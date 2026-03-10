For A Southern Twist On Your Next Cheeseburger, Try It The Louisiana Way

Burgers are an excellent canvas for culinary creativity. Not only can you experiment with an array of different sauces and toppings, but you can also seek inspiration from other cuisines and regional favorites. One excellent example of a tasty, fun, and Southern rendition of the classic cheeseburger is the Louisiana-style burger.

This creative rendition brings all of the flavors of Cajun and Creole cuisine and shoves them between a bun. To make the patty, you'll want to incorporate the standard burger seasonings — salt and pepper — but also blackened seasoning: a Cajun-inspired blend of black pepper, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, and dried herbs.

It's important to remember that if you're preparing these burgers on the grill, the seasoning can burn fast and emit an acrid aroma, so be sure to cook them very carefully. Once the burger is off the fire, top it with a zesty remoulade sauce made with hot sauce, mustard, cornichons, green onion, and parsley. The sauce is the perfect cooling contrast to the blackened seasoning, and the burger patty is right at home with the complex spices.