5 Best New Fast Food Desserts Of 2026 So Far

Many fast food desserts fall into the realm of simple baked goods or ice cream treats, meant to be a pleasant but tame end to your main meal. However, some new innovations in this category rise above the norm, delivering sweet sensations that just might outshine your burger and fries. To find these diamonds in the rough, we did research on 2026's brand-new and returning fast food sweets and came up with five goodies that are worth adding to your order.

To determine the best drive-thru desserts of the year, we looked at in-depth taste tests and social media feedback and selected only sweets with overwhelmingly positive receptions. So far, 2026 has brought many twists on popular fast food desserts, like McDonald's pies and Wendy's Frostys, but our list also highlights more creative dishes from the likes of Popeyes and Arby's. Fruity flavors have also come to the forefront of 2026's new drops. You might expect fast food fruit desserts to be rather artificial and not so fresh-tasting, but that's not the case with the best examples. Our picks offer a vibrant and refreshing finish to your favorite fried foods and saucy sandwiches.

We also made sure that the following items are mostly free of complaints about inconsistency or quality control, because nobody likes to drop money on a dish that's a total gamble. With scores of positive testimonies from fast food devotees, you really can't go wrong with these treats.