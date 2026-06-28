Creamy Avocado Hummus Recipe

Everyone has a staple hummus recipe that is a surefire hit whenever they serve it. After all, you can't go wrong with the basics: that perfect combination of chickpeas, garlic, tahini, lemon, and olive oil. But when you want to mix things up and bring something new to the table, this creamy avocado hummus might just be the twist you're looking for. Buttery avocados blend right into typical hummus ingredients, along with Greek yogurt to deliver a little tang, balance out the flavors, and lighten up the texture. The earthy, smoky, fruity-hot spice combination of cumin, smoked paprika, and Aleppo pepper, combined with fresh jalapeño, cilantro, and zesty lime, makes the flavors pop and keeps you dipping again and again.

I love the simplicity of this recipe. Everything goes into the food processor, and in just a few minutes, you have a bright and beautiful dip that's a cross between hummus and guacamole. Not only is it a great dip, but it's also one of my favorite sandwich spreads and works beautifully as a topper for Mexican food. I especially love it paired with lentil walnut tacos, bean tostadas, or cheese quesadillas.