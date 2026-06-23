Buc-Ee's Fans Agree These Foods Are Underrated — So Don't Pass Them Up
Once a humble Texas gas station, Buc-ee's now has cult status among road trippers, commuters, and truckers, expanding its locations to 11 additional states. And while many of Buc-ee's most famous food items are savory dishes like the juicy, fork-tender brisket, barbecue, sandwiches, and jerky, Buc-ee's fans urge you to save room for dessert!
In addition to all the meats prepared in house, in real time, and in a fascinating culinary spectacle, Buc-ee's has numerous dessert counters, bakeries, and walls lined with Buc-ee's brand sweet snacks and candies worth exploring. Indeed, says one customer on Reddit, "their desserts are so underrated." Of course, beaver nuggets, the sweet, puffed corn snack with viral appeal was mentioned the most, but baked goods and fudge are equally popular with customers. One customer wrote, "I just picked up my first piece of fudge during today's visit. Key lime flavor, it is better than I thought." The praline fudge is another favorite, but there's at least a dozen flavors to explore.
Candied nuts were another sweet treat mentioned over and over by customers, with the pecans being a fan favorite. "I like the bag with the white chocolate, milk chocolate and candied pecans," says one Buc-ee's customer. There are also candied almonds and cashews sold both fresh and packaged in mixes in the snack aisle. As for baked goods, cinnamon rolls, pie cups, and puddings are also available. Banana pudding is the most popular, but honorable mentions include key lime, chocolate, and coconut pie cups.
More fan favorite snacks and our picks
The baked goods, fudge counter, puddings, and candied nuts are all prepared desserts that you don't want to sleep on during your next Buc-ee's visit. However, customers also had some favorite sweet snacks that should last you through the entire road trip, namely all the gummy candy. For example, the chamoy peach rings were mentioned as much as the candied pecans. Chamoy is a sweet chili paste that's popular in Mexico, lending a spicy, sweet, and tangy complement to fruit, candy, slushies, and more. As a Texas-based gas station, Buc-ee's has certainly done its homework on Mexican-American favorites, offering not only breakfast tacos and brisket burritos, but hidden gems like Chamoy peach rings.
Some lesser known desserts that customers came across should also peak your interest. One Redditor said a dessert they "discovered last year is the Blueberry Cheesecake Popsicles! Seriously, do not pass these up." Yet another Redditor swears by a "big chocolate puck filled with peanut butter. It's got Buc-ee's face on it," to which another customer replied, "if I had 1 thing to buy, this is it." Of course, we've also done our own homework when it comes to Buc-ee's sweet treats. For example, some of our favorite hidden gems at Buc-ee's include the key lime pie cup, double fudge brownie, and candied jalapeños. Out of a ranking of Buc-ee's most popular snacks, the banana pudding and classic Beaver nuggets took the top spots.