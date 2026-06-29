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As if caramelized onions couldn't get any better, someone had the brilliant idea to turn them into jam. Unlike fruit jams that have a dessert-like decadence, onion jam stays savory, with just enough sweetness to perfectly complement meats, cheeses, and breads. It's a great topping for beefy burgers and a unique way to jazz up a charcuterie board, offering something that satisfies both sweet and savory palates. Onion jam is also a good ingredient to have on hand for elevating dishes beyond simple sliced onions, and is easy enough to make anytime.

This easy onion jam recipe is made by adding sugar and white balsamic to onions while they caramelize, absorbing the flavor and thickening into a jammy consistency. The tang of balsamic vinegar is cooked off during the long simmer, making it less acidic and instead a bit sweeter. Contrasted with the onion, rosemary, and thyme flavoring the jam, it becomes a mixture of flavors similar to caramelized onions but with added layers of flavor. Similar to onion confit, this jam can be used on virtually anything as both a sweet and savory topping.