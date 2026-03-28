Emeril Lagasse Adds This To His Burger Mixture For More Flavorful Cheeseburgers

It should be no surprise that Emeril Lagasse knows his way around Louisianan fare. Some of his favorite foods revolve around the flavors of the Big Easy, and he still has many restaurants in the region. So, it should be no surprise that he uses Cajun and Creole ingredients to pump up the flavor of other classic dishes, including cheeseburgers.

In a video shared to his YouTube channel, Lagasse shows how he adds andouille sausage, a type of pork sausage often used in gumbo and étouffée, to his burger recipe. "If you were to come to my house right now, you would find one of these under my pillow," he jokes. He shows the audience and the camera how he adds the sliced andouille to a food processor to break it up. He adds it to a 90/10 ground sirloin with seasonings like garlic and Worcestershire and grills up his Cajun-inspired burgers, serving them on the awaiting toasted buns. The andouille not only gives the patties a rich, dark color, but also a deep smokiness and spicy bite.