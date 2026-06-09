The 2 Kitchen Appliances With Deep Discounts In June 2026 To Look Out For, Per Consumer Reports
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Amazon Prime Day runs from June 23 to June 26, 2026, and according to Consumer Reports, this makes June the best time to shop for kitchen appliances, specifically blenders and dishwashers. You don't need to limit yourself to Amazon, either. Other major retailers will also be running sales in order to compete with Prime Day deals.
Consumer Reports has analyzed pricing trends from sales data throughout the previous years, and has found that if you're looking for a great deal on the best blender brands, plan to shop in May or June. You can snag a luxury blender, like the Vitamix Ascent X3, for just $399. You can also save money on other high-end blenders, like the Ninja Blast Max Portable Blender, which is now reduced from $99.99 to $69.99. If you don't need a top-of-the-line blender for everyday use, you can find general, all-purpose blenders that are even more affordable.
Major kitchen appliances like dishwashers will also be cheaper in June due to Prime Day and competing seasonal sales from retailers like Best Buy and Home Depot. The average price of a new dishwasher is between $400 to $1,300 (or more), depending on brand, retailer, and region — that said, spending over $1,000 on a dishwasher could actually get you an appliance that lasts. If that's a little out of your budget, Consumer Reports suggests that June is the best time to look, as you can take advantage of Prime Day deals and early Fourth of July sales. For instance, you can find a Sharp SDW6736MS for $549 on Amazon or $599 at Home Depot, a steep discount from its list price of $749.
Look for the best blender and dishwasher brands, according to Consumer Reports
Browsing Consumer Reports' blender and dishwasher buying guides can help you narrow your search down to the most reliable, high-performing brands. You can then compare prices between Amazon, Best Buy, Home Goods, Lowe's, Costco, or other big-box stores for the best deals. This will help you find a model that not only meets your budget and needs, but is also built to last, has great reviews, and gets you the most for your money.
After collecting data on brand reliability and customer satisfaction from surveys, and then performing its own expert lab tests, Consumer Reports has determined that the best blender is the Vitamix Propel 750. It earned the highest score when compared to 10 other blender brands and models. Ranking almost as high are the Vitamix Ascent X2 and X5 and the Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System, which is a Ninja small kitchen appliance you didn't know you needed in your life. The highest rated budget blender is the Chefman Obliterator, which still earned very respectable scores.
Consumer Reports named Bosch Benchmark as the best dishwasher brand, according to reviews collected from customer surveys, which ranked reliability and satisfaction. CR's own lab tests also support the ranking, giving the line high marks for energy efficiency and performance when compared to 128 other 24-inch dishwasher brands and models. However, this line can cost between $1,700 to $2,000 and isn't often on sale. If you're looking for a less expensive option, Consumer Reports says that the best budget dishwashers are the LG LDFC2423V, just $529 at Home Depot, and the Sharp SDW6506JS, available on Amazon for $499.