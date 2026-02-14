The 7 Best Grocery Stores For Prepared Meals, According To Customers

In the Southeast, Publix has built a reputation for many kinds of dependable, comforting ready-made foods, but its deli counter attracts some of the highest praise, especially for those needing a quick, easy meal on the go.

Publix's subs, or Pub Subs, are known for being fresh, customizable, and, well, large, which is why they've become an institution both for locals and for anyone on holiday in the South. One Reddit user described Publix's subs as a reliable choice, saying there aren't many chains that beat Publix when it comes to consistency.

Fried chicken and premade sides like potato salad and macaroni salad also come up repeatedly. In fact, Publix chicken is often described as addictive by loyal fans. One Reddit user argued that Publix has the best fried chicken, no contest, while another added that, for them, it's the best in North Carolina.Publix's reputation extends beyond the deli, too; the store's bakery has plenty of fresh-made items to add to your cart. No matter how you serve them, at home or on a picnic blanket, Publix's prepared foods have earned their place on this list.