This Chick-Fil-A Sip Is Easily One Of The Most Delicious Drinks Of 2026 So Far
While Chick-fil-A built its fortune on fried, sandwiched, and sauced-up chicken, its drinks have equally devoted fan followings, especially frozen sippers like its hand-spun shakes, which rank among the best fast food milkshakes ever made. In January 2026, the chain dropped a similar icy beverage that instantly won countless customers' hearts. Fans say that Chick-fil-A's Frosted Sodas are not only one of the tastiest drinks on the menu, but one of the best new fast food items of 2026.
Frosted Sodas blend Chick-fil-A's creamy vanilla Icedream with a soft drink of your choice, creating a sweet shake-like concoction. These sippers can be made with a whopping 17 fountain drinks, from classic Coca-Cola and Barq's Root Beer to fruity Sprite, Fanta, and Hi-C. Fans call these sodas refreshing, with the perfect combination of fizzy and creamy textures. "Frosted Sprite and Dr Pepper are amazingly delicious," one Redditor wrote. "Kinda like a shake but not thick and as sweet." Another fan on Facebook wrote, "Probably a good thing we don't have a Chick-fil-A in town, because I'd have to stop myself from getting one every day."
Some customers say that the Frosted Sodas are superior to their sister drinks, Chick-fil-A's Floats, which combine the Icedream and soda in more separated layers. One Redditor who chose a Frosted Coke over a Coke Float wrote, "BEST DECISION EVER! I can't wait to grab another one." Beyond their sheer deliciousness, there's another big reason why Frosted Sodas are so popular: They started out as a Chick-fil-A secret menu item.
Chick-fil-A's Frosted Sodas already had fans before they officially joined the menu
Unlike some drinks that sadly leave stores after a limited time, Chick-fil-A's Frosted Sodas and Floats are permanent additions to the menu, likely because they've been reeling in customers since before 2026. Starting in 2024, word spread across the web of a Chick-fil-A secret menu item that turned any soda into dessert. At some locations, customers could ask for a frosted soda and receive blended drinks like the ones we know today. In 2025, Chick-fil-A soft-launched Icedream Floats and Spins in select test markets, with "Spins" being an early name for the Frosted Sodas. Tasting Table's review found the Spins to be stellar — we loved the unique slushy yet creamy texture and rich vanilla notes.
Chick-fil-A clearly knows not to mess with a good thing, as today's Frosted Sodas seem to be as tasty as ever. If you're itching to try one and need flavor recommendations, Frosted Dr Pepper, Fanta Orange, and Hi-C Fruit Punch are easily the most popular. "Frosted Dr Pepper is top tier. Unopposed," said one Redditor, who added that Frosted Cherry Coke is also excellent. Reviewers say that Frosted Fanta is a must-try for fans of orange Creamsicles, while the Hi-C version tastes a lot like maraschino cherries – great if you love that fruity, nostalgic taste. Another Redditor called Frosted Sprite "surprisingly delicious" and reminiscent of Chick-fil-A's iconic Frosted Lemonade, and root beer is yet another popular pick that naturally tastes just like a classic root beer float.