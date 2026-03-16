Forget Caramelized Onions: Onion Confit Makes The Best Topping For Virtually Anything
We all know just how much caramelized onions can amp up a dish. Whether it's a flame grilled steak, fancy grilled cheese, or simple smashburger, just a small handful of caramelized onions can add an entirely new layer of sweet and savory flavor. But there is a way to make those onions even better: confit them.
A close cousin of caramelized onions, onion confit is a jam-like topping that originated in France. The preparation is similar, but there's vinegar and aromatics involved, resulting in a smoother, almost melt-in-your-mouth texture and a tangy, more complex flavor.
If you're new to the world of confit, it's basically a cooking method that was developed to preserve food with fat, salt, and acid. It leads to delicious creations, like duck confit, whipped garlic confit, and, of course, onion confit. The only things you really need are onions, some butter and/or oil, vinegar, spices, as well as a little time, and then you'll be on your way to making your new favorite staple.
How to make onion confit
To make onion confit, just soften a bunch of sliced onions with melted butter and/or oil, add some aromatics and vinegar, and simmer everything together for at least 30 to 40 minutes, if not longer. Some salt on top will draw the moisture out of the onions, and sugar will enhance the natural sweetness and create a caramel-like flavor. Bay leaves, thyme, oregano, and garlic are classic additions, but caraway seeds, all-spice, cayenne pepper, and red chili flakes can all add depth as well. As for the vinegar, red or white wine vinegar, apple cider, and balsamic all work. Some cooks like to add red wine to their onion confit to balance out the sweetness too.
You can always just buy a jar of readymade confit at the store, but making it at home gives you the option to customize the flavor to your liking. Once you have it, onion confit can be paired with basically any savory dish. It tastes amazing with roasted meats and vegetables, but it's also the perfect topping for pizzas, tarts, and breads. You can use onion confit as a bed for baking fish too, or stir it into a salad dressing or some cream cheese for a dip. The rich, sweet flavor also pairs well with a range of cheeses, making it a great accompaniment for the ultimate cheese board. Incorporate it into a classic bruschetta recipe or make a gourmet grilled cheese sandwich, the options for onion confit are endless. And it can last for up to one month in the fridge, so you'll have some time to try it in different ways.