This Boston Brewery Lets You Try Samuel Adams Beers You Can't Buy
Thanks to its flagship brand Samuel Adams, the Boston Beer Company is easily one of the best loved breweries in the United States. Founded in 1984, it was one of the breweries to kick-start the American craft beer movement, with a handful of Samuel Adams beers known and available nationwide. There's the iconic Boston Lager, the crisp and sweet Cherry Wheat, and a seasonal Samuel Adams lineup fans have strong opinions about — beer drinkers love the refreshing Summer Ale and Winter Lager, but most popular is the fall beer, making Samuel Adams one of the best breweries to celebrate Oktoberfest with.
Just because Samuel Adams has a tried-and-true beer portfolio doesn't mean the brewery stops experimenting. Perpetual innovation is how Samuel Adams created one of the world's rarest beers, Utopias, which reached 30% ABV in 2025. While you can luck out and spot Utopias in some stores each year and find other limited Sam Adams releases, though, there's only one place in the entire world where you can experience a range of the brewery's experimental beers — and that's at the brewery itself.
Samuel Adams Brewery is in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston. People can take tours, where they get to try beers the brewers are testing. Some of those beers may go onto be sold in stores, but some of them will never be made again. To be one of the few people trying a beer that only existed for a short time in one of the world's best breweries gives you fantastic bragging rights.
The types of beers you may find at the Samuel Adams brewery
You may think you know Samuel Adams because its flagship beers are everywhere, but some massive breweries still offer the craft taproom experience when you visit in person. One of the worst mistakes you can make when visiting any brewery is not trying a few new-to-you things; doing so helps you find new favorites and get to know the brewery's beer better. Samuel Adams treats its Boston brewery like a test kitchen, so visitors get to try things no one else can.
You'll find these beers on the brewery tours you can book on the brewery's website, or in the taproom. Unique, limited beers currently include a farmhouse ale made with chai tea, traditional German-style bocks, an imperial IPA, and a tart lemon-blueberry Berliner weisse. These exciting beers are about as far away from the Boston Lager as you can get, but come with the promise of Samuel Adams quality you can trust.
A brewery like Samuel Adams will often gauge customer interest in these beers when deciding whether to scale up production. Beers that don't get made again aren't necessarily bad beers, but maybe just didn't take off the way others do. And if you got to try one of those, you're part of a small, cool club in the craft beer world.