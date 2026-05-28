Sam Adams' Brewer Patriot Collection Deserves A Salute, Especially For One Brew
Just in time for this country's 250th anniversary, Sam Adams is launching a quartet of beers inspired by the flavors and brewing traditions of our Founding Fathers. The Samuel Adams Brewer Patriot collection pays homage to our colonial roots and features a momentous foursome of spirited beers.
Each beer was crafted using historically based ingredients and in the spirit of a Founding Father's particular taste buds. Sam Adams purports that George Washington loved porters, James Madison was an avid home brewer, John Adams favored herbal, spicy brews, and Thomas Jefferson was never without gallons of ginger beer.
I enjoy creative product launches, especially when they're coupled with national celebrations, so I gave these beers a try. I can tell you this: With ingredients like molasses, licorice root powder, wildflower honey, and smoked malted barley, these are not your average beers. Developed with colonial flavors and brewing techniques in mind, these beverages are quite unique.
To determine if the patriot collection was worthy of the history books, I sampled the beers and judged them based on appearance, aroma, mouthfeel, and flavor. I started with the beer's color and volume of foam, then worked my way through aroma, flavor, and experience on the palate. Did Sam Adams succeed (I mean the beer company, not the Massachusetts statesman)? Read on to find out if this quartet is legendary.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
For this review, I started with a clean palate and tasted the beers in the order suggested by the Sam Adams team. I judged the beers on several different factors. First, I observed the appearance. I evaluated the color and clarity of each beer, as well as the volume of head, or foam on top. I prefer a rich, creamy foam, so if the beer delivered that experience, I notated it. I also noted the head's retention as the beer sat.
In terms of color, I acknowledged that pale and amber ales are usually clearer, lighter, and mixed with shades of copper, while dark wheat ales and porters are cloudier and lean towards chocolate brown. Next, I focused on aroma. Did I detect malt or any of the ingredients listed on the label? Was the aroma enticing?
Flavor was after that. I appreciated if the beer was nicely balanced with detectable (not overpowering) flavors. I paid attention to the sweet, bitter, tangy, and smoky flavors, as well as the spice-driven elements of each beer. I also observed if there were any lingering aftertastes — both pleasant and unpleasant. If the bitterness faded and the sweet, malty flavors persisted, I took note.
Lastly, I focused on mouthfeel, or the physical sensation of the beer on my palate. I was looking for a playful balance of carbonation and creaminess. At the end of each tasting, I put all elements together (appearance, aroma, flavor, and mouthfeel) to create a comprehensive evaluation.
Taste test: No. 3 Ginger Honey Ale
The No. 3 Ginger Honey Ale was the lightest of the bunch, so I understood why it was recommended that I sample it first (so I could still detect the subtler flavors). The color of this beer was pale yellow and mostly clear (not much haze), and the head was massive once poured. I prefer my beers extra foamy, so I adored the volume of foam on top.
I enjoyed the aroma of this beer — it was sweet, earthy, and mildly floral. My initial thought was that it smelled like hay and honey, with a tinge of ginger. The beer is brewed with ginger, honey, and lemon peel, and then more honey is added. The aroma was an excellent indicator of the beer's flavor. It started off mildly tangy (from the lemon) and bitter (from the ginger), and then faded into sweetness. I appreciated that the ginger wasn't overpowering; I thought there was just enough to add depth and complexity without making the beer overtly sharp.
While the head didn't linger, it was wonderful while it lasted. Each foamy sip tickled my palate and then melted into creamy goodness. I enjoyed this ginger-honey beer and found it delightfully drinkable since I typically prefer light beers over darker ones.
Taste test: 1790 Hard Root Beer
I was thrilled when I first opened 1790 Hard Root Beer because it smelled exactly like traditional root beer, and it whisked me straight to childhood. This beer was cloudy, deep brown, and the color of roasted coffee. Upon sitting, I noticed the beer had reddish hues with coppery tones in the foam. Speaking of the foam — it was light, fluffy, and towered on top of the liquid below.
I adored my first sip of this beer. The root beer aroma wafting from the glass added delightful notes to my first taste, further enhancing the root beer vibe. As the beer hit my palate, I detected strong notes of molasses and vanilla. The molasses was equally sweet and bitter, and the vanilla finish left lingering floral sweetness on my tongue. Sam Adams describes this beer as spicy with elements of herbal sassafras, wintergreen, and licorice. I sort of got that; I easily detected the unique flavor of sassafras and sweet, herbaceous licorice. I didn't perceive any wintergreen, and that was fine by me; I thought the flavors were balanced without it.
The foam was effervescent, sweet, and melted joyfully on my palate, creating a buttery mouthfeel. If you're a fan of root beer, you will love this beer. One caveat: Since this beer is strongly reminiscent of old-fashioned root beer (but with more gusto), I can't imagine pounding more than one. But that's me.
Taste test: James Madison Dark Wheat Ale
Holy foam bomb; that was my first reaction when I poured the James Madison Dark Wheat Ale into a glass. The head dissipated quickly, but I dove right in for the ultimate beer foam mustache. I was thrilled with the aroma of this beer. It was clearly malt-forward, with strong notes of caramel, barley, and cocoa. The aroma was the prelude to the taste, which delivered the same nuances of sweet malt, caramel, and bittersweet chocolate. The label states that the wheat beer is brewed with smoked malted barley, and I sensed those flavors; the beer had lingering earthy, toasty, and nutty notes. I also noticed a lasting bread dough-like bitterness, which is typical of yeasty wheat beers.
The color of this beer was muddy brown, and the foam was mildly coppery around the edges. I enjoyed the mouthfeel, especially at the beginning when the foam was sky-high. The bitter elements married perfectly with the sweet ingredients, and the foam balanced everything on the palate. Even after most of the foam was gone, there was still enough froth for a full-bodied, creamy experience. As was the case with the hard root beer above, this beer was rich and complex; I would be fully satisfied with just one.
Taste test: George Washington Porter
When poured, the George Washington Porter delivered the same colossal volume of foam as the dark wheat ale. That said, the head didn't flatten out as quickly, so each sip was accompanied by fluffy, creamy froth.
The scent of this beer didn't quite match its flavor. The aroma was reminiscent of a classic porter and had nuances of toffee, toasted bread, and caramel. I enjoyed that fragrance, so I was excited to sample it. Upon sipping, I mostly detected the bittersweet, burnt sugar essence of molasses. This beer would have been perfect with a smidge less molasses.
The label states that the American porter is brewed with molasses and licorice root powder, but I didn't detect the licorice. Perhaps the molasses overpowered it. I also didn't appreciate how the molasses left a lingering bitterness on the palate. I imagine this beer is like sneaking a piece of molasses cookie dough before it's been baked into a sweet cookie.
The beer was deep ruby brown with hints of copper in the liquid and the foam. I liked that the head lingered longer than the wheat ale's, but I didn't find that the smooth mouthfeel balanced the bitterness of the beer. In my opinion, porters are typically malty and smooth, and unlike stout beers, they're devoid of overtly bitter elements. The George Washington porter was more reminiscent of a stout.
Final thoughts
I thoroughly enjoyed sampling the Sam Adams Brewer Patriot Collection; I appreciated how each beer was completely unlike the next. Folks who prefer lighter beers will most assuredly like the ale with ginger and honey. After sipping this brew, I could understand why ginger beer (not ginger ale) was a staple in the colonial kitchens of the 1700s. This beer was bright and sweet, with lovely nuances of wildflower honey and ginger.
The hard root beer was my absolute favorite of the group. The beer was sugary, complex, and thoroughly enjoyable, especially because I'm a die-hard root beer fan. I envision enjoying this beer as a satisfying dessert (as opposed to slurping it on the beach on the Fourth of July).
The dark wheat beer was malty, earthy, and lighter than it appeared, which I appreciated. I enjoyed the hints of cocoa in every sip. I would have preferred longer-lasting foam, but the beer was still nice.
I wasn't a huge fan of the porter because of the strong molasses flavor. I didn't detect the licorice root, but perhaps it elevated the nuances of the molasses. If you like porters that lean towards stouts, you will enjoy this beer.
As mentioned, I enjoy imaginative brand creations, and the Sam Adams Patriot Collection didn't disappoint, especially as we celebrate America's Semiquincentennial.
Price and availability
The Sam Adams Brewer Patriot Collection consists of four beers: No. 3 Ginger Honey Ale, 1790 Hard Root Beer, James Madison Dark Wheat Ale, and George Washington Porter. The four-beer collection is available starting Thursday, May 28, 2026, and can be purchased from the website GiveThemBeer.com. Not surprisingly (and quite amusingly), the 4-pack retails for $17.76.
The beers in this collection all contain 5.5% alcohol by volume (ABV), which is typical of many lagers, pale ales, IPAs, and ciders. The Brewer Patriot Collection is a limited edition item and will be available while supplies last.
If you're a beer lover looking for a unique, patriotic way to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Sam Adams Brewer Patriot Collection is the way to go. There's something in the collection for everyone, and your beer-brewing forefathers would be proud.