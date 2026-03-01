This Boston Brewery Lets You Try Samuel Adams Beers You Can't Buy

Thanks to its flagship brand Samuel Adams, the Boston Beer Company is easily one of the best loved breweries in the United States. Founded in 1984, it was one of the breweries to kick-start the American craft beer movement, with a handful of Samuel Adams beers known and available nationwide. There's the iconic Boston Lager, the crisp and sweet Cherry Wheat, and a seasonal Samuel Adams lineup fans have strong opinions about — beer drinkers love the refreshing Summer Ale and Winter Lager, but most popular is the fall beer, making Samuel Adams one of the best breweries to celebrate Oktoberfest with.

Just because Samuel Adams has a tried-and-true beer portfolio doesn't mean the brewery stops experimenting. Perpetual innovation is how Samuel Adams created one of the world's rarest beers, Utopias, which reached 30% ABV in 2025. While you can luck out and spot Utopias in some stores each year and find other limited Sam Adams releases, though, there's only one place in the entire world where you can experience a range of the brewery's experimental beers — and that's at the brewery itself.

Samuel Adams Brewery is in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston. People can take tours, where they get to try beers the brewers are testing. Some of those beers may go onto be sold in stores, but some of them will never be made again. To be one of the few people trying a beer that only existed for a short time in one of the world's best breweries gives you fantastic bragging rights.