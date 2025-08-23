17 Breweries To Celebrate Oktoberfest In The US In 2025
Many people dream of attending the famous Oktoberfest celebration in Munich, Germany. It's been a tradition in Germany that dates all the way back to 1810, and it has since spread to other major cities, small towns, and countries across the world. While it's definitely a solid bucket list item to head to the original place of Oktoberfest, you don't have to travel too far to experience an Oktoberfest of your own.
Many breweries around the United States release their own version of an Oktoberfest beer year after year. Some of these breweries host their own Oktoberfest celebrations as well. Some are just a single day, and some last several days, like the celebration in Munich. We've combed through breweries throughout the U.S. that are hosting these Oktoberfest celebrations in 2025, and can't wait to share all of the details. Prost!
Samuel Adams Brewery: Boston, MA
One of the most popular Oktoberfest beers that you can find in almost any liquor store across the country is made by Samuel Adams Brewery. One of its main brewery locations is in Boston, Massachusetts, and it is holding a big Oktoberfest celebration in 2025.
There are two ways to celebrate at the brewery in Boston. On September 25th, there is an Octoberfest Beer Dinner which includes a four-course dinner with special release German-style beers paired with each course. A guided tasting is offered during the dinner, making it an interactive experience.
Then, from September 26th-28th, the celebrations continue in a classic festival-style way. Live music, lawn games, festival food, contests, and special beer releases are offered. Each day of the event has a different lineup when it comes to musicians, food specials, and more — so make sure you take a look at which day you'd like to attend.
Fulton Brewing: Minneapolis, MN
Over in Minneapolis, Minnesota, there is a very large Oktoberfest celebration that's held at Fulton Brewing. This brewery first opened in 2009, and has quickly risen to be considered one of the top five craft breweries in the state. Fulton Brewing's Oktoberfest will be held over two weekends in September: the 19th-20th and the 26th-27th.
This Oktoberfest is truly festival-style. You can buy tokens, which allow you to pay for your very own beer stein and beer. If you want to bring your own beer stein, you can do that as well, which could save you a bit of money. Other German novelties like bratwurst, Bavarian pretzels, and meterwurst are served throughout the festival. There's traditional live entertainment like polka bands and Bavarian dancers, and there's even a sausage toss. Lederhosen are also encouraged, making this Minnesota festival as close to a true German Oktoberfest celebration as possible.
Strong Rope Brewery: New York, NY
If you head out to Red Hook, Brooklyn, you'll find a brewery that's worth visiting. Strong Rope Brewery makes all of its beer with ingredients from New York State itself, and offers a large, airy space with beautiful views to enjoy the beer in. The brewery calls its Oktoberfest celebration Strongtober Fest, and it takes place on September 12th, 2025.
Strong Rope's Oktoberfest brew is called "Lucky" and is served on draft at the event. There are also at least eight other festbiers served at the event, all of which come from various New York City breweries. Along with the beers, festival goers can expect live music, German-themed food, and even a stein-holding competition. What's even better is that the entry is free (a rarity in New York City), and you just have to purchase a stein at the event to drink your beer in.
Enegren Brewery: Moorpark, CA
In between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, there is a brewery that specifically focuses on German style beers. Enegren Brewery has been open since 2010, and it produces six beers year round, and also has a few seasonal brews that rotate throughout the year. Enegren has a large biergarten as well as a roomy indoor seating area where you will be surrounded by beer tanks and fermenters.
With its German-style focus, Enegren takes its Oktoberfest very seriously. On September 20th and 21st of 2025, the festivities last nearly all day. Tickets are only $10, and they provide entrance for both days of the festival. There is free German beer that will be served, live German music, and tons of authentic German food. For families, there will be a petting zoo, a Ferris wheel, ice cream, face painting, and more. This is the brewery's 10th anniversary of Oktoberfest, so if you're in the area, be sure to check it out.
von Trapp Brewing: Stowe, Vermont
If you recognize the name von Trapp – you're right, that's actually the family that was depicted in the famous musical "The Sound of Music." When the family immigrated from Austria to the U.S. in the 1940s, they settled in Vermont. They eventually built a lodge that acts as a resort, hosting visitors from all over. In 2010, the youngest child of Captain and Maria von Trapp, Johannes, created von Trapp Brewing — bringing their very own brews to the resort, and eventually, all around the U.S. On location, there is a large bierhall, which serves Austrian-style food as well as special brews of beer that are exclusively sold there.
On September 20th, 2025, von Trapp Brewing will be hosting its 16th annual Oktoberfest celebration. Each ticket includes one beer, a souvenir mug, an appetizer, an entree, and live entertainment. There is an extensive menu when it comes to food, with items like braised pork belly, bratwurst, soft pretzels, Austrian-style boiled beef, Austrian-inspired cookies, and more.
Harpoon Brewery: Boston, MA
Harpoon Brewery is another popular Boston-based brewery that has a seasonal Octoberfest beer each year. The beer is labeled as an American-style Marzen beer, and the packaging is very fall-themed and festive. At the brewery itself, which has been open in Boston since 1986, visitors can enjoy their beer in the large beer hall, which has long wooden tables, large industrial-like chandeliers, and even a merchandise shop.
Harpoon's Octoberfest takes place on October 3rd and 4th, and there are various tickets that you can buy that get you admission plus a certain number of beer tickets. At the event, there will be stein-hoisting competitions, pretzel-eating contests, live oompah music, and of course, beer. You can purchase beer and food separately as well, so if you didn't get a ticket with multiple beer tickets, it's okay. On October 5th, the festival turns into Dogtoberfest, where you and your dog can enjoy beer and dog-related festivities.
Crooked Can Brewery: Winter Park, FL
If you are anywhere near the Orlando, Florida area, Crooked Can Brewery is a place you'll want to check out. It's located inside Plant Street Market, which is a local community market that hosts 20 different vendors inside a large industrial building. The brewery was founded in 2014, and it was specifically created to provide a social gathering place for family and friends that was matched with quality craft beer.
Crooked Can Brewery is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration from October 17th through October 19th, 2025. The event is set to have steins, live music, wiener dog races, food specials, and lots of beer. In years past, the event has gathered hundreds of people dressed in lederhosen, pets, families, and entertainment to last all day. Tickets haven't gone on sale for the 2025 event yet, so be sure to stay tuned for their release.
2 Silos Brewing: Manassas, VA
2 Silos Brewing is located in Manassas, Virginia, which is just west of Washington D.C. The brewery is a destination brewery, meaning it's a place for people to have a full, interactive experience whenever they visit. The brewery's campus has a main brew house that has restaurants attached to it, a food truck hall, a live music stage, a wedding hall, and more. The beer itself includes an ever-changing tap list, with classic IPAs, German-inspired beers, stouts, and more.
With such a large campus, 2 Silos Brewing's Oktoberfest is considered to be Northern Virginia's biggest Oktoberfest celebration. It's going to take place from September 19th to September 21st, 2025. While the brewery pays homage to the original festivities in Munich, Germany, it adds its own twist as well. It offers Marzen-style lagers, music from polka to rock, and a mixture of both German foods and American classics. The event is geared towards families, with entertainment appropriate for all ages.
MudHen Brewery: Wildwood, NJ
While New Jersey is known to have many great wineries around the state, there are also a ton of fantastic breweries. If you head down the coast to Wildwood, you'll find MudHen Brewing Company. It's located on a huge plot of land that has two main buildings: the brewpub and the station house. At the brewpub, you can treat yourself to house-brewed beer, food, live music, and cocktails amongst a biergarten, open patio, an indoor and outdoor bar, a lounge, main dining room, and more. The station house is where you can get a nice sit-down dinner, as well as MudHen beer, of course.
Oktoberfest at MudHen Brewery is held for three days from September 12th through the 14th of 2025. The star of the show at this celebration is MudHen's MarzHen Lager, which is a German-style Marzen beer. There is live entertainment, like circus performers, polka bands, face painting, and more. There's also a menu of German-style bites, like Bavarian pretzels, German potato salad, and sauerkraut balls.
Guilford Hall Brewery: Baltimore, MD
While Baltimore is a great place to get a top-tier crab cake, it's also a great place for top-tier beer. Right in the heart of Baltimore, you'll find Guilford Hall Brewery, which is located in an old factory from the late 1800s. The brewery sells craft beers that are inspired by Bavarian brewing traditions, and the adjoining restaurant also sells Bavarian-style food mixed with Baltimore flavors.
In 2025, Guilford will be hosting its fourth annual Oktoberfest celebration. It takes place on September 13th, and the day will be filled with entertainment like games of beer pong, a stein-holding contest, arts and crafts, and live music. There is even a best-dressed contest, so definitely bring your lederhosen! One standout of this event is that you can get all-you-can-drink tickets for as low as $30, so be sure to check that out.
Appalachian Mountain Brewery: Mills River and Boone, NC
Down south in North Carolina, there's a brewery called Appalachian Mountain Brewery. It was first founded by two cousins who took their German heritage, Southern upbringing, and a love for the outdoors and created the brewery. The original location was in Boone, and a second one has opened up in Mills River. Both locations offer a large supply of craft beers and ciders on tap, as well as full-service food menus.
With these two very popular locations, there are two separate Oktoberfest events as well — one in Mills River and the other in Boone. Both take place on September 20th, 2025, and offer live music, carnival games, German food, and of course, beer. Appalachian Mountain Brewery's Oktoberfest Lager is the main feature of the event — which is described to be rich in malt flavor and a clean lager finish. Closer to the event, there will be more details on tickets and the schedule of events, so be sure to check the website closer to the date.
Schell's Brewery: New Ulm, MN
Just by looking at the logo for Schell's Brewery, you can tell that this is a German company. August Schell, a German immigrant, partnered with a brewmaster in America, and in 1860, the brewery was built. Today, Schell's Brewery thrives in New Ulm, Minnesota, with a large campus that encompasses a bierhall, biergarten, museum of brewing, and gift shop. As far as the beer goes, you can get many on tap on site, or in cans to take home. From German-style pilsners to Vienna-style amber lager, there's a lot to choose from.
On October 11th, 2025, Schell's will be hosting its Oktoberfest celebration. The event is filled with games like a bean bag toss and a stein-holding contest, live music, classic foods like soft pretzels and bratwurst, food trucks, and more. Schell's limited edition Oktoberfest lager will be served, which is described as having a balance of pale, Vienna, and Munich malts.
Four Peaks Brewing: Tempe, AZ
Four Peaks Brewing is based in Tempe, Arizona, and has been making craft beers since 1997. The original brewery location is in a 100-year-old former ice factory and creamery, and is a place where locals gather indoors and outdoors for both craft beer and a large food menu. There are also two other locations of Four Peaks — one that is used as an event space, and the other is at the Tempe airport.
For Oktoberfest, Four Peaks is partnering with Tempe Sister Cities – an organization that has exchange programs for students and professionals with cities around the world. The event lasts three days, from October 11th through the 12th, and will be a large festival for the whole city to enjoy. With live music from polka to rock, 10K to 1K races, an entire carnival, German food stands, and beer tents scattered throughout, this Oktoberfest is an event for the whole family.
McMenamins: Portland, OR
If you've ever been to the Portland, Oregon area and beyond, you've probably come across a McMenamins location. McMenamins is an empire — a company that has its own brewery, restaurants, hotels, and more. It builds its locations into historic or odd buildings, and creates an exciting and immersive atmosphere for visitors. From abandoned schools to an old treasury office, the beer is flowing in places you'd never think you'd have a pint. There are currently 24 breweries operated by McMenamins, and every beer is hand crafted.
If you want to celebrate Oktoberfest with McMenamins, you're in luck. There are multiple events hosted by the brewery, spanning across 15 locations. On September 27th, it'll be the ninth annual Oktoberfest at the Kennedy School location in Portland. This location is built into an old elementary school, and it gets transformed into a classic German festival. Polka music, 24 various German-style beers and ciders, German food, and more can be expected at this event.
Saranac Brewery: Utica, NY
Saranac Brewery is a family-owned brewery that's been running for over 130 years in Utica, New York. It survived Prohibition and has since expanded its brewery into a biergarten and restaurant as well. It sells classic lagers, pale ales, pilsners, and IPAs year-round, and there are seasonal beers as well. One of the most popular 12-packs to get from Saranac is the seasonal 12 Beers of Christmas, Summer, or Fall. Each pack has four different brews that encapsulate the season.
Oktoberfest at Saranac Brewery spans over three weekends: September 19th-20th, September 26th-27th, and October 3rd-4th. Each weekend has a different theme, separating the festivities. The first weekend is all about music and traditions, so expect a polka dance-off, a yodeling competition, and German dance performances. The middle weekend is all about the tastes of Oktoberfest, featuring a sausage catch competition, German food tastings, and a beer label guessing game. The final weekend focuses on games and challenges, with a stein racing event, a pretzel toss, and a barrel rolling race.
Boothbay Craft Brewery: Boothbay Harbor, ME
If you head high up the East Coast, you'll hit Boothbay Harbor, Maine. Here, Boothbay Craft Brewery has been running since 2010. The brewery has an entire campus, and features daily tours and beer on tap, a taphouse with farm to table food, as well as an RV park, making it a great location for travelers to sit back and relax. It's a certified independent craft brewery, and the beers range from stouts to pale ales and everything in between.
The Oktoberfest celebration takes place on September 27th, 2025. With admission, each person receives their own stein plus a first pour of their beer of choice. An eight-piece German/Bavarian band will be entertaining the crowd while German food is enjoyed, stein hoisting competitions are had, and Oktoberfest season beers are drunk.
Icarus Brewing: Brick, NJ
Icarus Brewing is a modern brewery close to the Jersey Shore in Brick, New Jersey. It was originally located in Lakewood, New Jersey, however it found its forever home at its new location in 2024. Its taproom is a two-level room that pours an extremely extensive list of brews — from lagers, pale ales, sours, stouts, and even seltzers. You can also opt to get a barrel-aged bottle, which is exclusive to the taproom.
Icarus will be hosting an Oktoberfest event on September 20th, 2025. At the event, two new beers will be poured as well as a seasonal seltzer. There will be an exclusive branded stein for guests, as well as a stein-holding competition for those who want to try their hand at the German tradition. Live music plus a special menu from the brewery's neighbor, Burger 25, will be offered as well.
