How To Tell The Difference Between Porter Vs Stout Beers

With so many beer styles out there, it's easy to lose track of what's pouring out of the tap. This is especially true of dark beers. Most beer drinkers are able to differentiate a pale ale from a pilsner, but sit a porter and a stout in front of them, and only the most experienced drinkers would likely be able to tell you which is which. While the two classic dark beers may look the same, their different ingredients give them distinct flavors that can help you tell them apart once you know what to look for.

In reality, though, the difference between the two styles is more of an art than a science. While there are certain features and characteristics that can help you identify a porter from a stout, there are many instances in which you could make good arguments for why a particular beer is one or the other. There's simply too much crossover and too few hard-set rules to achieve certainty. In practice, this means breweries are relatively free to identify dark beers in whatever way they like. So long as customers are given a description that isn't wildly out of step with the flavor, there are no repercussions for getting creative with the label — which is to say that there aren't any regulatory boards making sure a stout is a stout and labeled as such. It's not a complete free-for-all, but there is a good amount of wiggle room.