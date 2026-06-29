These Are Trader Joe's 13 Best New Frozen Items Of 2026 (So Far)

Trader Joe's has steadily launched some great products in 2026, and many of them can be found in the grocery chain's frozen section. From internationally inspired street food to elevated frozen desserts, shoppers everywhere are taking notice. Trader Joe's customers have taken to the socials to share their finds and reviews, and grocery lists are muscling up with extra buys to look for in the freezer aisles.

We've compiled a list of some of the top choices you won't want to ignore the next time you hit Trader Joe's. Whether looking for appetizers to feed a crowd or wanting to keep your kitchen stocked with sweet treats for when cravings strike, TJ's has a solid roster of flavors that will keep menus fresh. It doesn't matter if you're a regular or only occasionally step into the store, these are the perfect products to keep an eye out for during your next visit. The range of flavors may inspire you to get a little more creative as you plan for meal prep Sundays.