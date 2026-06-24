Everywhere Buc-Ee's Has Opened A Location In 2026 So Far
Buc-ee's, the incredibly popular chain of mega-sized travel centers and gas stations, has earned a huge following since it was founded in Texas in 1982. Its iconic beaver mascot, amazing food and snacks, expansive retail stores, and commitment to having the cleanest restrooms in America make it a must-stop destination for travelers across the country. And the national chain, which used to only be found in 12 states, now operates 56 locations across 13 states with major expansion plans for 2026 and 2027. So far in 2026, the chain has opened two new sites in Arizona and Ohio.
Its Goodyear, Arizona travel stop, located near I-10 and Bullard Avenue, is the first Buc-ee's in the state. Its Goodyear, Arizona, travel stop, located near I-10 and Bullard Avenue, is the first Buc-ee's in the state. The 74,000-square-foot facility features 120 gas pumps, the chain's signature food and retail offerings, and will operate 24/7/365. It opened on June 22, 2026, to massive fanfare, with some people lining up 14 hours before the grand opening. The event drew thousands of visitors, including Buc-ee's CEO and co-founder, Arch "Beaver" Aplin III. Goodyear, about 20 minutes west of downtown Phoenix, is Arizona's 11th-largest city and home to roughly 125,000 people. After growing by about 30% between 2020 and 2025, the city is expected to benefit from the new Buc-ee's, which will create approximately 200 jobs and potentially generate a major increase in revenue by attracting new visitors to the area who are eager to fuel up, both at the pumps and on Buc-ee's most popular snacks.
Huber Heights, Ohio also welcomed its first Buc-ee's
On April 6, 2026, Ohio welcomed its first Buc-ee's with a location opening in Huber Heights. At 74,000 square feet, this travel center features 108 fuel pumps and 24 electric vehicle charging stations and will also be open 24/7/365. Of course, it offers the chain's famous BBQ brisket sandwiches and Beaver Nuggets, as well as the desserts that Buc-ee's fans claim are underrated and shouldn't be passed up. Huber Heights, a suburb of Dayton with a population of about 43,000 as of 2025, is home to the new Buc-ee's just off I-70. The location sits about 65 miles north of Cincinnati in an area that sees more than 68,000 vehicles each day.
This grand opening was delayed by six months; originally planned for December 2025, it faced several setbacks due to legal disputes and weather-related issues. However, the opening day ended up being record-breaking once it finally occurred, generating over a million dollars in sales on its first day. Hotels in the area were sold out during its opening weekend, and some visitors came from 16 hours away just to see the travel center in person. In fact, Buc-ee's has announced it will open another Ohio location in 2028, in Mansfield, Ohio.
Buc-ee's has major plans for expansion in 2026 and 2027
Buc-ee's isn't slowing down anytime soon; the chain has announced plans to expand to at least six more states by the end of 2026. On July 27, 2026, the chain plans to open its 37th Texas location in San Marcos. Less than a month later, another travel stop is scheduled to open in Benton, Arkansas, on August 17, at the northwest corner of I-30 and State Highway 299. There are also rumored plans for a location in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, before the end of 2026.
And in 2027, Buc-ee's plans to expand even further, opening 13 more travel stops across the Southern and Midwest United States, including Fayette County, Arkansas; St. Lucie and Tallahassee, Florida; Monroe County, Georgia; Kansas City, Kansas; Oak Grove, Kentucky; Lafayette and Ruston, Louisiana; Gretna, Nebraska; Mebane, North Carolina; Boerne, Texas; Gallaway, Tennessee, and Oak Creek, Wisconsin.
While the Luling, Texas location remains the chain's largest Buc-ee's Travel Center — and the largest convenience store in the world — some early reports suggested the planned St. Lucie, Florida location is rumored to be even bigger at 76,245 square feet, putting it among the biggest in the pipeline. With so many new locations on the horizon, it will be easier than ever to sample the chain's cult-favorite snacks and hidden gems that fans say are worth trying at least once.