Sam Adams' Brewer Patriot Collection Deserves A Salute, Especially For One Brew

Just in time for this country's 250th anniversary, Sam Adams is launching a quartet of beers inspired by the flavors and brewing traditions of our Founding Fathers. The Samuel Adams Brewer Patriot collection pays homage to our colonial roots and features a momentous foursome of spirited beers.

Each beer was crafted using historically based ingredients and in the spirit of a Founding Father's particular taste buds. Sam Adams purports that George Washington loved porters, James Madison was an avid home brewer, John Adams favored herbal, spicy brews, and Thomas Jefferson was never without gallons of ginger beer.

I enjoy creative product launches, especially when they're coupled with national celebrations, so I gave these beers a try. I can tell you this: With ingredients like molasses, licorice root powder, wildflower honey, and smoked malted barley, these are not your average beers. Developed with colonial flavors and brewing techniques in mind, these beverages are quite unique.

To determine if the patriot collection was worthy of the history books, I sampled the beers and judged them based on appearance, aroma, mouthfeel, and flavor. I started with the beer's color and volume of foam, then worked my way through aroma, flavor, and experience on the palate. Did Sam Adams succeed (I mean the beer company, not the Massachusetts statesman)? Read on to find out if this quartet is legendary.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.