5 Best New Fast Food Desserts Of 2026 So Far
Many fast food desserts fall into the realm of simple baked goods or ice cream treats, meant to be a pleasant but tame end to your main meal. However, some new innovations in this category rise above the norm, delivering sweet sensations that just might outshine your burger and fries. To find these diamonds in the rough, we did research on 2026's brand-new and returning fast food sweets and came up with five goodies that are worth adding to your order.
To determine the best drive-thru desserts of the year, we looked at in-depth taste tests and social media feedback and selected only sweets with overwhelmingly positive receptions. So far, 2026 has brought many twists on popular fast food desserts, like McDonald's pies and Wendy's Frostys, but our list also highlights more creative dishes from the likes of Popeyes and Arby's. Fruity flavors have also come to the forefront of 2026's new drops. You might expect fast food fruit desserts to be rather artificial and not so fresh-tasting, but that's not the case with the best examples. Our picks offer a vibrant and refreshing finish to your favorite fried foods and saucy sandwiches.
We also made sure that the following items are mostly free of complaints about inconsistency or quality control, because nobody likes to drop money on a dish that's a total gamble. With scores of positive testimonies from fast food devotees, you really can't go wrong with these treats.
McDonald's Blueberry & Crème Pie
In June, McDonald's brought back a '90s icon — the Fried Apple Pie — to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. However, we've picked the chain's Blueberry & Crème Pie instead as its best returning dessert this year. Last offered in 2025, this summery treat reappeared at select stores starting in mid-June, and while the Golden Arches have been rather quiet about its return, fans are loud and clear about their excitement. "Ohhhh, I love that one! I'll have to get at least two!" said one Facebook commenter, while another user wrote, "My favorite, I wish they would have it all year round."
McD's Blueberry Pie has the flavor to back the hype, as it impressively landed in second place in our ranking of fast food pies. The juicy, fresh blueberry taste combines with the rich cream for an experience that's like a blueberry cheesecake and pie in one. Other reviewers concur that the dessert's strong, tangy and fruity flavor makes it a must-try for berry lovers and one of McDonald's best pies overall.
Meanwhile, we think McDonald's vintage apple pie should have stayed in the past, as the 2026 version is a shadow of the original, and other customers say much the same. Just know that the superior Blueberry & Crème Pie is once again a limited-time offering, and your local McDonald's may or may not sell it yet. Check your nearest store to see if you can nab this gem before it vanishes.
Wendy's Banana Frosty Swirl
If you think banana is the best Laffy Taffy flavor, you must try Wendy's new Banana Frosty Swirl. This frozen treat dropped on June 15 as part of the chain's collaboration with the "Despicable Me" spinoff movie "Minions & Monsters," and combines a classic vanilla Frosty (although you can also request a chocolate version) with a swirl of banana cream sauce.
As simple as it seems, this Minion-inspired treat has made quite a splash. Fans of banana candies and other bright yellow, slightly artificial tropical treats (you know who you are) find this Frosty irresistible, with taste testers rating it a full 10 out of 10, with one Redditor calling it "stupid delicious." Ordered with a vanilla base, fans say this Frosty is a dead ringer for the aforementioned Laffy Taffy, but also includes some authentic banana flavors that balance the taste profile wonderfully, with notes of banana cake or bread. As you might guess, ordering the banana sauce with a chocolate Frosty makes for a dessert that's like a spoonable chocolate-covered banana.
While undoubtedly aimed at banana fanatics, even customers who normally dislike banana flavoring have enjoyed this fruity Frosty Swirl. Plus, Wendy's Frosty flavor lineup has never featured banana until now, so this new one scores extra points for inventiveness. If you try this dessert and literally go bananas, you'll want to savor it while it lasts, as Wendy's Minions-themed menu will only be offered through July 19.
Popeyes Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake Cup
Bringing blueberries back into the spotlight, the Popeyes Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake Cup has been praised as a delicious fast food treat. However, reviewers say it can also pass as a fancier dessert you would enjoy at a bakery or sit-down restaurant. Since it debuted in early June, customers have called this limited-edition cheesecake the tastiest fast food dessert on the scene today.
The Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake Cup combines a graham cracker crust with a lemon-blueberry cheesecake batter full of pretty purple swirls. It's just the right size to follow a big box of fried chicken and biscuits, yet packs a ton of flavor into a small package. One Redditor gushed about the dessert, saying, "Creamy lemony cheesecake and tangy yummy blueberry swirl with real blueberries. One of the best desserts I've ever eaten!!! Try it. I hope this one stays." Another user described this sweet as "real cheesecake, not cheesecake-flavored glop ... It's super dense and slightly crumbly, as cheesecake should be." They added that the crust-to-filling ratio is perfectly balanced, and the overall experience is definitely worth the price of $3.99.
Other reviewers note that the bright lemon flavor jumps right out at you with the first bite, and the rich texture is indeed spot-on — unexpectedly sophisticated and not too sweet. Considering that Popeyes also makes the best fast food dessert pie, the chicken chain might be the No. 1 place to enjoy bakery-style desserts without even leaving your car.
Chick-fil-A Frosted Sodas
Part soft drink, part ice cream, and wholly delicious, Chick-fil-A's Frosted Sodas started as a viral "secret menu" item, and have only gained more hype since they permanently joined the menu in January 2026. These drinkable desserts blend a fountain beverage of your choice with the chicken chain's Icedream vanilla soft serve. The formula sounds bare-bones, but the beauty lies in how it can be tuned to your tastes.
You can base your Frosted Soda on classic pop options like Coke and root beer, or go for more unconventional choices like Hi-C Fruit Punch, Fanta, Sprite, Mello Yello, and even berry Powerade. Whether you want your drink to be refreshingly fruity, sweet and spicy, or even without the fizz, Chick-fil-A will spin it up for you. Customers can't get enough of these sweet sippers, many of which recall childhood treats like ice cream floats, Creamsicles (when ordered with Orange Fanta), and cotton candy (with Powerade).
One reviewer on Facebook called the root beer Frosted Soda "creamy, fizzy, nostalgic, and downright delightful." A customer on Reddit added, "I love them. Frosted Diet Dr Pepper hit the spot." When you imagine the taste of your favorite drink order with a dose of rich vanilla and a frothy, blended texture, you can see why this Chick-fil-A sip is one of the most delicious fast food drinks of 2026.
Arby's Peach Cobbler Rolls
A hybrid between peach cobbler and egg rolls may sound odd, but Arby's Peach Cobbler Rolls prove that the idea is deliciously ingenious. This inventive dessert wraps a crispy, cinnamon-dusted pastry crust around a filling of peaches, crumbled graham crackers, and Bourbon vanilla (a popular type of vanilla beloved for its rich flavor).
Rather than the cheap, cornstarch-sticky fruit filling and bland crust you might expect, customers say these rolls deliver the full flavor of homemade peach cobbler, with a major dose of warm spices, juicy peaches, and vanilla flavor. Some say the pastry shell is much like a flaky croissant, while one Reddit user said, "Crust is similar to Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Filling is very creamy and peachy."
Several more Arby's customers on Facebook raved about the Peach Cobbler Rolls, with one user writing, "We take them home and heat them up a bit and put a scoop of ice cream on top ... freaking amazing!" If you can't wait to drive home before digging in, we imagine that a dunk in an Arby's vanilla shake would also make the perfect partner. The chain seems to have knocked it out of the park by transforming a quintessential summer dessert into a handheld treat that's fun and easy to eat.