Forget Caramelized Onions: Onion Confit Makes The Best Topping For Virtually Anything

We all know just how much caramelized onions can amp up a dish. Whether it's a flame grilled steak, fancy grilled cheese, or simple smashburger, just a small handful of caramelized onions can add an entirely new layer of sweet and savory flavor. But there is a way to make those onions even better: confit them.

A close cousin of caramelized onions, onion confit is a jam-like topping that originated in France. The preparation is similar, but there's vinegar and aromatics involved, resulting in a smoother, almost melt-in-your-mouth texture and a tangy, more complex flavor.

If you're new to the world of confit, it's basically a cooking method that was developed to preserve food with fat, salt, and acid. It leads to delicious creations, like duck confit, whipped garlic confit, and, of course, onion confit. The only things you really need are onions, some butter and/or oil, vinegar, spices, as well as a little time, and then you'll be on your way to making your new favorite staple.