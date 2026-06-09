The 2 Kitchen Appliances With Deep Discounts In June 2026 To Look Out For, Per Consumer Reports

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Amazon Prime Day runs from June 23 to June 26, 2026, and according to Consumer Reports, this makes June the best time to shop for kitchen appliances, specifically blenders and dishwashers. You don't need to limit yourself to Amazon, either. Other major retailers will also be running sales in order to compete with Prime Day deals.

Consumer Reports has analyzed pricing trends from sales data throughout the previous years, and has found that if you're looking for a great deal on the best blender brands, plan to shop in May or June. You can snag a luxury blender, like the Vitamix Ascent X3, for just $399. You can also save money on other high-end blenders, like the Ninja Blast Max Portable Blender, which is now reduced from $99.99 to $69.99. If you don't need a top-of-the-line blender for everyday use, you can find general, all-purpose blenders that are even more affordable.

Major kitchen appliances like dishwashers will also be cheaper in June due to Prime Day and competing seasonal sales from retailers like Best Buy and Home Depot. The average price of a new dishwasher is between $400 to $1,300 (or more), depending on brand, retailer, and region — that said, spending over $1,000 on a dishwasher could actually get you an appliance that lasts. If that's a little out of your budget, Consumer Reports suggests that June is the best time to look, as you can take advantage of Prime Day deals and early Fourth of July sales. For instance, you can find a Sharp SDW6736MS for $549 on Amazon or $599 at Home Depot, a steep discount from its list price of $749.