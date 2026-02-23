Once You Make Whipped Garlic Confit, You'll Be Eating It On Everything

Foodies might recognize the word confit in relation to traditional duck confit. The dish is a French classic named for its methodology: Confit (pronounced cohn-fee) is a preservation technique in which an ingredient is salted and slow-cooked at a low temperature, submerged in a generous amount of fat. Today, we're shining the spotlight not on duck, but on garlic. Garlic confit essentially comprises raw garlic gently poached in olive oil. Fat tames the potent, pungent bite on sharper garlic bulbs for a pleasantly mellow profile, also emphasizing the garlic's natural sweetness. All in all, it's a dimensional, impressive condiment that comes together in very little time. Texturally, garlic confit is soft, spreadable, velvety, and ultra-rich.

On a utilitarian note, confit provides a flavorful way to extend the shelf life of fresh peak-season garlic (typically harvested during early summer, varying by crop hardiness zone). It can also be a zero-waste way to use up a head or two of garlic nearing its expiration. To make garlic confit, peel fresh garlic cloves, then place them in a saucepan with enough oil to cover. As a jumping-off point, about two cups of olive oil is the right amount to confit two cups of peeled garlic cloves (roughly six heads). Bring to a simmer over medium heat, then reduce it to low and hold it there for around 30 minutes, or until the garlic begins to soften to a tender, mashable texture. Be sure to keep the heat low to avoid browning.