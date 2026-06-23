15 Amazon Prime Day Deals On Kitchen Appliances You Can't Miss Out On

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Amazon Prime Day has become a multi-day event. This year, it officially begins on Tuesday, June 23, and runs through Friday, June 26. Alongside deals on home furnishings, electronics, and clothes, there are plenty of kitchen appliances with deep discounts. If you've had your eye on a few items, but have been waiting for prices to drop, now is a good time to pick up some of Amazon's best-selling and highest-rated kitchen appliances. That includes blenders, air fryers, pressure cookers, wireless digital thermometers, and one of the most advanced rice cookers you'll ever use.

Not every Prime Day deal offers a significant discount, and sometimes the price is only a few dollars less than usual. Amazon also likes to double and triple down on appliance types, offering similar items from different manufacturers, which can become overwhelming. In this list, you'll find the best deals compared to what you'd pay elsewhere for the same product. Everything recommended is discounted by at least 17% compared to Amazon's regular price, with some items marked down as much as 55%.

Many of these products already have strong reputations for quality and performance, which helps reduce the guesswork when deciding whether they're worth buying. Some can still be expensive, even at Prime Day prices, so it's good to know if they are worth it. Each appliance has at least 70% five-star reviews and maintains an average rating well above four stars. If your kitchen appliance repertoire is missing a few key pieces, you may find exactly the deal you've been looking for.