The Best Prepared Meal Money Can Buy, According To A Deli Expert
Cooking is a therapeutic experience for a lot of people. Some use it to unwind, others to spark creativity, or to spend time with others. But it's not always easy to carve out the time for a home-cooked meal, especially if you have a whole house to feed. This is when the pre-made section at the grocery store can be a lifesaver. While it might be easy to turn your nose up at ready-made meals, a lot of stores offer some high-quality dishes at reasonable prices. Even Alli Powell, the frugal foodie behind "Grocery Getting Girl," is a fan.
Powell spoke to Tasting Table about the best prepared meal deals, and she said that one of her favorite selections was at Sprouts Farmers Market. "They offer heartier meals like marry me chicken, fajitas, grilled salmon, salads, even sushi! They also offer a 'kids' meal' with a sandwich, cookie, chips and applesauce for just $6." One of her go-tos, however, is the grocer's store-bought taco kit, which includes everything you need for a taco night, like cooked meat, tortillas, and salsa for just $14. You can find similar options at other stores, too.
Costco's Kirkland Signature 12-piece Chicken Street Taco kit costs just over $18. Similarly, a popular "Aldi Finds" product was the pork, fish, and shrimp street taco kits, each priced under $10. "It makes for such an easy dinner to take on-the-go or enjoy at home. The toppings are separate, so everyone can build their tacos the way they want, and it's a large portion at a great price," said Powell.
How to shop for under 10 minute meals
If you don't want to purchase an entire pre-made meal, there are still a ton of options to help you throw something together in minutes. You can grab a protein from the hot counter and pair it with a bagged salad, or stick to vegetables that only need to be flash-cooked, such as spinach, broccoli, and asparagus, which can all be microwaved. Alli Powell's favorite ready-to-eat item to get at the grocery store, for example, is a classic: rotisserie chicken. Pre-cooked and ready, it can be paired with just about anything for a quick meal.
"A rotisserie chicken is always a great option because it can be used in so many different ways. I'd grab one to pair with pre-made mashed potatoes and a bagged salad for a dinner that's ready in under 10 minutes," said Powell. "Pre-made steak with chimichurri paired with some roasted green beans and baguette also come together quickly and easily." Christina Musgrave's lemon garlic green beans cook in no time, as do Miriam Hahn's Din Tai Fung-inspired green beans. A fresh chimichurri sauce also comes together quickly if you can't find store-bought.
If you don't have a Sprouts Farmers Market near you, Tasting Table found the seven best grocery stores for prepared meals, according to customers. A lot of them have similar items, but everyone has their favorites. Our taste tester also ranked seven grocery store rotisserie chickens from worst to best, and if you're a Costco member, the warehouse's best pre-made meal of 2026 (so far) will be a major time saver.