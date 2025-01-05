How To Store Garlic Confit In The Fridge (And How Long It Will Last)

Garlic confit is a superstar condiment for lending dishes instant aroma and flavor. And while its French name may make it sound like something that takes heaps of expertise to make, it's simply garlic cloves baked low and slow in the oven with a generous layer of oil until they become tender. But once you've gone through the effort of prepping it, how should you store it, and for how long?

According to the USDA, garlic confit stored at room temperature is at risk for the development of botulism, so never keep it out on your countertop. Botulism thrives in low oxygen, low sugar, and low acid environments, and seeing as confit is a simple mixture of oil and garlic, without the addition of an acidic element, like lemon, or a preservative, such as sugar, it must be refrigerated at a minimum 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower for no more than seven days.

The first step to storing garlic confit in the fridge is to make sure that you place it in a clean, airtight jar or container. Then check that the slow-cooked cloves are fully submerged in the oil they were simmered in. This layer of oil creates a physical barrier between the garlic and the air, reducing its exposure to the oxygen that bacteria need to grow and multiply. If you see any signs of spoilage in the confit, such as a rancid smell or mold growth on the cloves, discard it immediately.

