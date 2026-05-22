How Buc-Ee's Achieves Juicy, Fork-Tender Brisket Every Single Time

Buc-ees has managed to cement its reputation as serving up some of the most popular brisket in Texas. In addition to boasting seasonings developed by Randy Pauly, a pitmaster with Food Network chops, the brisket is smoked for the better part of the day. According to Operations District Manager Michael Bui, the brisket is smoked for at least 12 to 14 hours. "We let the meat speak for itself," he told CBS 42.

Not only is Buc-ee's brisket known for its taste, it is also reliable and consistent. The same cut, rub, and process are used at each Buc-ee's location across 12 states. Whether served in a sandwich or ordered by the pound, each piece of smoky, delicious brisket is representative of over half a day of careful cooking. "I was in Florida once and had it, I genuinely think it was the best thing I've ever tasted," one Buc-ees customer wrote on YouTube. For a gas station stop, that's a true testament to the process.