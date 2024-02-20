The 13 Best Wineries In New Jersey

When you think of New Jersey, you may think of many of the attractions it's known for, like the Jersey Shore, lots of blueberry farms and cranberry bogs, and being near both Philly and NYC. However, something you should absolutely add to that list is that New Jersey is a world-class wine region with some excellent wineries and vineyards.

From the very bottom tip of the state all the way to the top, we've scoped out the best wineries across New Jersey for you, so you can go on a statewide taste test or find a hidden gem in your area. We're New Jersey natives, so we are familiar with quite a few of the wineries on this list (more on our methodology at the end), and we hope you enjoy these spots as much as we did. Visitability, wine quality, and accessibility were all factors in our decision-making process, so if there's a Jersey wine you love that's not on here, it's probably because we're looking at the wineries you can visit today, not just the ones that produce bottles and ship them out for distribution.