17 Breweries To Celebrate Oktoberfest In The US In 2025

Many people dream of attending the famous Oktoberfest celebration in Munich, Germany. It's been a tradition in Germany that dates all the way back to 1810, and it has since spread to other major cities, small towns, and countries across the world. While it's definitely a solid bucket list item to head to the original place of Oktoberfest, you don't have to travel too far to experience an Oktoberfest of your own.

Many breweries around the United States release their own version of an Oktoberfest beer year after year. Some of these breweries host their own Oktoberfest celebrations as well. Some are just a single day, and some last several days, like the celebration in Munich. We've combed through breweries throughout the U.S. that are hosting these Oktoberfest celebrations in 2025, and can't wait to share all of the details. Prost!