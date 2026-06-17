The Samuel Adams Boston Taproom Thought It Had Enough Beer — Then Scottish Soccer Fans Arrived

With three floors and 15,000 square feet, the Samuel Adams Boston Taproom is accustomed to catering to large crowds. Still, the wave of Scottish soccer fans that descended upon Boston for the World Cup proved more than its Boston Lager supply could handle. Following Scotland's first qualification for the World Cup in 28 years, the city welcomed an estimated 20,000 to 30,000 soccer fans. After Scotland's 1-0 victory over Haiti on June 14, the "Tartan Army," as Scottish soccer fans are colloquially known, celebrated the victory by completely draining the Boston Taproom of Samuel Adams Boston Lager.

From Thursday through Sunday, fans drank four times as much of the beer as the bar would usually sell during a typical four-day holiday weekend. As a result, the Boston Taproom was forced to schedule an emergency delivery of Samuel Adams Boston Lager to keep up with the unexpected demand. The Scottish fans' preference for Samuel Adams is perhaps unsurprising, given that Scotland's most popular beer, Tennent's (which earned the bottom spot in our ranking of the UK's most popular beer brands), is also a lager.