Everywhere Buc-Ee's Has Opened A Location In 2026 So Far

Buc-ee's, the incredibly popular chain of mega-sized travel centers and gas stations, has earned a huge following since it was founded in Texas in 1982. Its iconic beaver mascot, amazing food and snacks, expansive retail stores, and commitment to having the cleanest restrooms in America make it a must-stop destination for travelers across the country. And the national chain, which used to only be found in 12 states, now operates 56 locations across 13 states with major expansion plans for 2026 and 2027. So far in 2026, the chain has opened two new sites in Arizona and Ohio.

Its Goodyear, Arizona travel stop, located near I-10 and Bullard Avenue, is the first Buc-ee's in the state. Its Goodyear, Arizona, travel stop, located near I-10 and Bullard Avenue, is the first Buc-ee's in the state. The 74,000-square-foot facility features 120 gas pumps, the chain's signature food and retail offerings, and will operate 24/7/365. It opened on June 22, 2026, to massive fanfare, with some people lining up 14 hours before the grand opening. The event drew thousands of visitors, including Buc-ee's CEO and co-founder, Arch "Beaver" Aplin III. Goodyear, about 20 minutes west of downtown Phoenix, is Arizona's 11th-largest city and home to roughly 125,000 people. After growing by about 30% between 2020 and 2025, the city is expected to benefit from the new Buc-ee's, which will create approximately 200 jobs and potentially generate a major increase in revenue by attracting new visitors to the area who are eager to fuel up, both at the pumps and on Buc-ee's most popular snacks.