10 Best After Dinner Bourbons To Cap Off Your Meal
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An after dinner drink is a classy move. For those that don't see dinner as simply a meal, but a time worth enjoying, an after dinner drink is essential. The question is, what should be the after dinner sipper of choice? There are the traditional digestif options like brandy, amaro, or port wine, but there are others to consider. There's better to consider. Then, there's bourbon to consider.
To really dig deep into the topic of after dinner bourbon, we spoke with two whiskey experts: Lynn House, spirits specialist and in-house mixologist for Heaven Hill Distillery, and Noah Rothbaum, author of The Whiskey Bible and all-around whiskey know-it-all. They shared their thoughts on why an after dinner bourbon is preferable to something like a Cognac or a madeira, and most importantly, which bourbons they recommend to cap off a meal.
"I think a great bourbon after dinner is just the perfect way to cap off the evening," said House. "Bourbons tend to be richer and rounder when compared to brandy...for myself, sipping on a great bourbon at the end of a meal puts the button on the night. I feel satiated." Rothbaum adds, noting not just the flavor that bourbon brings, but a good amount of alcohol, both of which can help to cut through the richness of a heavy meal. Read on for our guide to the 10 best, expert approved, after dinner bourbons.
Michter's 10 Year Old Bourbon
When it comes to selecting an after dinner bourbon, Noah Rothbaum isn't fooling around. He isn't just picking a random whiskey off the shelf; he's reaching for something particularly impressive. There's perhaps nothing quite as masterful as Michter's 10 Year Old bourbon. It's earned multiple accolades and awards, as well as general love and admiration around the whiskey world. A private barrel selection bottling of this bourbon sold for over $200,000 at an auction in London in 2020. If that doesn't show that this is a bourbon worthy of an after dinner sip, we're not really sure how else to get the message across.
The big, bold flavors of Michter's 10 act like a sticky toffee pudding, delivering on all the sweet decadence you may be looking for from dessert. Rich, round flavors, with notes of dark toffee, caramel, maple syrup, and vanilla make this a bourbon worth sipping slowly and with purpose. It's worthy of mixing into a Manhattan or an Old Fashioned, but with a price tag in the area of $200, you may want to conserve as much as you can with a neat but memorable pour instead.
Knob Creek Bourbon
Knob Creek has no shortage of bourbons to choose from in its portfolio, which means you're guaranteed to find one in the collection that speaks to you. After dinner, Noah Rothbaum wants something smooth and delicious to cap off his meal, and in the Knob Creek lineup there is a dram or two.
When it comes to selecting a Knob Creek bourbon that can deliver successfully on that after dinner cocktail, it's the Knob Creek Smoked Maple Bourbon that ticks the box. Blended with natural smoked maple flavor, the flavor is full-bodied and inviting, with wisps of smoke and notes of vanilla and caramel. Upgrade your go-to BBQ sauce by adding a splash of Knob Creek Smoked Maple into it, then turn your classic Old Fashioned cocktail into a maple-infused one with this bourbon. Your after dinner self will thank you.
However, if you're more of an after dinner cocktail drinker than a neat or single ice cube sipper, virtually any Knob Creek option can make for a "bracing cocktail," something that Rothbaum loves in that after dinner tipple.
George Dickel Bourbon
Unlike a lot of the after dinner sippers on this list, George Dickel isn't what we would describe as a heavy hitter from a flavor perspective. Unlike other George Dickel whiskies that have a little more heft to them, its bourbon is somewhat of a lighter counterpart, delivering on notes of vanilla, stone fruit, and citrus, but with a softness to it. That said, George Dickel Bourbon doesn't just belong on your home bar as an after dinner tipple, it deserves to be one of your go-to bourbons for any whiskey-based cocktail.
One of Noah Rothbaum's favorite postprandial (perhaps the most beautiful word to describe 'after a meal,' is it not?) cocktails is a Sazerac, which is traditionally made with rye whiskey, cognac, sugar, Peychaud's bitters, and an absinthe rinse. Replacing that rye whiskey with George Dickel bourbon brings this after dinner treat to a whole new level. It delivers gentle notes of cinnamon, caramel, and milk chocolate to what is already a sweeter, more dessert-like cocktail. A match made in after-dinner cocktail heaven? We say yes.
Maker's Mark Bourbon
If a bottle of Maker's Mark Straight Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey isn't in your home bar right now, you're doing something wrong. Any and every home bar, no matter what level of spirits expert you think you are, deserves a bottle of Maker's Mark. It's no surprise that Noah Rothbaum would pick Maker's Mark, a classic in every sense of the word, as an after dinner bourbon of choice. Like a few of the bourbons on this list, there are many outstanding whiskies in the Maker's Mark portfolio. But, for something that can be the piece de resistance, the cherry on top of a delightful dinner, the classic bourbon is a no brainer.
Made with soft red winter wheat rather than rye in the mashbill, Maker's Mark has a fuller, more complex flavor than many of its bourbon competitors. At 90 proof, this is a bourbon that can hold its own in a glass on its own or in one of those bracing cocktails, and regardless, it manages to be the focal point flavorwise. Sweet and balanced, there are notes of vanilla and fruit with a hint of charred oak to show its age. The finish is smooth and creamy, like a perfect scoop of vanilla ice cream that isn't bogged down with artificial flavors or clownish toppings. Maker's Mark is simple and classic in the best possible way, and it's that simplicity in the glass that can top off a dinner with ease and sophistication.
Heaven Hill 7 Year Old Bourbon
When a bottle says "bottled-in-bond" on it, that means something. Those aren't some fancy words to slap on a label — it is a government distinction that says that the liquid in this bottle meets the requirements set by the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897. There are three bourbons on this list that have earned that distinction, and it's not a coincidence that they just so happen to be favorites of our whiskey experts. An after dinner favorite of Noah Rothbaum's, Heaven Hill 7 Year Old Bourbon is a tribute to Heaven Hill's first bottled-in-bond bourbon from 1939, and it has earned its spot not just as the top seller in Kentucky, but a spot as one of the best after dinner bourbons, the very list you're reading right now. Two distinctions equal in value, yes, we know.
With warm notes of honey, caramel, spice, and charred oak, Heaven Hill 7 Year Old is like that warm slice of pecan pie you simply can't stop thinking about after a big Thanksgiving meal. It's rich and luscious, and yet some subtle spicy notes round things out for balance. This makes for an excellent neat sip, but if you simply must have it in a cocktail, we recommend a classic Manhattan. Bold, perhaps a little brash, but the star in the glass all the same, just like Manhattan herself, Heaven Hill 7 Year Old shines in this simple and classic mix.
Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond 7-Year-Old
When enjoying an after dinner tipple, Lynn House reaches for a bourbon. But not just any bourbon. She's going for something with rich, complex flavors — something that can stand up to a decadent, out-of-body type of meal and bring you back down to earth. That's why Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond 7-Year-Old is one choice.
"I like something higher proof, that has hints of chocolate, rich vanilla and spice — Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond 7-Year-Old fits that mark," said House. With a rich, creamy mouthfeel and notes of baking spice and brown sugar, this is a wheated bourbon that was designed to please the palate after a heavy meal, rather than blow it out. And with the subtle brightness and gentle sweetness that only a quality wheated bourbon can provide, a glass of Old Fitzgerald neat or with an ice cube is ideal to accompany something savory at the end of a meal, like that artisanal cheese course you've been dreaming about all night.
At 100 proof, Old Fitzgerald (Old Fitz for those in the know) can certainly stand on its own. In fact, House recommends reaching for higher proof bourbons like this one after dinner, rather than a lower proof option. "After a rich meal, an 80 proof bourbon is going to get lost."
Elijah Craig 21-Year-Old Single Barrel
You've had a big, juicy, grilled tomahawk steak for dinner. Now you essentially have two choices. The first? You can roll yourself up into a ball on the floor and wait for a potentially painful digestion process to run its course. Or, you can give your body what it's begging for — a soothing after dinner treat. Elijah Craig 21-year-old Single Barrel is just that.
"For myself, an after-dinner bourbon should be rich and layered with complexity. I like something bold that says 'the day is done... ahhhh,'" said Lynn House, and has anything ever sounded so lovely? It's at this point House would be pouring herself a glass of Elijah Craig 21-year-old Single Barrel. Overflowing with layers of bold spice and notes of dark chocolate and tobacco, this bourbon is a little different than the rest of the options on this list. It has sweeter notes that you want in an after dinner bourbon, like toasted nuts and caramel, but it also brings some spicier, oakier flavors to the conversation. With a 21 year age statement, this is a special bottle of bourbon that, if you're lucky enough to add it to your home collection, will be something to look forward to after a big dinner. Ahhhh, indeed.
Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel
Is it fair to give Elijah Craig two coveted spots on this list? It is if you have two bottles from the same producer that just so happen to be that darn good. There's a reason Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel, which is the fully matured small batch bourbon that has been barrel aged for a second time, is worthy of being enjoyed as an after dinner tipple. That second barrel aging brings an added layer of sweet oak, dark figs, and baking spices like clove and cinnamon — a melange of flavors that makes for an enjoyable after dinner treat you simply can't stop thinking about.
"This whiskey is dessert in a glass," notes Lynn House. Not in the mood for an actual creme brulee after a meal? Let Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel be your liquid dessert replacement. With notes of dark chocolate, vanilla custard, caramel, and toasted marshmallow, this is a bourbon that House likes to sip on year-round, whether it's after an evening at your favorite barbeque joint in mid-July, or a chilly December night. "This is perfect in the fall and winter when you want something that warms the soul."
Henry McKenna 10-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Single Barrel
An after dinner cocktail is certainly one way to enjoy one (or all) of these bourbons, but there's something about the Henry McKenna 10-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Single Barrel that is begging to be enjoyed with nothing more than the glass it's resting in. Aged for 10 years and bottled at 100 proof, this is a bourbon with distinction — after all, it's made by one of the oldest bourbon brands still operating today. Lynn House's advice for her after dinner tipple is to avoid a bourbon that's too young, as the younger age statements are better served as mixing bourbons but not so much for sipping. This Henry McKenna has certainly aged out of that category, ticking the box as something worthy of an after dinner sip.
With notes of vanilla, smooth oak, caramel, and some slight herbaceousness, Henry McKenna 10 is that light dessert you've been craving that won't sit like a lead balloon in your stomach after a heavy meal, but rather perk you right up. It has some sharp pepper notes to accompany honey sweetness, and a long, sweet, and slightly spicy finish to keep you going back for more. As a single barrel release, this is also a particularly special bottle if you're lucky enough to get your hands on it. Henry McKenna takes pride in its yearly barrel releases, and if you want what House describes as a "once in a lifetime experience" with your after dinner bourbon, this is the one to get it done. Take your time sipping on this one. It spent 10 years in the barrel, it deserves your undivided attention.
Evan Williams Single Barrel
Coming across a vintage dated bourbon is, in the world of whiskey, a relatively rare occurrence. It's the reason why Evan Williams Single Barrel is a special pick for Lynn House, one that stands out in the crowd. "This is one of the few vintage dated bourbons out there, proving that vintage and terroir play a factor in creating an amazing bourbon," she said. At 86.6 proof, this bourbon does fall into that lower proof category that can perhaps get washed out as an after dinner sipper. Consider this particular bottle of Evan Williams an exception to the rule.
House describes this as an approachable spirit, ideal for the bourbon beginner as well as the aficionado, often picking up notes of dark stone fruit, toasted baking spices, and caramel. Think of this bourbon like a slice of sweet cherry pie, freshly baked. It's sweet and decadent, with lush, spicy flavor notes encompassed in a blanket of apple, honey, and perhaps a little citrus zest. The finish is long and relaxed, just like any time after a big dinner with a bourbon this good should be.