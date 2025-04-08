How To Serve A Traditional French Cheese Course And Impress Your Company

France is largely to thank for the advent of the fine dining scene, and the French cheese course is surely emblematic of this detail-oriented gourmand dogma. No comment on the fact that Julia Child, the French chef herself, refused to use the word "gourmand," but we digress. France has the artisanal cheese game on lock, and it isn't just national, it's regional. Every region in France boasts unique cheesemaking techniques, traditions, specialties, and often their own AOCs (Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée) or AOPs (Appellation d'Origine Protégée). In short, French cheese is kind of a big deal. There's a reason why it deserves its own course.

This physically minimal, experientially maximal course is all about savoring. Small portions of individually separated, high-quality cheeses are eaten slowly and appreciated, each crafted flavor note discovered and celebrated on the palate. In many ways, this sensory course is more comparable to attending a wine tasting than munching on a salumi (not salami) spread.

Despite its inherent fanciness, serving a French cheese course to dinner party guests at home requires minimal effort. Literally just acquire and then slice the cheese. That's it. Hosting a traditional French cheese course delivers an impressive payoff for little prep work on the front end — not to mention, it makes a great excuse for patronizing your local cheesemonger. Let's dive into all the stinky, funky, runny, craggy glory.