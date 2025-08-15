The Best Fast Food Dessert Pie Comes From This Fried Chicken Chain

It's a well-known fact that a sweet treat is encouraged — nay, required — after consuming a savory meal. Just think about that vanilla ice cream sundae after eating a burger and fries, or about that warm pumpkin pie your family breaks out after the Thanksgiving meal. We recently went on a mission to rank 10 fast food dessert pies from various restaurants, looking for that perfect sweet treat, and even though this place is famous for its fried chicken, we found that Popeyes makes the best pie hands down.

Popeyes' cinnamon apple pie is the stuff other fast food chains can only dream of achieving. Dramatic? Maybe, but this pie somehow captures the perfect essence of an apple pie in a portable, pocketable size. The crust of the pie is crunchy and flaky, rolled in just enough cinnamon sugar that it won't accumulate in your lap (here's the ideal ratio for perfectly balanced cinnamon sugar). The apples on the inside of the pie taste like they've just been plucked from the tree, juicy and crisp without any of that strange artificial flavor that often accompanies apple pies. The syrupy goodness surrounding the apple slices is what helps the entire pie become a singular, cohesive unit that easily stole first place on our list.