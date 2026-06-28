10 Best After Dinner Bourbons To Cap Off Your Meal

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An after dinner drink is a classy move. For those that don't see dinner as simply a meal, but a time worth enjoying, an after dinner drink is essential. The question is, what should be the after dinner sipper of choice? There are the traditional digestif options like brandy, amaro, or port wine, but there are others to consider. There's better to consider. Then, there's bourbon to consider.

To really dig deep into the topic of after dinner bourbon, we spoke with two whiskey experts: Lynn House, spirits specialist and in-house mixologist for Heaven Hill Distillery, and Noah Rothbaum, author of The Whiskey Bible and all-around whiskey know-it-all. They shared their thoughts on why an after dinner bourbon is preferable to something like a Cognac or a madeira, and most importantly, which bourbons they recommend to cap off a meal.

"I think a great bourbon after dinner is just the perfect way to cap off the evening," said House. "Bourbons tend to be richer and rounder when compared to brandy...for myself, sipping on a great bourbon at the end of a meal puts the button on the night. I feel satiated." Rothbaum adds, noting not just the flavor that bourbon brings, but a good amount of alcohol, both of which can help to cut through the richness of a heavy meal. Read on for our guide to the 10 best, expert approved, after dinner bourbons.