12 Of Emeril Lagasse's Favorite Foods

You may know Emeril Lagasse's face, flair and food from your mom or aunt's TV screen back in the 1990s. Although he remains a popular celebrity chef even now, his heyday may have been three decades ago, when he launched his seminal food show "How to Boil Water" on the Food Network. This can mean only one thing: Lagasse's largesse was no fad. He has stood the test of time.

As such, we think it wise to look to him when in search of good dish recommendations, whether the motivation is to make something comforting for the family or prepare an elaborate feast for guests. Lagasse is also a great guide because not only has exhibited proof of a developed palate, but he also boasts a certain degree of versatility, meaning we are likely to find something for everyone among the list of his favorite foods. Indeed, Lagasse was born and trained as a chef in Massachusetts, among a large Portuguese community — of which his family was a part — that taught him the foundations of cooking and baking. He proceeded to earn a culinary degree from Johnson and Wales University, after which he moved to New Orleans, where he cemented his career, especially through his adoption and love of creole food. Let's take a look at Emeril's favorite foods as shaped by his formative experiences and beyond.

