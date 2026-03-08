7 Prepared Meals At Sprouts, Ranked Worst To Best

There are many grocery stores to shop at; some are more well-known and vast, like Walmart and Trader Joe's, while others are (seemingly) smaller, like Sprouts Farmers Market. As of early 2026, Sprouts has 485 stores in 25 U.S. states, so it's not as small as one might think if you hadn't heard of it before. While it's mainly concentrated in California, you can find its stores in Florida, Texas, Arizona, and Colorado, which have the next-highest number of Sprouts locations, respectively. The store has grown considerably over the years, too. For example, in 2019, it was only in 19 states with 300 stores. Now, it can be found anywhere from Delaware to Tennessee to Wyoming.

One of the benefits of shopping at the grocery chain is that you get access to smaller brands, but it also has quite a large selection of its own branded items, including prepared meals in the refrigerated section. So, if you have a Sprouts Farmers Market in your vicinity, you might have wondered if these prepped foods are worth purchasing. I picked seven items available at my local store to test them out for you, basing my thoughts on the overall depth of flavor, texture, value (since items are priced by weight), and in some cases, personal preference. I will mention the price per pound to give you a reference point, but your store's pricing may be different. Let's find out if these meals are worth a place in your fridge.