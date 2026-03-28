Emeril Lagasse Adds This To His Burger Mixture For More Flavorful Cheeseburgers
It should be no surprise that Emeril Lagasse knows his way around Louisianan fare. Some of his favorite foods revolve around the flavors of the Big Easy, and he still has many restaurants in the region. So, it should be no surprise that he uses Cajun and Creole ingredients to pump up the flavor of other classic dishes, including cheeseburgers.
In a video shared to his YouTube channel, Lagasse shows how he adds andouille sausage, a type of pork sausage often used in gumbo and étouffée, to his burger recipe. "If you were to come to my house right now, you would find one of these under my pillow," he jokes. He shows the audience and the camera how he adds the sliced andouille to a food processor to break it up. He adds it to a 90/10 ground sirloin with seasonings like garlic and Worcestershire and grills up his Cajun-inspired burgers, serving them on the awaiting toasted buns. The andouille not only gives the patties a rich, dark color, but also a deep smokiness and spicy bite.
Burgers with a Cajun twist
Andouille sausage is a great ingredient to add to burgers because it's a vehicle for both fat and flavor. Emeril Lagasse's choice of a 90/10 beef is interesting, and while he does not explain why he chooses this blend, it's reasonable to assume that the pork-based andouille adds richness to the bite and counteracts some of that leanness. As such, you can add it to other ground meat burgers as well, including those made with turkey or chicken, as it'll add extra fat and the boost of flavor that the relatively bland poultry craves.
This andouille sausage recipe is just the engine of the Cajun flavor train. For one, you can serve your Louisiana-style burgers with a remoulade; the creaminess of the condiment will balance out the raw, unadulterated heat of the andouille. You can find store-bought remoulade or make your own at home (which will give you better control over the amount of hot sauce in it). Pair it with a great brew and a buttery brioche bun for a decadent, NOLA-inspired bite.