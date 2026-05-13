31 Instant Pot Recipes To Make On Busy Weeknights
When you get home from a busy day of work, the last thing you probably want to do is spend a ton of time in the kitchen whipping up a complicated meal. At the same time, though, you may not want to spend money on takeout on a regular basis — and don't even get us started on the cost of delivery. That means you need to find quick, easy, and delicious recipes you can turn to that will help you feel your best and let you enjoy your dinner.
If there's one kitchen appliance that can come in handy in these dinnertime situations, it's an Instant Pot. This tool allows you to cook some of your favorite dishes way faster than you otherwise could, and since it's so hands-off, you won't have to spend hours in the kitchen preparing a meal for your family. Check out these Instant Pot recipes you can make on busy weeknights so you can save those more intricate recipes for the weekend.
Instant Pot Spaghetti
You may not think of spaghetti as a particularly difficult dish to make, but let's be honest — on busy weeknights, sometimes even standing over the stove sounds like too much work. That's when you should turn to this easy Instant Pot recipe. And it's not just for the sauce on its own. You can actually cook the pasta along with all of the other ingredients right in your Instant Pot. Dinner has never been this easy.
Recipe: Instant Pot Spaghetti
Chinese-Inspired Instant Pot Chicken Thighs
Thinking about ordering takeout from your favorite Chinese restaurant tonight? That can be a solid solution when you don't mind splurging, but for many families, it's not a realistic choice on most weeknights. Luckily, though, you can harness those same flavors you love with this recipe for Chinese-inspired chicken thighs. With a luscious, sweet and salty sauce covering the rich, juicy chicken thighs, you'll make a meal that could taste better than takeout.
Instant Pot Chicken Pot Pie Soup
We love a traditional chicken pot pie, but let's be honest: It's a recipe that takes a lot of labor. That's probably not what you want to spend your evenings doing on the busiest nights of the week. But you can get the same flavor profile with a fraction of the work when you make this chicken pot pie soup. There's no crust, per se, but by adding some baked puff pastry to your bowl, you can still get that crisp and soggy combo that makes chicken pot pie taste so good.
Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Pot Pie Soup
Instant Pot Potato Leek Soup
Whether you're looking for an especially light dinner or you want a healthy starter that packs a ton of flavor, this potato leek soup may be what you're looking for. It's substantial enough to satisfy your hunger, thanks to all the potatoes it's packing, but the leeks give the soup its slightly savory, slightly sweet flavor profile that really takes it over the top. And the best part? You can make it all in your Instant Pot, so you don't have to worry about babysitting the dish over the stove until it's finished cooking.
Recipe: Instant Pot Potato Leek Soup
Instant Pot Classic Whole-Roasted Chicken
Roasting a whole chicken isn't just a great way to get dinner on the table — it can also be extremely helpful in meal prepping for the week if you don't finish it all in one night. Leftover roasted chicken can be used for everything from soup to sandwiches, which is why it can be a good idea to make one at the beginning of the week. But roasting a whole chicken gets a lot easier when you realize that you can make it in your Instant Pot in under 45 minutes.
Instant Pot Brunswick Stew
A good Brunswick stew is hearty, filling, and packed with meat and veggies alike; it's one of those dishes that makes you feel cozy as soon as you take your first bite. And by making your Brunswick stew in an Instant Pot, you're making the process as hands-off as possible. We love this stew when we're feeling sick, since it packs so many different nutrients. It also shines during the colder months of the year when you want a bowl of something warm and packed with flavor.
Recipe: Instant Pot Brunswick Stew
Instant Pot Salsa Chicken
A jar of salsa can brighten up nearly any dish, which is why we always like to keep some on hand. When you're looking for an Instant Pot recipe that's about as simple as possible, this salsa chicken absolutely fits the bill. The salsa seasons the chicken perfectly, adding salt, acidity, and spice all in one go, and it provides some much-needed moisture to chicken breasts (although you can also use thighs in this recipe if you're looking for more juiciness).
Recipe: Instant Pot Salsa Chicken
Instant Pot Minestrone Soup
You know those nights when you're not feeling your best, and you know you need to eat a ton of veggies? Well, you can always heat up frozen mixed veggies and call it a night, but if you're looking for something more flavorful, turn to this minestrone soup recipe. Since it cooks in the Instant Pot, it's a lot easier to pull off than a traditional recipe, and it comes out tasting just as bold and savory.
Recipe: Instant Pot Minestrone Soup
Instant Pot Celery Soup
Celery is one of those vegetables that is often overlooked or straight-up unappreciated, but we're here to sing its praises. It's fine raw, but when it's cooked down into a flavorful, savory soup, it gets a chance to shine. That's what you'll experience when you make this delicious celery soup in your Instant Pot. The soup tastes light and refreshing, of course, but it also has a rich butteriness to it that'll make you want to slurp up every last drop.
Recipe: Instant Pot Celery Soup
Instant Pot Chicken and Rice
Chicken and rice is one of the simplest dishes of all time, but it's also one of the most versatile. You can use so many different seasonings to change up a basic chicken and rice recipe, which is why we like making it regularly. This recipe, though, is a total game-changer, since you can make it all in your Instant Pot. It's savory and salty, and it's packed with flavor from ingredients like onions, garlic, thyme, white wine, and Parmesan cheese.
Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken and Rice
Instant Pot Chicken and Potatoes
When you need a simple, easy dinner to put on the table that everyone in your family will love, chicken and potatoes are the way to go. But you don't have to cook these ingredients separately. Instead, by throwing them all in the Instant Pot at the same time, you'll infuse them both with flavor and cut down the time you have to spend in the kitchen. The result is tender chicken and perfectly cooked potatoes that make for a hearty and filling side dish.
Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken and Potatoes
Instant Pot Creamy Garlic Chicken
Don't want to eat yet another boring chicken dish? We've got you — make this creamy garlic chicken in your Instant Pot. The sauce is rich and luscious, keeping the meat nice and moist, while the garlic delivers a punch of flavor that takes your plate from being boring to intensely flavorful. When it's all topped off with parsley, you have a healthy, satisfying meal that's surprisingly easy to make on busy weeknights.
Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup
There's nothing like a big bowl of soup at the end of a long, cold day. If you're not feeling a classic chicken noodle, turn to chicken tortilla soup instead. It still packs plenty of protein from the meat and beans, but you'll also get a more interesting, tomato-based broth that can pack some spice if you use spicier salsa. Of course, you have to top it with some tortilla strips, which provide just the right level of crunch to finish it all off.
Instant Pot Chicken Madras
We like getting Indian takeout as much as the next person, but when we're both trying to save money and trying to get dinner on the table quickly, this chicken madras dish is a worthy competitor. Yes, it's slightly spicy, but it's not overpoweringly hot, and you can control the spice to your liking. Serve it spooned over basmati rice, or enjoy it with a side of naan for an Indian takeout-like experience at home.
Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Madras
Instant Pot Lentil Sloppy Joes
Whether you're trying to cut down on your meat intake or are trying to save money on dinner, these lentil sloppy joes fit the bill. The texture is surprisingly similar to sloppy joes made with beef, but the overall flavor profile is a bit lighter. Not only is this recipe incredibly easy to make — especially since you'll be using an Instant Pot — but it makes for a dinner that's packed with fiber.
Recipe: Instant Pot Lentil Sloppy Joes
Quick Instant Pot Chicken and Dumplings
Chicken and dumplings is one of those dishes that feels cozy and comforting, but that unfortunately often takes a lot of work to pull off. But if you're looking for a shortcut, you can always turn to this Instant Pot recipe. It's packed with all the flavorful ingredients you're used to in chicken and dumplings, but it comes together easier than the original. You may never want to make it the traditional way again.
Instant Pot Penne Pasta and Creamy Tomato Sauce
Yes, you can absolutely make incredible pasta dishes in your Instant Pot, and this penne recipe is the proof. Instead of sticking with a basic red tomato sauce, this recipe results in a creamier sauce that still packs the umami qualities cooked tomatoes are known for. Top it all off with fresh basil after it's finished cooking, and you have a meal that tastes as if it came from your favorite Italian restaurant.
Instant Pot Dirty Rice
Why settle for a basic old bowl of rice when you can enjoy this supremely flavorful dirty rice instead? Sure, it takes some time to prep all the ingredients — the list is pretty long — but once you chop everything up, you can basically throw everything into your Instant Pot and wait for it to finish cooking. You'll get light, fluffy rice packed with flavor. Eat it as a main course or as a side dish.
Recipe: Instant Pot Dirty Rice
Instant Pot Mushroom Risotto
We love a good risotto, but let's be honest: The dish requires a lot of hands-on work. Most recipes will require you to keep stirring the risotto until it's ready to be plated, and after a long day at work, that's probably the last thing you want to do. But using an Instant Pot means that you can enjoy risotto with a fraction of the effort, which is why we love this recipe. Tender, umami-forward mushrooms give the rice its distinct flavor.
Recipe: Instant Pot Mushroom Risotto
Creamy Instant Pot Polenta
Polenta is a great option, whether you're craving a simple bowl of starch that feels comforting and won't upset your stomach, or you just need a starchy base for your dinner. When it's cooked well, it's delightfully rich and creamy, and that's exactly what you'll get from this Instant Pot recipe. Once you learn to make polenta like this, cooking it in a pan on the stove won't hit the same.
Recipe: Creamy Instant Pot Polenta
Instant Pot Mushroom Bolognese
There's nothing like a delicious bolognese, but far too many home cooks out there assume that you have to use meat to make this rich pasta sauce. That's absolutely not the case — mushrooms and walnuts join forces in this dish to make the most delicious pasta sauce base. It's just as hearty as a meaty version of the dish, but it offers a slightly lighter flavor profile that veggie lovers are sure to adore.
Recipe: Instant Pot Mushroom Bolognese
Instant Pot Turkey Soup
Sure, we love a good chicken noodle soup, but you can swap out the chicken for turkey if you're looking to change things up again. And when you follow this recipe, you can make everything in an Instant Pot for even more ease. Packed with egg noodles and a ton of veg like carrots, celery, and onion, this soup is light but satisfying and will make you feel your best, even when you're ill.
Recipe: Instant Pot Turkey Soup
Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin
Craving pork? Don't worry — you don't have to break out the grill. Instead, try making pork tenderloin in your Instant Pot. It's wild how easy this recipe is to pull off, and when you take it all out of the Instant Pot, you're left with a main course that can feed a whole family or that you can keep leftovers of and enjoy the next day. This pork tenderloin recipe is as flavorful as can be, seasoned with garlic, rosemary, and thyme.
Recipe: Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin
Instant Pot Butternut Squash Risotto
Here's another risotto recipe you should try, but this one gets its beautiful golden hue from butternut squash. This kind of squash cooks down easily and melds nicely with the rice, creating a dish that's slightly sweet but still packed with savory flavors thanks to garlic, shallots, sage, and Parmesan cheese. And yes, this risotto recipe also comes together directly in the Instant Pot, no constant stirring required. It's a must-try dish for all the squash lovers out there.
Creamy Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potatoes are an absolutely elite side dish, but when you're cooking other dishes, the last thing you want to do is man the pot of potatoes that's boiling on the stove. Instead, use your Instant Pot to make the process a bit more hands-off. Once the potatoes are cooked, all you have to do is mash and serve. Following this specific recipe yields especially creamy mashed potatoes for maximum richness.
Instant Pot Smothered Pork Chops
If you haven't cooked much pork before, then the idea of making pork chops may seem intimidating. But we're here to tell you that the process is actually easier than you might think, especially when you decide to use an Instant Pot. Not only does this recipe yield perfectly cooked chops, but you'll also get a rich, creamy sauce that keeps them moist and delivers even more flavor to the meal.
Recipe: Instant Pot Smothered Pork Chops
Instant Pot Chana Masala
When you're craving a vegan main course, this chana masala will hit the spot. It has a deeply flavorful broth; you've never tasted chickpeas like this before. It's rich and can be served as a main dish over rice or with naan, or enjoyed as a side dish. If you've never made chana masala at home before, this is your chance — it's so easy to do when you're using an Instant Pot.
Recipe: Instant Pot Chana Masala
Instant Pot Pumpkin Pasta
We love a good Instant Pot pasta recipe, and this one checks all the marks. First of all, the pumpkin sauce creates a really lovely seasonal flavor, with a hint of sweetness and an earthiness that you won't find in most other pumpkin recipes. Miso paste gives it the perfect salty, umami note that brings the whole dish together. This recipe calls for penne, but in reality, you can use basically any short pasta you have on hand.
Recipe: Instant Pot Pumpkin Pasta
Instant Pot White Chicken Chili
Chili is delicious in all its forms, but sometimes, the beefier, more tomato-forward versions are a bit too heavy for what you're looking for. That's when a good white chicken chili can truly shine. It's somewhat lighter than traditional beef chili, but it still packs plenty of protein and makes for an incredibly filling meal — you're using lots of beans and plenty of veg in addition to all that chicken, after all. Cooking it in the Instant Pot makes it incredibly easy to pull off.
Recipe: Instant Pot White Chicken Chili
Easy Instant Pot Sausage and Peppers
Have a package of sausage that you're trying to figure out what to do with? Enter this sausage and peppers recipe. This is one of the simplest recipes on this list, but as long as you're using sausage that's well-seasoned, it yields a super delicious dish that you can serve over rice, potatoes, or pasta, or serve on a roll to make a mouthwatering sandwich. This recipe shows just how versatile an Instant Pot can be.
Instant Pot Gumbo
No, you don't have to go to New Orleans to get your hands on a good bowl of gumbo. And luckily, you don't have to spend hours over the stove to make it either. Rather, turn to this gumbo recipe that you can make in the Instant Pot, and it'll come together more easily than you could ever imagine. You have the choice of using plant-based sausage for a lighter touch or going a more classic route with traditional sausage.
Recipe: Instant Pot Gumbo
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