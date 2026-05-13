31 Instant Pot Recipes To Make On Busy Weeknights

When you get home from a busy day of work, the last thing you probably want to do is spend a ton of time in the kitchen whipping up a complicated meal. At the same time, though, you may not want to spend money on takeout on a regular basis — and don't even get us started on the cost of delivery. That means you need to find quick, easy, and delicious recipes you can turn to that will help you feel your best and let you enjoy your dinner.

If there's one kitchen appliance that can come in handy in these dinnertime situations, it's an Instant Pot. This tool allows you to cook some of your favorite dishes way faster than you otherwise could, and since it's so hands-off, you won't have to spend hours in the kitchen preparing a meal for your family. Check out these Instant Pot recipes you can make on busy weeknights so you can save those more intricate recipes for the weekend.