Anthony Bourdain's 'One Hand' Tip For Making The Perfect Burger

Although he had extensive fine-dining culinary experience, chef and author Anthony Bourdain was known for his love of lowbrow food and simple, quality cooking. His favorite burger spot in Los Angeles wasn't somewhere with a famously fancy $38 burger like Petit Trois, but rather the consistently reliable and inexpensive burger at In-N-Out. In a video interview with Insider Tech, the late great Bourdain went into detail about what makes a perfect burger, as well as what leads to the downfall of a poorly constructed burger.

"In a perfect world," Bourdain said, "you should be able to eat a hamburger with one hand and get a representative chunk of all of the elements." He felt that the burger should be small and sturdy enough to hold with a single hand, and that the ingredients should be minimal and well-distributed throughout the burger. You should be able to taste each ingredient in every bite you take, rather than fishing around for a pickle or being left with a bite of just bun edges and lettuce.

In addition to his one-hand rule, Bourdain noted the importance of the structural integrity while building a burger. Things can begin to get messy if there are too many toppings or sauces on a burger, especially with slippery ingredients like sliced tomatoes or leaves of lettuce. "There's a tectonic slide that occurs when you start to over complicate and add other products," Bourdain commented.