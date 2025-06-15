What Did The Founding Fathers Do In Their Spare Time? A Whole Lot Of Beer Brewing, Apparently

Passengers aboard the Mayflower lamented the dwindling supply of beer aboard the vessel, a move that partially contributed to the Plymouth Rock landing. After arriving, the thirsty settlers figured out how to brew beer from maize, and by 1770, there were so many breweries and experienced brewmasters that a proposed boycott of imported English beer nearly took place.

George Washington was known to celebrate success with ale and appreciated porter. Washington was a frequent buyer of beer from other colonies and made porter-style ale at Mount Vernon. His recipe included a substantial amount of molasses, and the handwritten instructions can be found at the New York Public Library.

As battles within the Revolutionary War continued, beer once again began to run dry, and Washington wasn't thrilled. The Commander took it upon himself to go directly to Congress to ensure troops had alcoholic beverages to sip. Washington went to bat for troops fighting in the Revolutionary War, advocating that each soldier have the option to sample a quart of beer daily. His declaration that troops got a daily beer allowance was one of Washington's first acts when named Commander of the Continental Army.