The Key To Chinese Restaurant-Style White Rice Is Simpler Than You Think

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Ever wish you could make Chinese restaurant-style white rice at home? The kind that's steamed and fluffy, with each grain distinct and separate? I'm talking about rice that is the perfect vessel for flavorful, aromatic stir fries, like Din Tai Fung-inspired green beans.

As a cookbook author who has spent years developing Asian recipes, including those in my second cookbook, "Modern Asian Kitchen," the real key to great white rice comes down to three simple things: The type of rice you're cooking, washing that rice properly, and using a rice cooker to cook it.

Commonly, you'll find long-grain white rice or jasmine rice in Chinese restaurants. Personally, I prefer short-grain Japanese rice. Ultimately, the white rice you use comes down to your own taste and preferences. I recommend you invest in a higher quality rice, so head to your local Asian supermarket or poll random Asian aunties to see what their favorite brands are. Once you've chosen your rice, before you cook it, wash it properly. I wash my rice in a small-grain colander (like Oxo Good Grips from Amazon) under running water, sifting through the grains with a clean hand until the water runs clear. I collect the starchy in a bowl beneath the colander and use it to water my plants. Then, the rice goes directly into a rice cooker (I do not use the stove).