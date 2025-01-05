How To Store Garlic Confit In The Fridge (And How Long It Will Last)
Garlic confit is a superstar condiment for lending dishes instant aroma and flavor. And while its French name may make it sound like something that takes heaps of expertise to make, it's simply garlic cloves baked low and slow in the oven with a generous layer of oil until they become tender. But once you've gone through the effort of prepping it, how should you store it, and for how long?
According to the USDA, garlic confit stored at room temperature is at risk for the development of botulism, so never keep it out on your countertop. Botulism thrives in low oxygen, low sugar, and low acid environments, and seeing as confit is a simple mixture of oil and garlic, without the addition of an acidic element, like lemon, or a preservative, such as sugar, it must be refrigerated at a minimum 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower for no more than seven days.
The first step to storing garlic confit in the fridge is to make sure that you place it in a clean, airtight jar or container. Then check that the slow-cooked cloves are fully submerged in the oil they were simmered in. This layer of oil creates a physical barrier between the garlic and the air, reducing its exposure to the oxygen that bacteria need to grow and multiply. If you see any signs of spoilage in the confit, such as a rancid smell or mold growth on the cloves, discard it immediately.
Use up leftover garlic confit to make aromatic garlic bread
Use your homemade garlic confit straight from the oven or prep only small batches that you know you'll be able to work your way through in a week. An easy way to use leftover confit is to spread it on a fresh baguette, top it with shredded cheese, wrap it in foil, and bake it in a moderate oven. Alternatively, mix your softened garlic cloves into mashed potatoes or stir it through the base of a pasta sauce to lend it a deep, savory note and fragrant aroma. The infusion that the garlic has been cooked and stored in is also a delicious standalone ingredient that can be used to make salad dressings, drizzle over pizza, or employed as an aromatic dipping oil for hunks of crusty bread.
As mentioned, making your own garlic confit is as easy as submerging your cloves of garlic in a neutral-flavored oil and placing them in a low oven until tender. The cloves become super-soft and squishable and have a mellower aroma than fresh garlic, which means you can spread them directly onto a piece of toast in the same way as you'd use butter or cream cheese. You can even season your confit with herbs and dried seasonings to elevate its flavor. One of the absolute best ways to keep garlic fresh if it's been baked in oil is to freeze it.