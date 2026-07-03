The Best Prepared Meal Money Can Buy, According To A Deli Expert

Cooking is a therapeutic experience for a lot of people. Some use it to unwind, others to spark creativity, or to spend time with others. But it's not always easy to carve out the time for a home-cooked meal, especially if you have a whole house to feed. This is when the pre-made section at the grocery store can be a lifesaver. While it might be easy to turn your nose up at ready-made meals, a lot of stores offer some high-quality dishes at reasonable prices. Even Alli Powell, the frugal foodie behind "Grocery Getting Girl," is a fan.

Powell spoke to Tasting Table about the best prepared meal deals, and she said that one of her favorite selections was at Sprouts Farmers Market. "They offer heartier meals like marry me chicken, fajitas, grilled salmon, salads, even sushi! They also offer a 'kids' meal' with a sandwich, cookie, chips and applesauce for just $6." One of her go-tos, however, is the grocer's store-bought taco kit, which includes everything you need for a taco night, like cooked meat, tortillas, and salsa for just $14. You can find similar options at other stores, too.

Costco's Kirkland Signature 12-piece Chicken Street Taco kit costs just over $18. Similarly, a popular "Aldi Finds" product was the pork, fish, and shrimp street taco kits, each priced under $10. "It makes for such an easy dinner to take on-the-go or enjoy at home. The toppings are separate, so everyone can build their tacos the way they want, and it's a large portion at a great price," said Powell.