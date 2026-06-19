This Chick-Fil-A Sip Is Easily One Of The Most Delicious Drinks Of 2026 So Far

While Chick-fil-A built its fortune on fried, sandwiched, and sauced-up chicken, its drinks have equally devoted fan followings, especially frozen sippers like its hand-spun shakes, which rank among the best fast food milkshakes ever made. In January 2026, the chain dropped a similar icy beverage that instantly won countless customers' hearts. Fans say that Chick-fil-A's Frosted Sodas are not only one of the tastiest drinks on the menu, but one of the best new fast food items of 2026.

Frosted Sodas blend Chick-fil-A's creamy vanilla Icedream with a soft drink of your choice, creating a sweet shake-like concoction. These sippers can be made with a whopping 17 fountain drinks, from classic Coca-Cola and Barq's Root Beer to fruity Sprite, Fanta, and Hi-C. Fans call these sodas refreshing, with the perfect combination of fizzy and creamy textures. "Frosted Sprite and Dr Pepper are amazingly delicious," one Redditor wrote. "Kinda like a shake but not thick and as sweet." Another fan on Facebook wrote, "Probably a good thing we don't have a Chick-fil-A in town, because I'd have to stop myself from getting one every day."

Some customers say that the Frosted Sodas are superior to their sister drinks, Chick-fil-A's Floats, which combine the Icedream and soda in more separated layers. One Redditor who chose a Frosted Coke over a Coke Float wrote, "BEST DECISION EVER! I can't wait to grab another one." Beyond their sheer deliciousness, there's another big reason why Frosted Sodas are so popular: They started out as a Chick-fil-A secret menu item.