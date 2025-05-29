The Best Rice Cookers In 2025, According To Customer Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Rice is a delicate art. One moment, it looks perfect; the next, it's sticky and clumpy — how on earth are you supposed to resurrect that? There is no denying its volatility, which is why rice cookers are so important. These appliances utilize built-in sensors to remove the guesswork and streamline the process. However, here's the thing: your rice cooker could still be playing saboteur. Faulty thermostats and heating elements spell disaster for under (or over) cooking, while poor-quality coatings leave viscous-looking rice that lines cookers like cement. To get fluffy results, it's not just a question of having an appliance but buying the right one.

It's time to invest. While you're pondering the best uses for your rice cooker, it might be worth upgrading instead. Automatic rice cookers are a more recent invention than you might think, and these appliances are constantly developing. There's always room for improvement, whether that's limiting PFAS exposure or improving textural finish. And with that in mind, these are the best rice cookers in 2025, according to Amazon reviews.