Easily Transform Bruschetta Into Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Those classic grilled cheese sandwiches made with pre-sliced American cheese and two slices of white bread that many of us ate during childhood are quite comforting. Even so, there are many ingredients that can elevate a grilled cheese, and maybe you've already tried additions like slices of bacon, caramelized onions, or avocado. Another way to make a gourmet rendition of the sandwich is to turn bruschetta, which is traditionally served on slices of crusty bread, into a decadent adult version of the tasty sandwich.

At its most basic, the Tuscan recipe for bruschetta is simply made of diced tomatoes and olive oil, and sometimes parmesan, basil, olives, or onions all spread on a piece of bread and finished off with balsamic vinaigrette. It's served as a starter, but it only takes the addition of cheese and a second slice of bread to turn it into an incredible grilled cheese sandwich. Use the highest quality tomatoes and other ingredients to achieve the freshest flavor, and drain off any excess liquid so the bread doesn't become soggy. Then just spread the bruschetta mix between the bread slices with cheese, and cook it however you usually make a traditional take on the sandwich.