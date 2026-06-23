15 Amazon Prime Day Deals On Kitchen Appliances You Can't Miss Out On
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Amazon Prime Day has become a multi-day event. This year, it officially begins on Tuesday, June 23, and runs through Friday, June 26. Alongside deals on home furnishings, electronics, and clothes, there are plenty of kitchen appliances with deep discounts. If you've had your eye on a few items, but have been waiting for prices to drop, now is a good time to pick up some of Amazon's best-selling and highest-rated kitchen appliances. That includes blenders, air fryers, pressure cookers, wireless digital thermometers, and one of the most advanced rice cookers you'll ever use.
Not every Prime Day deal offers a significant discount, and sometimes the price is only a few dollars less than usual. Amazon also likes to double and triple down on appliance types, offering similar items from different manufacturers, which can become overwhelming. In this list, you'll find the best deals compared to what you'd pay elsewhere for the same product. Everything recommended is discounted by at least 17% compared to Amazon's regular price, with some items marked down as much as 55%.
Many of these products already have strong reputations for quality and performance, which helps reduce the guesswork when deciding whether they're worth buying. Some can still be expensive, even at Prime Day prices, so it's good to know if they are worth it. Each appliance has at least 70% five-star reviews and maintains an average rating well above four stars. If your kitchen appliance repertoire is missing a few key pieces, you may find exactly the deal you've been looking for.
Meater Plus Smart Bluetooth Wireless Meat Thermometer
One of the best-rated meat thermometers on the market according to online reviews, the Meater Plus Smart Bluetooth Wireless Meat Thermometer, combines standard temperature monitoring with a range of smart features. When connected to your phone, you can monitor your cooking for hours from anywhere in the house. The sensor measures internal meat temperature as well as ambient temperature, while the app can help you achieve specific levels of doneness for any kind of protein, and even provide recipes.
The Meater Plus Smart Bluetooth Wireless Meat Thermometer is $54.99 (45% off) on Amazon.
Chef iQ meat thermometer
The Chef iQ Sense Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer combines a helpful app with temperature probes to help users cook with greater precision. Safe up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit, the Chef iQ thermometer connects via Wi-Fi so cooking can be monitored almost anywhere. Probes feature four internal sensors and one ambient sensor for precise measurements. They are also ultra-thin, allowing you to monitor smaller cuts of meat that larger probes might damage or struggle to fit into.
The Chef iQ Sense Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer is $59.99 (55% off) on Amazon.
Chef IQ Smart Pressure Cooker
Chef iQ's Smart Pressure Cooker connects via Wi-Fi to a database of over 500 step-by-step recipes and how-to videos to guide you through cooking. The built-in scale helps improve accuracy, and smart features allow you to monitor your meals through the entire cooking process. Preset recipes allow you to input your ingredients and let the pot recommend how long to cook them and on which setting. With more than 75% of reviews awarding five stars and a 4.4 rating overall, customer feedback is overwhelmingly positive, not just for the pot but for Chef iQ's customer service as well.
The Chef iQ Smart Pressure Cooker is $139.99 (30% off) on Amazon.
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Multicooker
There's a reason Instant Pot is so famous. It has long been the gold standard of electric pressure cookers and started the trend that others, like the Chef iQ, later followed. The Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Multicooker is offered at a deep, 50% discount for Prime Day. So, if you have always wanted to pick one up, this could be your best opportunity. There are plenty of Instant Pot recipes to follow, while the model's one-touch presets let you tackle everything from rice to eggs to yogurt.
The Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Multicooker is $69.99 (50% off) on Amazon.
Bella Electric Can Opener and Knife Sharpener
Not every kitchen appliance needs to be for cooking. It doesn't need to cost a lot of money, either. The Bella Electric Can Opener and Knife Sharpener is simple and efficient. With a built-in knife sharpener and bottle opener, plus a removable cutting blade for easy cleaning, it offers versatility and convenience. The cord can be stored inside the base to keep the counter from looking cluttered, and it features one-touch operation for those with dexterity issues. At under $15, it's an affordable option.
Bella Electric Can Opener and Knife Sharpener is $14.99 (20% off) on Amazon.
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Make no mistake, the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine is not a cheap appliance. Even with the Prime discount, it's an investment. But if you want one of the best-reviewed models available, this deal may be worth it. With over 27,000 reviews, a solid 80% are five-star ratings. Precision grinding, optimized water pressure, and controlled temperature all work together to ensure one of the best cups of coffee you can brew at home.
The Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine is $499.95 (28% off) on Amazon.
Ninja CREAMi Deluxe Ice Cream Maker
If you have ever tried to make ice cream at home with one of those hand-cranked tools that require rock salt and a lot of elbow grease, the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe Ice Cream Maker is a definite step up. It features 11 settings for making ice cream, sorbet, Italian ice, milkshakes, gelato, frozen yogurt, slushies, and more. You can even add tasty mix-ins that transform your Ninja Creami creations and create different flavors from the same batch, so everyone gets what they want.
The Ninja CREAMi Deluxe Ice Cream Maker is $199.95 (20% off) on Amazon.
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro and Convection Oven
The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro and Convection Oven has 13 cooking functions. In addition to roasting, toasting, and air frying, it also works as a dehydrator, allowing you to make jerky or fruit leather. It has a bread-proofing setting, a slow-cooker function, and even settings specifically for pizza, bagels, and cookies. Super convection technology inside promotes even heating and reduces cold spots or undercooked areas, all while reducing cooking time by up to 30%.
The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro and Convection Oven is $319.95 (20% off) on Amazon.
Ninja Kitchen System
The best kitchen tools are those that offer versatility. The more it can do for you, the more value you get out of it. That's why the Ninja Kitchen System isn't just called a blender. It also includes a food processor, along with a pitcher and cups for blending, mixing, chopping, and crushing ingredients like fruit, nuts, and ice. You can even use it to mix dough. With a 1,500-watt motor base, it's tough enough to stand up to just about anything you throw at it.
The Ninja Kitchen System is $129.99 (41% off) on Amazon.
Ninja Air Fryer with Air Crisp
The Ninja Air Fryer with Air Crisp roasts, reheats, and dehydrates — giving it more versatility than basic air fryers. The Air Crisp technology, which is really just Ninja's term for air frying, circulates air heated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit around your food for quick and crispy results. The unit is lightweight and compact, making it easy to store while still offering a 5-quart capacity and fast cook times.
The Ninja Air Fryer with Air Crisp is $89.98 (31% off) on Amazon.
Nespresso Vertuo Pop+
Tasting Table has written plenty about Nespresso machines in the past, including the tip that ensures better-tasting coffee. Prime Day offers a good opportunity to pick one up. The Vertuo Pop+ is an entry-level machine that takes any guesswork out of operation. Simply put in a pod and press one button; that's all you need to do.
The Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ is $98.98 (38% off) on Amazon.
Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer
Ninja makes its fourth and final appearance on our list with the Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer. Powered by a 150-watt high-torque motor, the slow-moving auger extracts juice from even the toughest fruits and vegetables without generating excess heat from friction. Cold pressing is one of the two key methods for making fresh fruit juice, as it preserves more nutrients. One-touch programs and adjustable pulp filters make it user-friendly, and the 24-ounce juice jug means you'll be able to make enough juice for a few servings.
The Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer is $124.99 (17% off) on Amazon.
Cuisinart Metal Classic 2-Slice Toaster
Yes, it's just a toaster, but have you ever been in a kitchen that doesn't have one? It can be maddening. The Cuisinart Metal Classic 2-Slice Toaster is simple in design and offers all of the core functions you'd expect from a modern toaster. It has wide slots for bagels, defrost and reheat functions, six shade settings, and a compact design that takes up very little space, along with an extra-light lever and sliding crumb catcher. All with a three-year limited warranty.
The Cuisinart Metal Classic 2-Slice Toaster is $44.95 (25% off) on Amazon.
Braun Vario Hand Blender
Countertop blenders are useful, but there are occasions when they are just too cumbersome or inconvenient for the task at hand. Immersion blenders offer versatility, and the Braun Vario claims to deliver seven-times finer results than standard blenders. The 500-watt motor offers 21 speed settings, and it can be expanded with additional accessories for blending, whisking, crushing, and more.
The Braun Vario Hand Blender is $49.95 (29% off) on Amazon.
Zojirushi Micom Rice Cooker and Warmer
If you have never been able to cook rice as well as your favorite Chinese restaurant, the solution might simply be a rice cooker. Even though it's a single-use appliance that some people are reluctant to buy, fans of the Zojirushi Micom Rice Cooker and Warmer have written thousands of positive reviews. It's simple to use and makes perfect rice every time. That includes sweet, sticky, brown, and sushi rice. It has a 5 ½-cup capacity and also includes a steamer function, too.
The Zojirushi Micom Rice Cooker and Warmer is $169.99 (19% off) on Amazon.