Make The Best Cheeseburger With These 11 Celebrity Chef Tips
Rich, melty cheese is the ultimate match for a tender, juicy beef patty, so it's no wonder that the humble cheeseburger is one of America's most beloved comfort foods. This classic combination might seem foolproof, but there's actually far more to crafting the perfect burger than meets the eye. A variety of different factors will influence the final flavor, texture, and presentation, and the advice can vary depending on where you look. However, a reliable place to find guidance is in the expertise of celebrity chefs.
Many of the world's best-loved culinary stars have shared their burger-making secrets over the years, and we've rounded up some of our favorite tried-and-tested tips, all of which are sure to take your stack to the next level. With small adjustments to the ingredients, cooking method, and finishing touches, you can transform a basic cheeseburger into a show-stopping feast. So, next time burgers are on the dinner menu, make sure to keep these simple, chef-approved hacks in mind.
Bobby Flay: Opt for an 80/20 beef-to-fat ratio
"King of the Grill" Bobby Flay knows a thing or two about burgers, and one of his top tips is surprisingly simple. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, the Food Network star emphasized the importance of choosing a high-quality ground beef product, specifically one with an 80/20 beef-to-fat ratio. Flay calls this beef blend the "perfect amount for flavor and juiciness," and it's readily available at most large grocery stores.
There's a fine line between creating a rich, succulent burger and one that's excessively greasy, and according to Flay, the 80/20 ratio strikes the perfect balance. In fact, he tells us that shifting to a 70/30 beef-to-fat blend can drastically alter the final result, yielding an excessively fatty burger with a far looser structure. This is especially important when making cheeseburgers, where that extra layer of gooey, cheesy goodness amps up the richness even further. By sticking to the optimal ratio, you'll ensure a juicy, flavorful, and well-balanced bite, where the patty, cheese, and fresh toppings all get a chance to shine.
J. Kenji López-Alt: Don't overhandle the meat
There's more to achieving cheeseburger greatness than your choice of ingredients and cooking techniques. The way you shape the raw patties will also contribute significantly to the final result. This tip comes from J. Kenji López-Alt, who's known for his scientific approach to home cooking, and the chef highlights the importance of handling the ground beef mixture delicately.
In a video on his YouTube channel, López-Alt demonstrates his go-to burger-shaping technique. "You want to form your patties as quickly and gently as possible, with as little handling as possible," he says. The chef then takes a handful of the burger mixture, piles it onto a piece of parchment paper, and carefully pats the meat down into a flattened disc.
López-Alt explains that ground beef behaves much like bread dough, where overworking can lead to an overly tough texture post-cooking. He warns that when the meat is handled too much, "the proteins are going to start cross-linking. You're going to end up with a more sort of sausage-like patty — something that's a little bit tougher." So, for a perfectly tender, juicy cheeseburger, make sure you're not being too heavy-handed with your prep.
Gordon Ramsay: Caramelize the cheese
Gordon Ramsay's approach to crafting an exceptional cheeseburger focuses just as much on the cheese as on the patty. Rather than simply layering the slice atop the freshly cooked meat, Ramsay prefers to cook the cheese separately in a skillet for a golden, caramelized finish.
This hack comes from a video on the chef's YouTube channel, and it's a wonderfully simple way to elevate your stack. In his cooking demo, Ramsay simply takes a slice of cheese and places it into a hot, non-stick skillet (no oil required). Then, he sprinkles a dash of salt over the top. After just a few seconds in the pan, the cheese takes on a gloriously gooey texture, which means it's ready for step two. "This is where our burgers start to go next level", Ramsay remarks, before taking one half of a burger bun and placing it on top of the melty slice. "Just literally mop up that cheese," he explains while carefully turning the bun in a circle and lifting it to show the camera. The result is a crisp, golden cheese crust on the bread that adds an extra hit of salty indulgence to every bite.
For an ultra-cheesy finish, you could absolutely repeat this technique with the other half of the bun. And, feel free to jazz up your stack with extra toppings like caramelized onions, tangy pickles, or a generous swipe of burger sauce.
Guy Fieri: Don't place wet toppings directly on the bun
When we quizzed Food Network host Guy Fieri on his burger-making know-how, he pointed out a simple yet often overlooked way to ensure optimal texture. Even if your cheeseburger features the most flavorful array of toppings, assembling everything in the wrong order could lead to disappointment. The key is careful placement of any wet ingredients, and most importantly, keeping them away from the bun.
"When you pile on wet ingredients, all that moisture is going to soak right through, so you need a barrier," notes Fieri. To keep the bun from getting soggy, he suggests layering the cheese on first, or creating that all-important barrier with toppings like bacon, lettuce, or onion rings. Then, you can add your patty and go all out with creamy sauces, tangy relishes, or juicy pickled veggies, before finishing with another layer of something more sturdy. This way, both halves of the bun will remain beautifully fluffy-crisp and free of sogginess.
Anthony Bourdain: Don't overload the bun
It can be tempting to cram as many toppings as possible into a fluffy burger bun, but this isn't always the smartest approach. The late Anthony Bourdain was a firm believer in keeping his burgers minimalistic, to ensure a mess-free eating experience, and allow the satisfying flavors and textures of the meat and bread to shine.
In a video interview with Insider Tech, Bourdain states that, "One of the greatest sins in 'burgerdom,' I think, is making a burger that's just difficult to eat." In his expert opinion, a good burger should be easy enough to eat with one hand, and the chef's thinking made perfect sense. When you keep things simple and compact, every bite of the cheeseburger includes a little of each core element — the patty, the cheese, and the bun. And this makes for a beautifully balanced mouthful. "A burger's a beautiful thing," Bourdain adds. "It's not beautiful when you're wearing half of it, or you're left with two bites of just meat or just bun," he quips.
Bourdain typically enhanced his burgers with a swipe of ketchup, but also noted that mayo was acceptable, and bacon could work if incorporated correctly. So, next time you're assembling a cheeseburger, consider skipping the gourmet-style toppings and following in Bourdain's footsteps.
Alton Brown: Deep-fry the patties
One of the most common cheeseburger downfalls is an overly greasy consistency, but Alton Brown has a unique technique for keeping excess oil at bay, and it's not what you'd expect. On his website, the Good Eats host shares a burger recipe with a game-changing cooking method. After forming the smash burger-style patties, the chef heats a generous glug of peanut oil and deep-fries the meat until browned and crisp.
While this approach feels decidedly counterintuitive, Brown claims that it yields a perfectly non-greasy burger, with a delightfully flavorful crust and juicy interior. His reasoning is that frying surrounds the patty with even heat, helping keep the meat's flavorful juices inside while moisture escaping as steam prevents the oil from soaking into the burger.
Deep-frying will cut down your cooking time, too. The burgers require no more than a minute in the hot oil, and you can fry multiple patties at once if desired. Brown recommends giving the cooked meat a quick drain on some paper towels. Then, it's ready for sandwiching between toasted buns with cheese, sauces, and pickles.
Giada De Laurentiis: Mix pesto into the patties
If you're a fan of Mediterranean-inspired flavors, try incorporating some vibrant, herby pesto into your burger. This is a go-to hack for award-winning chef and restaurateur Giada De Laurentiis, who loves to put an Italian twist on the classic cheeseburger.
To boost the flavor of the patties themselves, De Laurentiis adds pesto to the ground beef, along with a sprinkle of Parmesan to further enhance the richness. With the help of these simple add-ins, the beef takes on a whole new flavor profile, with notes of nuttiness, herby brightness, and aromatic garlic. And, the upgrade doesn't end there. Instead of reaching for the usual slice of American cheese or cheddar, the chef opts for mozzarella, which she melts atop the grilled patties and tops with fresh tomato slices for a Caprese-esque finish.
The final hit of herby goodness comes from a quick homemade pesto mayonnaise, which the chef spreads onto both halves of the toasted bread before assembling the stack. The finished burger is bursting with bold Italian flavor and strikes the perfect balance between cheesy indulgence and bright, herbaceous freshness.
Emeril Lagasse: Incorporate andouille sausage
Inject even more savory depth into your cheeseburger with smoky, spicy andouille sausage. This unlikely mix-in is a favorite for Emeril Lagasse, who uses it to create a more layered, complex patty that feels a whole lot fancier than your average cheese-and-beef stack.
To incorporate the sausage, Lagasse first grinds the meat in a food processor. Then he mixes the andouille into the usual ground beef base, along with additional flavor boosters, including minced garlic and Creole seasoning. The sausage and other add-ins give the patties a distinctly smoky, aromatic edge and an extra hit of warmth, resulting in a deeply flavorful burger that's perfect for enhancing with other fresh, creamy, or spicy toppings.
Lagasse complements his grilled, Andouille-infused patties with a cayenne pepper- and horseradish-spiked remoulade sauce, which continues the punchy theme beautifully. However, you could absolutely balance the spice of the burgers with something sweet or creamy, such as jammy caramelized onions or a scattering of creamy blue cheese.
Ina Garten: Boost the richness with three nifty add-ins
Ina Garten's secret to rich, juicy burgers is the addition of three simple ingredients — egg yolks, butter, and steak sauce. This trio isn't something you see in most burger recipes, but the Barefoot Contessa is clearly on to something, because her take on the beloved cheeseburger looks undeniably tempting. Garten doesn't play it safe in the cheese department, either. Her burger recipe calls for blue cheese, which provides a tangier taste and crumblier texture than your average slice of cheddar.
It's a simple case of mixing ground beef with the egg yolks, steak sauce, and a pinch each of salt and pepper, then gently forming everything into patties. While many recipes feature a single egg or yolk to help with binding the patty ingredients, Garten's uses a whopping six extra-large yolks in 3 pounds of meat, which adds a significant dose of richness and moisture. The steak sauce, on the other hand, provides plenty of depth, bringing notes of umami, tanginess, and sweetness to the patties.
The butter is the final addition to the meat, with thin slices pressed atop each patty, before the meat mixture is carefully shaped again to encase the butter inside. Once grilled, the burgers come out charred and crisp on the outside, yet gloriously moist, tender, and juicy in the middle, with an ultra-rich taste that fits right in alongside fresh toppings. Garten goes for peppery arugula and sliced tomato, which complement the creamy sharpness of the blue cheese exceptionally well.
Rachael Ray: Keep the patties thinner in the middle
Along with gentle handling of the meat mixture, another important consideration is the shape you form your patties into. This is an area where best-selling author and television personality Rachael Ray lends her expertise, demonstrating the ideal method in a video on her Facebook page.
Ray's technique sees the patties first formed into the classic flattened disks, but she makes a small tweak that encourages perfectly even cooking. Rather than keeping the patties uniform in thickness, she makes each disk slightly thinner in the middle and thicker around the edges. The chef explains that, as a burger cooks, the meat begins to plump up, which can create a slightly domed "flying saucer" shape. This not only ruins the presentation but also leads to uneven cooking, where the edges become overdone, or the middles remain too pink. By thinning out the middle sections prior to cooking, you avoid this issue altogether, leaving you with an evenly cooked, visually appealing burger. Plus, the flatter shape provides a more effective surface for loading in the cheese, helping it melt evenly across the meat without sliding off the edges.
Jamie Oliver: Brush the burgers with a tangy glaze
British culinary legend Jamie Oliver upgrades his cheeseburger with a simple, flavor-packed combination of yellow mustard and Tabasco Chipotle sauce. These ingredients aren't mixed into the raw patties, but rather used for glazing, with each condiment brushed atop the burgers during cooking. Together, the mustard and Tabasco work to seal in all of those delicious meat juices, while creating a gorgeous caramelized exterior, and giving the beef a moreish spicy tang.
In Oliver's recipe, the glaze comes into play after the first minute of pan-frying. The burgers are flipped, and each ingredient is brushed over the cooked side. After another minute, the second side can be glazed, and it's not long before the patties are ready for smothering with cheese. Oliver goes for a British variety called Red Leicester, which offers a similarly creamy, nutty profile to a mild cheddar. The chef recommends laying slices of the cheese on top of the burgers, adding a splash of water to the pan, and covering the patties with the heatproof bowl to trap steam and rapidly melt the cheese.
The bold, tangy warmth of the glaze ingredients works brilliantly alongside the rich, gooey cheese, and Oliver amps up the indulgence even further with slices of crispy bacon. To cut through the heaviness, he also freshens up the stack with pickled red onions and gherkins, while adding a touch of sweetness with a swipe of ketchup.