These Are Trader Joe's 13 Best New Frozen Items Of 2026 (So Far)
Trader Joe's has steadily launched some great products in 2026, and many of them can be found in the grocery chain's frozen section. From internationally inspired street food to elevated frozen desserts, shoppers everywhere are taking notice. Trader Joe's customers have taken to the socials to share their finds and reviews, and grocery lists are muscling up with extra buys to look for in the freezer aisles.
We've compiled a list of some of the top choices you won't want to ignore the next time you hit Trader Joe's. Whether looking for appetizers to feed a crowd or wanting to keep your kitchen stocked with sweet treats for when cravings strike, TJ's has a solid roster of flavors that will keep menus fresh. It doesn't matter if you're a regular or only occasionally step into the store, these are the perfect products to keep an eye out for during your next visit. The range of flavors may inspire you to get a little more creative as you plan for meal prep Sundays.
Mandu Korean Kimchi Potstickers
When you're looking for a quick, tasty dinner, Trader Joe's Mandu Korean Kimchi Potstickers deliver mouthfuls of chewy wrappers encasing flavorful filling. Pieces can be pan-fried for a quick snack or paired with rice or veggies for a fast meal. Dipped in soy sauce or drizzled with chili crisp, Kimchi Mandu will effortlessly upstage your go-to takeout order.
Trader Joe's Mandu Korean Kimchi Potstickers are priced at $3.49.
Italian Pistachio Gelato Style Frozen Dessert
Pints of Trader Joe's Italian Pistachio Gelato Style Frozen Dessert offer affordable bites of the kind of treat typically found at artisanal shops. The pistachio flavor has been described as nutty and not overly sweet and the texture as surprisingly light. This Italian-made dessert can sweeten afternoons or be served after filling meals.
Italian Pistachio Gelato Style Frozen Dessert is sold for $3.99 at Trader Joe's.
Uncured Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets
Trader Joe's Uncured Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets make bakery-style treats easy to whip up at home. Golden, flaky pastries envelop ham and Swiss, offering a no-brainer appetizer to serve to friends, pair with morning coffee, or cart to the office for lunch. Consider air-frying the pockets and dipping them in hommade honey mustard and hot honey.
Trader Joe's Uncured Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets are priced at under $5.
Verdant Veggie Variety
Verdant Veggie Variety may sound fancy, but there's no denying that the assortment of veggies is a fast way to sneak some color into meals. Customers are thrilled that this medley of produce doesn't include onions or mushrooms. Affordable one-pound bags make meal prep and cooking for crowds easier to take on.
Trader Joe's Verdant Veggie Variety is sold for under $2.
Salted Caramel Mochi
The main complaint with Trader Joe's Salted Caramel Mochi is that there are only six in one box. A chewy caramel exterior gives way to a cold, creamy filling, and the bites disappear fast. Customers have likened the taste of these gluten-free morsels to caramel hard candies and butterscotch. You may want to pick up several boxes during your next shopping trip.
Salted Caramel Mochi is priced under $5 at Trader Joe's.
Detroit Style Uncured Pepperoni Pizza
Packaged in an oven-ready pan, Detroit Style Uncured Pepperoni Pizza offers a frozen Detroit-style pizza with little effort on your part. With a crispy underside and pillowy crust, the flavors of garlicky tomato sauce, parmesan, Romano, mozzarella, and uncured pepperoni can take center stage. All you need is a bottle of wine to make your Nonna proud.
Detroit Style Uncured Pepperoni Pizza is sold for under $8 at Trader Joe's.
Jambalaya
Though some may scoff at the idea of frozen jambalaya, Trader Joe's Jambalaya is a solid bet that can be quickly made during busy weeknights. With rice, veggies, and uncured Andouille sausage, Trader Joe's recipe is ready to go. Of course, home cooks can also customize meals with added proteins and hot sauces of choice.
Trader Joe's Jambalaya is sold for $5.49.
BBQ Pork Fried Rice
Trader Joe's BBQ Pork Fried Rice borrows inspiration from pork char siu recipes, but instead of using artificial coloring to impart a reddish tint to barbecued meat, it swaps out the ingredient for beet juice powder. Combined with rice and veggies, this ready-to-heat favorite can satisfy hunger cravings quickly or contribute to a larger dinner spread with little advance planning.
BBQ Pork Fried Rice is sold at Trader Joe's for $4.49.
Gözlemes
If you're not familiar with stuffed Turkish flatbread, you need to give Trader Joe's Gözlemes a try. A traditionally made recipe is overseen by a Turkish supplier, crafted with pieces filled with kashkaval, mozzarella, and tulum cheeses. Plated with simple salads or dipped into tzatziki, flavors once experienced after getting on a plane can now be enjoyed from the comfort of home.
Trader Joe's Gözlemes are sold for around $5.
Lemon Flavored Tiramisu
Tiramisu lovers will delight in this bright spin on a classic favorite. Lemon Flavored Tiramisu exchanges an espresso-dominant recipe with a lighter, summery version using lemon syrup. The same Italian supplier behind Trader Joe's traditional tiramisu also makes this product, so expect a similar standard of creamy mascarpone. The frozen tiramisu is meant to be thawed for several hours before serving.
Trader Joe's Lemon Flavored Tiramisu is sold for around $6.
Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites
With only 12 offerings in a package, Trader Joe's Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites are quite dangerous. Cookie-dough shells encase a ball of vanilla ice cream, delivering both cookie and ice cream in an easy-to-eat shape. Your sense of self-control may be tested with these, as some customers have described them as "next level" on Instagram.
Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites are sold for $4.79 at Trader Joe's.
Onion Flowers
Trader Joe's Onion Flowers hail from Thailand where onions are cut into pretty flower-like shapes before submerged into vegan batter and fried. By the time the product gets to your home, it only takes about 15 minutes in an air fryer to crisp to perfection. Once cooked, the crispy onions can be served with the sauces of your choice at this weekend's cookout.
Trader Joe's Onion Flowers are sold for $5.49.
Spicy Spuds
Spicy Spuds add interest to an expected side. With crispy exteriors and tender middles, these taters can be made in skillets or air fryers and paired with pancakes and eggs or grilled proteins. Shoppers use the spuds to make breakfast burritos. The main complaint seems to be that the potatoes are so delicious that they can be easy to eat in one sitting.
Spicy Spuds are priced at $4.49 at Trader Joe's.