Make The Best Cheeseburger With These 11 Celebrity Chef Tips

Rich, melty cheese is the ultimate match for a tender, juicy beef patty, so it's no wonder that the humble cheeseburger is one of America's most beloved comfort foods. This classic combination might seem foolproof, but there's actually far more to crafting the perfect burger than meets the eye. A variety of different factors will influence the final flavor, texture, and presentation, and the advice can vary depending on where you look. However, a reliable place to find guidance is in the expertise of celebrity chefs.

Many of the world's best-loved culinary stars have shared their burger-making secrets over the years, and we've rounded up some of our favorite tried-and-tested tips, all of which are sure to take your stack to the next level. With small adjustments to the ingredients, cooking method, and finishing touches, you can transform a basic cheeseburger into a show-stopping feast. So, next time burgers are on the dinner menu, make sure to keep these simple, chef-approved hacks in mind.