For A Southern Twist On Your Next Cheeseburger, Try It The Louisiana Way
Burgers are an excellent canvas for culinary creativity. Not only can you experiment with an array of different sauces and toppings, but you can also seek inspiration from other cuisines and regional favorites. One excellent example of a tasty, fun, and Southern rendition of the classic cheeseburger is the Louisiana-style burger.
This creative rendition brings all of the flavors of Cajun and Creole cuisine and shoves them between a bun. To make the patty, you'll want to incorporate the standard burger seasonings — salt and pepper — but also blackened seasoning: a Cajun-inspired blend of black pepper, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, and dried herbs.
It's important to remember that if you're preparing these burgers on the grill, the seasoning can burn fast and emit an acrid aroma, so be sure to cook them very carefully. Once the burger is off the fire, top it with a zesty remoulade sauce made with hot sauce, mustard, cornichons, green onion, and parsley. The sauce is the perfect cooling contrast to the blackened seasoning, and the burger patty is right at home with the complex spices.
Move over ketchup and mustard, there's a new condiment in town
There are many ways that you can upgrade this burger combo even more. For one, you can always swap out the beef patty for a lighter option, like turkey or chicken. Since these poultry meats tend to have less umami and heaviness than a beef patty, you can really taste the flavor of the blackened seasoning against the remoulade. You can also go really Southern and opt for a fish patty; a blackened salmon burger with remoulade on top would be a fantastic pairing.
You can also experiment with the remoulade and adjust it to your liking. This New Orleans favorite sauce can be made more umami with Worcestershire sauce or less hot with slightly less hot sauce. You may even want to add complementary toppings to your Louisiana burger; try a slice of fried green tomato to soak up all the tangy and punchy remoulade and add crunch to an already divine sandwich.