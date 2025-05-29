The Best Rice Cookers In 2025, According To Customer Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Rice is a delicate art. One moment, it looks perfect; the next, it's sticky and clumpy — how on earth are you supposed to resurrect that? There is no denying its volatility, which is why rice cookers are so important. These appliances utilize built-in sensors to remove the guesswork and streamline the process. However, here's the thing: your rice cooker could still be playing saboteur. Faulty thermostats and heating elements spell disaster for under (or over) cooking, while poor-quality coatings leave viscous-looking rice that lines cookers like cement. To get fluffy results, it's not just a question of having an appliance but buying the right one.
It's time to invest. While you're pondering the best uses for your rice cooker, it might be worth upgrading instead. Automatic rice cookers are a more recent invention than you might think, and these appliances are constantly developing. There's always room for improvement, whether that's limiting PFAS exposure or improving textural finish. And with that in mind, these are the best rice cookers in 2025, according to Amazon reviews.
1. GreenLife Digital Rice Cooker
With 4.3 stars across almost 5,000 reviews, the GreenLife Digital Rice Cooker is a savvy choice for health-conscious shoppers. The corded electric cooker contains four settings (white and brown rice, quinoa, and oats) and is controlled via an LED display with preset functions. With a four-cup capacity, it is ideal for small households.
Its main draw is its ceramic non-stick coating, which is PFAS-free. PFAS is a group of substances nicknamed the "forever chemicals," and is one of the red flags to watch for when purchasing cookware. You can't usually put a price on peace of mind, but, currently listed at $38.04 (down from $49.99), GreenLife manages to.
2. Aroma Housewares Rice Cooker
Priced at just $19.68, it's no surprise that the Aroma Housewares Rice Cooker has amassed 4.5 stars over 20,000 reviews. Forget fancy features; this appliance has a one-touch button that prepares any variety of rice. The compact cooker automatically switches from "cook" mode to "warm," keeping your rice at a stable temperature until everything else is served. Is it a little bit vanilla? Yes. However, this appliance is simple yet effective.
3. Zojirushi Micom
Sometimes, prestige justifies paying premium prices. With 4.7 stars and 7,000 reviews, the Zojirushi Micom Rice Cooker costs an admittedly eye-watering $199.99. Customers are investing in advanced settings. For instance, a specific preset program for long-grained versus medium or short-grained white rice. The Zojirushi Micom cooker also activates brown rice, boosting GABA nutrients by 150%. For those tempted to take the plunge, as of May 2025, this cooker is listed on a limited-time deal of $169.99. If you take your rice seriously, it will be worth the investment.
4. Aroma Digital Rice Cooker
Slightly pricier at $34.28, this is an upgraded model of its analog cousin. Rather than a one-touch operation, the Aroma Digital Rice Cooker has four settings: white rice, brown rice, steam, and flash rice. In Tasting Table's 2023 best rice cooker awards, this appliance earned the title of "best budget option" and it's easy to see why.
The Aroma Digital Rice Cooker utilizes advanced sensor logic technology to monitor and control cooking. While customers can manually switch between settings, this model has also retained the automatic "keep warm" mode. The corded electric appliance has 4.5 stars across a dizzying 62,000 reviews, clearly highlighting it as one of the most popular cookers on Amazon.
5. Instant Pot
Technically speaking, the Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker isn't just a rice cooker. At $99.95 (discounted slightly from $109.99), the appliance handles pressure, slow, and rice cooking. It can also be used to make yogurt, steams, and sautes — talk about a jack of all trades. Its popularity is hardly surprising, and the Instant Pot Multi-Cooker has 4.6 stars across almost 130,000 reviews. It even comes with access to an app containing 800+ recipes.
This cooker is best for customers seeking unbridled versatility and a compact kitchen solution. Reviewers rave about its rice-making, describing throwing out old cookers and utilizing the Instant Pot in their stead.