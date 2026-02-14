The 7 Best Grocery Stores For Prepared Meals, According To Customers
Prepared meals are the middle ground between home-cooked food and takeout; busy households can pop into their favorite local grocery store, head over to the hot bar, deli counter, cold grab-and-go section, or heat-and-serve offerings, and bring home something tasty with minimal effort.
If you're trying to solve the crisis of what's for dinner while balancing convenience with both cost and quality, the ready-made options at popular chains like Wegmans or Trader Joe's are a strong place to start. But we wanted to see which stores, beyond just those two, were the best choices for prepared foods (and why). To do so, we turned to real customer reviews from places like Reddit and Yelp to find out which stores customers thought offered the most convenient and reliable ready-made meals.
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's has built a loyal following and is consistently ranked as one of the top grocery store chains in the country. When it comes to ready-made meals that feel accessible, customizable, and easy to work into a weekly routine, customers on Reddit not only praise it but frequently go a step further, offering meal solutions and recipes using Trader Joe's prepared foods and pantry staples.
When one Reddit user asked what to buy at Trader Joe's to reduce takeout costs in 2026, suggestions flooded in. From burritos to kale Caesar salad, Trader Joe's fans seem to frequent the pre-made food sections and aren't shy about offering ways to stretch them and enhance their flavor even more.That kind of repeat purchase behavior comes up frequently on Reddit threads centered on this store, reinforcing the idea that customers rely on it for meals that don't add to the mental load.
Publix
In the Southeast, Publix has built a reputation for many kinds of dependable, comforting ready-made foods, but its deli counter attracts some of the highest praise, especially for those needing a quick, easy meal on the go.
Publix's subs, or Pub Subs, are known for being fresh, customizable, and, well, large, which is why they've become an institution both for locals and for anyone on holiday in the South. One Reddit user described Publix's subs as a reliable choice, saying there aren't many chains that beat Publix when it comes to consistency.
Fried chicken and premade sides like potato salad and macaroni salad also come up repeatedly. In fact, Publix chicken is often described as addictive by loyal fans. One Reddit user argued that Publix has the best fried chicken, no contest, while another added that, for them, it's the best in North Carolina.Publix's reputation extends beyond the deli, too; the store's bakery has plenty of fresh-made items to add to your cart. No matter how you serve them, at home or on a picnic blanket, Publix's prepared foods have earned their place on this list.
Wegmans
Wegmans has been a favorite among customers for a very long time. In recent years, however, it's become less a purely grocery destination and more a go-to for its delicious, convenient prepared foods and general aesthetics. One reason? The Market Café: a casual dining area packed with classic hot and cold food bar options, as well as sushi, made-to-order subs, pizza, and more.
One Yelp reviewer described Wegmans as nothing short of a destination lunch spot, noting the breadth of options and how easy it is to find something for everyone. Others focus on the environment itself. "The store is very spacious, clean and feels inviting. Well organized and easy to navigate," one TripAdvisor user said about one of its Maryland locations.
Wegmans also offers Gold Pan Meals, fully cooked, chef-developed entrées like penne with vodka sauce or beef and pea arancini that customers can reheat at home, and Meals 2GO, a catering service that's perfect for parties. Add to that unique, in-house dining experiences offered at select locations, including the Burger Bar and the Amore Italian Restaurant & Lounge. Wegmans serves up something truly unique to customers: a store that's one part grocery and one part gourmet.
Costco
Savvy Costco shoppers know they can stretch their grocery budgets and fill their bellies with the chain's ready-made food section. Value and versatility are its main draws. Take the rotisserie chicken, for example. Reddit reviews abound on how simple, tasty, and affordable it is, especially for busy workers and families in a hurry. Many use and reuse this simple seasoned, roasted bird in everything from salads to soups to sandwiches for a week's worth of meals.
Other comfort foods get similar reactions, including the scalloped potatoes and the shrimp platter. "My husband loves the meatloaf and does a little dance every time we get one. The mashed potatoes that come with it are soooo good," one Reddit user shared — a glowing review if ever we heard one. Before heading to the store, take a moment to note which Costco prepared foods are worth buying and which to skip. Your wallet and your stomach will thank you.
Whole Foods
You won't be surprised by the variety in your local Whole Foods' prepared foods section, especially safe options for those with allergies, food intolerances, or other dietary restrictions. That breadth is part of what makes its prepared foods section stand out; it gives shoppers multiple ready-to-eat options — from vegan sweet and sour meatballs to gluten-free chicken tortilla soup — all in one place, reducing the need to visit multiple stores.
Regular customers gravitate toward the hot bars, salad bars, bakery, and refrigerated meals. The ability to mix and match in store makes it easy to build a whole meal with minimal effort, or choose one of Whole Foods' chef-inspired family meals like paleo grilled salmon. Catering is another Whole Foods service; plenty of choice is built into its breakfast platters, lunch spreads, and entrees. That flexibility is a big part of the appeal, especially for households or events where everyone wants or needs something slightly different.
Even with higher prices, many shoppers say the selection makes shopping the prepared foods section at Whole Foods worthwhile, pointing to the consistency and range of options as reasons they continue to rely on it for prepared meals throughout the week.
Sam's Club
Size and quality reign supreme at Sam's Club. Many customers note the store especially excels at tasty meals sold in larger portions, which is great for those feeding crowds. In online discussions, shoppers often point to oversized classics like enchiladas, grilled chicken, chicken Alfredo, mac and cheese, and pot pie as some of the best tasting ways to feed a group with minimal effort.
One Reddit user said, "The chicken pot pie from Sam's Club has the highest approval rating of any dinner across the six people in my household." You'll also find platters of fruit and veggies, trays of sushi, large premade salads, pinwheels for a party, and meal kits to bring to your next game-day gathering.
For dessert, the biggest crowd pleasers are often prepared baked goods — everything from cookie platters to variety cheesecakes to oversized tiramisus to a Chantilly Cream Bar Cake. One reviewer on Reddit had great things to say about this particular cake. "It's so light and delicious, not overly sweet ... Just pure [perfection]," they shared.
Hy-Vee
Holidays are stressful enough. If you're hosting a large group, coming up with a tasty, filling, and affordable meal is an added task you might better pass off to a local grocery store like Hy-Vee — a staple of the Midwest and South. It gets plenty of positive reviews for its customizable, ready-to-serve holiday meals and ready-to-eat breakfasts. Its Mealtime To Go program is built specifically around convenience, allowing shoppers to order ahead and pick up fully prepared meals curbside.
In one Facebook community discussion, a customer said, "I ordered their meal for 12 the last [two] years. It was a hit with the whole family." Another wrote, "I've used them for Christmas dinner for years — they are fantastic and much less stress." That kind of repeat use — especially around major holidays — means people see it as a dependable way to take some of the pressure off when guests come knocking.