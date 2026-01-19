Give BBQ Sauce A Smoky Maple Lift With A Splash Of This Bourbon

BBQ sauce is extremely versatile. Armed with sweet, spicy, and tangy notes, its utility is not restricted to evenings spent grilling meat. It might be designed for basting and marinating meats, but it works just as well in stews, sandwiches, and even in a salad dressing. This versatility also means that many ingredients can be included in it, too, depending on the flavor profile you're looking for. For example, incorporating a few splashes of Knob Creek Smoked Maple Bourbon into the mix will give a simple barbecue sauce recipe a smoky lift.

Knob Creek's smoked maple offering is a smooth, smoky and slightly sweet bourbon with full-bodied maple notes as well as hints of rich vanilla and caramel. It has an ABV (alcohol by volume) of 45%, which means it needs to be incorporated in the barbecue sauce at the cooking stage, as opposed to just stirring it into a store-bought version of the condiment.

The good news is that barbecue sauce is easy to make from scratch. All you need to do is mix tomato ketchup, white wine vinegar, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, honey, and vegetable oil in a saucepan and cook it for a few minutes. Then to take your sauce to the next level, just add in a few splashes of Knob Creek Smoked Maple Bourbon to the mix. Make sure you bring it to a boil, and let it simmer for 10-15 minutes. This is enough time for the sauce to incorporate flavors of smoky maple while burning off the alcohol.