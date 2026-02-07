For The Most Flavorful Fried Eggs, Add A Tablespoon Of This To The Pan

Eggs are one of the most versatile foods that you can enjoy. There are seemingly endless preparations, and just as many ways to pair them with seasonings and sides. If you're looking for something to add a new dimension to your fried eggs beyond simple salt and pepper, the answer you seek may be in the form of garlic confit.

Garlic confit is not hard to make, but it does take time, so some planning is required. Also, you need to be careful, because garlic confit can be dangerous to make. It involves cooking garlic in the fat of your choice at a low temperature for up to three hours. Low and slow, as they say. You can rush it at a higher temperature, but it won't be the same. The goal is for the oil to absorb flavor while the garlic cooks down until it becomes soft and almost creamy in texture. The sharp flavor cooks out, leaving a rich garlic taste with a hint of sweetness that complements a fuller and more pleasant flavor than raw or sauteed garlic provides.

Once you have garlic confit ready, you can add a tablespoon to the pan, which is roughly three cloves' worth. That should be enough for one or two eggs, depending on how much garlic flavor you want. You can also mash a full clove into a paste and spread it across the eggs, or on toast with the egg on top. When mixed with a creamy egg yolk, the mellow and robust garlic taste won't overpower the dish. Instead, it enhances the taste of your eggs along with whatever other seasoning you choose.