer he brewed had once been called Louis Koch Lager but it would soon become intertwined with the Boston-born signer of the Declaration of Independence.

Koch created an even deeper connection with Adams' revolutionary past when he unveiled the beer at dozens of bars throughout Boston on Patriots' Day 1985. Patriots' Day is a holiday in New England, created to honor the battles of Lexington and Concord. In Boston, it's traditional for folks to pack the bars and watch the Boston Marathon as it passes by. Quite a fortuitous day to introduce a beer named after one of the Revolution's leaders.