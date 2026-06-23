Buc-Ee's Fans Agree These Foods Are Underrated — So Don't Pass Them Up

Once a humble Texas gas station, Buc-ee's now has cult status among road trippers, commuters, and truckers, expanding its locations to 11 additional states. And while many of Buc-ee's most famous food items are savory dishes like the juicy, fork-tender brisket, barbecue, sandwiches, and jerky, Buc-ee's fans urge you to save room for dessert!

In addition to all the meats prepared in house, in real time, and in a fascinating culinary spectacle, Buc-ee's has numerous dessert counters, bakeries, and walls lined with Buc-ee's brand sweet snacks and candies worth exploring. Indeed, says one customer on Reddit, "their desserts are so underrated." Of course, beaver nuggets, the sweet, puffed corn snack with viral appeal was mentioned the most, but baked goods and fudge are equally popular with customers. One customer wrote, "I just picked up my first piece of fudge during today's visit. Key lime flavor, it is better than I thought." The praline fudge is another favorite, but there's at least a dozen flavors to explore.

Candied nuts were another sweet treat mentioned over and over by customers, with the pecans being a fan favorite. "I like the bag with the white chocolate, milk chocolate and candied pecans," says one Buc-ee's customer. There are also candied almonds and cashews sold both fresh and packaged in mixes in the snack aisle. As for baked goods, cinnamon rolls, pie cups, and puddings are also available. Banana pudding is the most popular, but honorable mentions include key lime, chocolate, and coconut pie cups.