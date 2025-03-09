Giada De Laurentiis' Genius Tip To Inject Burger Patties With Extra Flavor

Giada De Laurentiis is a beloved celebrity chef, known for numerous cooking shows in which she spotlights the Italian cuisine that shaped her upbringing. Even for American classics like burger patties, de Laurentiis finds a way to add some Italian flare. In her recipe for Caprese burgers, which she shared on her proprietary website, Giadzy, De Laurentiis injects extra flavor into the burger patties with the help of pesto.

Pesto is complex and bright, offering numerous herbal, nutty, cheesy, and earthy savory flavors to round out the umami-rich beef. With an abundance of basil and garlic, pesto saves you the trouble of adding diced aromatics to the ground beef. Plus, as a smooth, fairly thin paste, pesto will disperse and infuse easily throughout the ground beef as you knead it in. De Laurentiis uses a cup of fresh or store-bought pesto per 2.5 pounds of ground beef along with a basic salt and pepper seasoning and extra parmesan cheese to amp up the salty, nutty flavors of the pesto. She also garnishes her burgers with pesto-infused mayo and layers the patties with slices of tomatoes and fresh burrata mozzarella, so it lives up to its Caprese name.

If you really want to take these burgers to the ultimate Italian extreme, you can swap these classic Ball Park burger buns for bouncy and chewy focaccia bread. Give our recipe for homemade focaccia a try.